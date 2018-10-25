10 Best Father of the Groom Gifts: The Ultimate List (2018)

Getting gifts for parents of both the bride and groom on the wedding day is an honored tradition. The parents of the bride and groom have likely been a part of the wedding planning, and have provided both emotional and financial support along the way. Whether you’re shopping for your dad or soon to be father in law, the gifts below are great options. If you’re trying to consolidate, consider gifting something from the two of you. You don’t have to spend much. Anything in the $25-$100 range is completely appropriate. Since many gifts on the list are even lower than that, consider combining a few.
Check out the below gift guide for our favorite gifts for the father of the groom
Father of the Groom & Bride Hand Stamped Fishing Lure
If the father of the groom and bride love to fish, this special fishing lure will be the perfect gift for the wedding and a great addition to their tackle box. Each fishing lure is hand stamped and made with high quality stainless-steel. It comes packaged nicely in a gift box, ready for giving. Since the lure is relatively inexpensive on its own, pair it with this coordinating beer bottle opener that reads ‘thank you for raising the man of my dreams”.
Father of the Groom Wedding Variety Golf Ball Gift Set
Often times the groom, groomsmen, and dads play a round of golf prior to the wedding. If you’re going to participating in a wedding weekend round of golf or you know that the father of the groom likes to play on his own, these special golf balls make a great gift. The set of three balls comes packaged in a clear plastic sleeve and are entirely playable. If you’re looking to go all out, shop this list of golf gifts for the father of the groom and make your own gift set.
Kate Posh – Father of the Groom Picture Frame
One of the most popular gifts for parents of the bride and groom is a framed photo from the big day. This frame takes your photo to the next level, made with top-quality natural wood. The frame is engraved and measures 6 1/2″ x 8 1/2″, holding a 4″ x 6″ photo. The frame comes with a back-stand easel for easy display on a side table, dresser, or nightstand or can be hung on any wall, with hanging clips for wall mounting. If this frame isn’t quite his style, you can shop tons of father of the groom frames here.
‘Father of the Groom’ Flask
Priced affordably at under $20, this stainless-steel flask is designed with clean and modern ‘Father of the Groom’ lettering. It’s a lovely keepsake gift for the father of the groom. If you’re looking for a gift that’s a bit more elevated and sophisticated, check out this father of the groom decanter and rocks glass set instead.
White Irish Linen Handkerchief With Hand Embroidered Monogram Initials
If you’re not a fan of gifts that say “Father of the Groom” an alternative personalized gift might be the best route to go. This handkerchief is very special, and even if the father of the groom isn’t the type to typically shed tears, he might on the wedding day. Each handkerchief is monogrammed with the initials of your choosing and made with 100 percent Irish handkerchief linen. The embroidery, done in any color or shade you choose completely by hand. This handkerchief might be a bit more expensive than other similar options but it’s worth it for the high level of craftsmanship.
Father of the Groom Cufflinks
Keep your gift to the father of the groom easy and inexpensive with these lovely cufflinks that he’s sure to love and can use on the wedding day. The cufflinks measure 1.6 cm each and are currently on sale for 34 percent off, coming it at under $10. We love this gift for the father of the bride and groomsmen as well, with personalized options for each member of your bridal party. Not a fan of this design? Check out these alternative cufflink designs made just for the father of the groom.
Personalized Monogram Whiskey Glass
Personalized gifts top our list as it’s obvious that some thought and personalization went into choosing it. These modern rocks glasses can be ordered with the father of the groom’s initials, with the ability to choose from several various monogram styles. The engraving process permanently marks the glass, making the engraving long lasting and dishwasher safe. If you’ve waited until the last minute, don’t worry … processing time is only 2-3 business days for a quick turnaround time!
Custom Wood Engraved Initial Monogram Cufflinks
If father of the groom cufflinks aren’t quite his style, these are a bit more fashionable, sophisticated, and unique. Plus, he can use them well beyond the wedding day, dressing up his everyday suits with a special touch. The cufflinks are made from wood, rather than metal, with walnut, wenge, maple and merbau wood as the options. Simply share the father of the groom’s initials to have the set personalized.
Custom Coordinates Collar Stays
Another great accessory for the father of the groom is collar stays. While these often get overlooked, they’ll keep his collar crisp and clean, something you’ll certainly want for wedding day photos. Turn this necessary accessory into a gift buy purchasing a custom pair that’s engraved with personalized coordinates. Think of a place that’s unique to the father of the groom – maybe a place you visited together, the address of your childhood home, or something else special. They’ll quickly become a keepsake. Each collar stays measures 2 1/2″ long by 3/8″ wide and are hand cut and stamped one letter at a time.
Mantello Black Leather Cigar Case
Fill this affordable and high quality leather cigar case with a few nice cigars for a great father of the groom gift. It’s made with genuine leather and features an interior lining made from cedar, keeping it study and damage proof. It has a masculine look and feel to it but if this design isn’t quite right, you can shop some alternative leather cigar cases here in tons of designs.
