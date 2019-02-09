Where To Register for Your Wedding: The Ultimate List (2019)

With so many options, choosing a place to register for wedding gifts can be very overwhelming. Luckily, we’re experts on the matter and have rounded up the best of the best when it comes to registering for wedding guests. We’ve taken into account ease of setting up the registry, shopping ease for your guests, the products available, and the various perks that come with each registry.

We recommend choosing one to three options from the below list, so you can offer guests a range of shopping options. You’ll also want to include gifts at a range of prices to accommodate everyone’s budget.

Check out the best 10 picks below.

1. Target

Target is one of the top options for wedding registries, and for good reason. For those who like to shop in person, there’s a Target in just about every city, providing easy access for wedding guests. For those who like to shop at home, Target.com makes it easy for guests to browse your registry and choose a gift. You can register for everything from furniture, to home decor. Don’t hesitate to include some more unique items like workout gear, camping equipment, or some garden necessities. Another great thing about Target is that they carry tons of great brands, especially when it comes to cookware and kitchen appliances. Guests might be inclined to spend a little more if they have a Red Card, since they can save 5% and shipping is free.

Pros:

Easy to shop online or in store

Can include an array of items in various categories

15% off remaining items after registry completion

Guests with Target Red Card can save 5% off their gifts

Cons:

No high-end products like fine China or crystal glassware

Guests without a Red Card will need to pay for shipping

2. Amazon

Amazon has it ALL, which is why it makes a great option for those who aren’t 100 percent sure exactly what to include in their registry. It’s a very user-friendly platform for both the bride and groom, as well as the wedding guest. It’s easy to create your registry and add items, and it’s easy for guests to purchase a gift with just a few clicks. Many guests will enjoy the benefits that come with being an Amazon Prime member. Don’t miss this post with the Top 100 Items to include on your Amazon.com registry.

Pros:

Huge selection of items in every category

20% completion discount

Extremely user friendly for both bride and groom and guest

Cons:

No in-store shopping experience

Some older wedding guests might not be comfortable with an online only shopping experience

3. Bed Bath & Beyond

For those looking to stock up on home items like towels, sheets, kitchen appliances, and serveware. 20 percent off Bed Bath & Beyond coupons are plentiful, so you might find that guests are willing to splurge on a higher priced item knowing they’ll be getting a discount. Bed Bath & Beyond has been around for years and has stores in many major cities, which makes for a familiar in store shopping experience for those who don’t like to shop online. You’ll also like the added benefit of being able to register in person, seeing your registry items up close and personal.

Pros:

20% registery completion

In store and online shopping experience

Bed Bath & Beyond coupons can be used

Great for home items

Cons:

No unique registry items beyond things for the home

Might be too traditional for a more modern couple

4. Macy’s

Macy’s is a great ready for a traditional couple who appreciates a good deal. Macy’s has been around for years and is one of the most iconic and trusted department stores. You can register for home items as well as some bigger ticket pieces like electronics, luggage, and even furniture. Macy’s has some unique perks for registering, including special deals, a personal stylist, and a thank you manager that keeps track of all gifts.

Pros:

Tons of special discounts for registrants, up to 25% off

Lots of in-person stores, as well as online shopping

Broad spectrum of gifts available in many categories

Gifts with completion from certain brands

Cons:

Guests might have to pay for shipping

5. Bloomingdale’s

If you’re the type of couple that entertains often and has an eye for luxury, you might want to consider Bloomingdale’s for your registry. Here you’ll find designer brands, fine China, beautiful crystal, and splurge-worthy items. It’s best to know your guests before registering here, however, as most wedding gifts will be priced at $100 or more. Bloomingdale’s has some great curated shops, which provides great inspiration for setting up your registry.

Pros:

Free shipping and returns

Personal stylists and curated lists based on lifestyle

Beautiful and high-end items for entertaining

In store and online shopping available

Cons:

Items are overall more expensive than some other stores

Completion discount is only 10%, which is considerably lower than some other registries

6. Crate & Barrel

Modern couples will love the contemporary designs that are available when it comes to kitchen items, serve ware and home decor. Prices are moderate, which means there something for everyone and every budget. You’ll find designs and items here that you won’t find in other stores, which is a definite bonus of registering here. Guests will also enjoy free shipping on all orders if they prefer to shop online. In-store shopping is also an option, but Crate & Barrel stores are only in major cities and might not carry the wealth of items that you’ll find on their website.

Pros:

Unique designs, great for a contemporary couple

Tons of home decor and entertaining items

Free shipping on all orders

Crate & Barrel app for managing registry on your mobile device

Cons:

Completion discount is only 10%

In-store experience in select cities only

7. William’s Sonoma (including Pottery Barn & West Elm)

Calling all foodies, novice chefs, and anyone who is very into food and entertaining. William’s Sonoma is definitely the best spot for you to register. The biggest bonus about this registry is that it’s like registering at three places at once! You also get access to Pottery Barn and West Elm items (great for furniture, bedding, decor, and more). It’s a trifecta of awesome stores with great online shopping experiences for guests as well.

Pros:

Access to Pottery Barn and West Elm, too

Great for foodies, entertainers, and want to be home chefs

Exclusive events and bonus gifts for registrants

App available for managing registry on your mobile device

Cons:

Guests might have to pay for shipping

In person shopping experiences may be limited depending on location

8. myregistry

Sometimes it can be overwhelming to narrow down your registry to one or two retailers. Myregistry.com is super popular among young couples because there’s no need to pick. Myregistry allows you to shop at all of your favorite stores and combine your picks into one central registry that’s easy for guests to shop. You can also register for cash gifts if you’re trying to save up for something like a new home or for your honeymoon.

Pros:

Access to every store, no need to choose just one

Ability to register for cash gifts

Sample registries available for inspiration

Cons:

No completion discount

Shopping experience might be confusing for older guests who aren’t internet savvy

No in-person shopping experience available

9. The Knot

The Knot is a trusted site amongst many brides. In addition to provide wedding planning advice, vendor recommendations, and more, you can also create a wedding registry here. Similar to myregistry, The Knot allows you to choose items from a number of various retailers as well as cash items and experiences. They have tons of inspiration so you won’t miss those must-have items.

Pros:

Access to every store, no need to choose just one

Well-known website amongst brides

Ability to register for cash gifts and experience

Cons:

No completion discount

Shopping experience might be confusing for older guests who aren’t internet savvy

No in-person shopping experience available

10. Honeyfund

If you’re looking for a unique registry, this one hits the mark. Honeymoons can add up quickly, especially if you’re already paying for a wedding on top of it. This awesome site allows guests to contribute cash to things like your flight, accommodations, and even honeymoon experiences like “swimming with the dolphins.”

Pros:

Great for couples looking for a unique registry

Guests will love buying a unique gift

Cons:

Can only be used to collect money, no other gifts

Some guests might be more comfortable giving cash

