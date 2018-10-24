10 Best Mother of the Bride Gifts: Your Buying Guide (2018)

While the bride is, of course, the most important woman in any wedding, the mother of the bride is a close second. Between the love and support she’s given to raise the bride, and the planning and financial support that likely has gone into the wedding itself, the mother of the bride plays a crucial role in any marriage and it’s important to recognize this. Whether it’s with a token gift, a sentimental frame, or a gorgeous piece of jewelry, the thought behind a mother of the bride gift will not go unrecognized.
We’ve rounded up 10 of the best mother of the bride gift ideas below. Choose your favorite or combine a few depending on your budget.
Funny Mother of the Bride Gift
Any mother of the bride will appreciate this silly coffee mug, especially if she’s been involved in the stress of planning the wedding. The 11-ounces coffee mug has high definition printing on both sides and is made with high-quality ceramic, that’s safe for both the dishwasher and microwave. Pack a mother of the bride tote with a few token gifts like this mug and some other affordable mother of the bride goodies from this list for a great gift to present on the wedding day or before.
Mud Pie Canvas Mother of The Bride Tote Bag
If you’re looking for something easy to gift the mother of the bride, this canvas tote is a great option and can also be gifted to the rest of the bridal party. Simply select the option you’d like to purchase, with options for the bridesmaids, mother of the bride, mother of the groom, and even the bride. The printing is all done in a beautiful gold sparkly ink, in a fun and feminine font. The bag measures 15 x 14 and arrives folded and wrapped in a kraft paper band ready for gift giving. If this tote isn’t quite your style, check out these alternative mother of the bride tote bags.
Mother of the Bride Floral Wreath T-Shirt
Everyone needs a special cozy outfit for getting ready photos, including the mother of the bride. Whether it’s a mother of the bride robe, or simple a cozy tee that she can wear with some lounge pants, she’ll look and feel the part. This adorable tee comes in five different colors, all lightweight and with a classic fit. Shop these alternative mother of the bride t-shirt designs to find your favorite.
Sterling Silver Double Infinity Necklace
Simple jewelry is a popular gift for both the mother of the bride and mother of the groom, with so many options to choose from. The infinity symbol is such a meaningful choice, especially on a wedding day, signifying never ending love and connection. Each necklace is forged, soldered, hammered and then polished to a beautiful shine. The sterling silver is packaged along with a card, ready for gift giving. Not a fan of this piece? Check out some alternative mother of the bride jewelry pieces here.
Alex and Ani Because I Love You, Mom Expandable Bracelet
If your mother isn’t the type to wear a necklace, a mother of the bride bracelet might be a better choice. This charm bracelet from popular jewelry designer Alex and Ani, is made with a charm featuring a peony. The peony symbolically encompasses the maternal traits of healing, love’s blessing, and bravery, all things that any mother encompasses. The adjustable sliding clasp allows for a customized fit. Both the gold and silver version of this bracelet are currently on sale for 20 percent off.
Mother of The Bride Cosmetic Bag
If you’re gifting the mother of the bride something before the wedding, this cosmetic bag is a nice, useful option. She can pack all the makeup and cosmetics for the wedding, including toiletries if she’s going to be traveling. The white waffle-weave fabric is easy to clean, and sparkles with aqua thread and a diamond accent in silver. The protective plastic liner keeps the inside clean. For an added gift, fill the bag with these coordinating makeup brushes or these scented mother of the bride bath bombs.
MacKenzie Childs Flower Market Enamel Flower Pot
If you’d like to gift something out of the box, a potted plant that will thrive for seasons to come might be the perfect gift from the bride and groom to the mother of the bride. MacKenzie Childs has quite a few flower pots and vases to choose from, so you can decide if you’d like to gift a bouquet of flowers or a potted plant that will last a bit longer. Looking for something more classic? Crystal Waterford vases also top our list when it comes to gifting flowers to a mother of the bride and goes above and beyond a simple glass vase.
Mother of The Bride Embossed Handkerchief
This simple and sweet mother of the bride handkerchief is a lovely sentimental gift for the mother of the bride. It’s extremely affordable, but doesn’t feel cheap at all. The hankie is embossed, is finished with a lace trim, and has a gorgeous pearl embellished gold pin. If the design isn’t for you, you can shop tons of inexpensive mother of the bride handkerchiefs here, in tons of various styles and colors.
Mother of the Bride 8×10 Poem Frame
All moms love photo gifts and this frame makes gifting a snapshot from the wedding day easy. This sentimental gift thanks the mother of the bride for all her love and support with a wedding day poem that’s presented in an 8×10 inch black frame and has space for a 4×6 photo alongside it. If you’re looking for a plural version of the poem so that the gift can be given from both the bride and groom, you can purchase it here. If this frame isn’t quite what you’re looking for shop tons of beautiful frames for the mother of the bride here.
14K Gold White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace, Bracelet & Earrings Set
Gift something to the mother of the bride that she can wear on the wedding day. This gorgeous pearl set is stunning, made with freshwater pearls that are directly imported from the pearl farms of China and are hand-picked for their luster, quality, color, and cleanliness. You can purchase this set with either white or yellow gold based on your preference. You can also choose the size of the pearls based on your budget. Pearls go with just about any outfit, so regardless of what she chooses to wear on the big day, this set will coordinate. Snag this set while it’s currently on sale for 68 percent off (a savings of over $400).
