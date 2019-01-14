21 Best One Year Anniversary Gifts: The Ultimate List

For many generations the first anniversary gift has traditionally been something made of paper. The tradition started centuries ago when anniversary celebrations were large, extravagant celebrations. While the extent to which anniversaries are celebrated has changed, the themed gift giving is a tradition still followed by many. Unfortunately, paper isn’t the most exciting or luxurious material but don’t let that get you down on your gift giving capabilities.

Of course, items that are physically made of paper are the first that come to mind, you can also use the paper theme to inspire gifts made from other materials. For example, a necklace shaped like a piece of origami or a ceramic mug made to look like paper are both great options. There are still plenty of creative, playful and romantic ideas if you’re willing to think a bit outside of the (paper) box.