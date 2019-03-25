25 Best Disney Themed Wedding Ideas

There’s something extremely magical about Disney. You’ve got the sparkly princesses and their Prince Charmings and the stories with a promise of a fairytale ending where everyone lives happily ever after. It’s no surprise that Disney themed weddings are extremely popular. It’s easy to incorporate tasteful Disney decorations, but if you’re someone who likes to go all out, you can do that too.
Shop this post for the best Disney wedding decorations and ideas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This small charm will go almost undetected under the brides dress, but she will know it's there. The garter itself is beautiful - made with soft ivory lace and decorated with an ivory satin ribbon bow. This Cinderella garter is another great option and can double as the bride's something blue.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Send guests on their way at the end of the evening with a favor box that speaks to your Disney themed wedding. This beautiful laser cut out box is designed with the shape of Cinderella's castle. You can fill it with candy, soap, a small candle or a number of these unique wedding favors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Typical wedding accessories include a veil and cufflinks, but if you're hosting a Disney themed wedding then these Mickey ears are a must have. The bride's ears are made with a small crown in the center and lots of glitter for the perfect amount of sparkle. The headbands are flexible and are one size fits all.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get the father of the bride in on the Disney fun. These cozy socks are perfect for him to wear with his suit or tuxedo, with a special message written in the very recognizable Disney font. The socks come in black, grey, and navy blue and are personalized with the wedding date.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cinderella fans will absolutely love this wedding cake topper, adorned with beautiful text that reads "happily ever after". We can't picture a more fairytale-like cake topper, that nods to a Disney lover's wedding theme. If you're not a fan of this topper, check out these alternative Disney cake toppers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a unique and special centerpiece for your Disney themed wedding? We love this recognizable rose from Beauty and the Beast. The single silk rose has fallen petals and is enclosed in a beautiful glass dome. The best part is the LED lights, which you can turn on later in the evening for a beautiful glow throughout the room.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you're looking for cool ways to incorporate your love of Disney into your wedding, check out these awesome wine glasses for your bridesmaids. You can choose from a variety of Disney princesses - with each bridesmaid getting a unique handpainted glass. There are over 20 princesses to choose from!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Mickey cufflinks are a wonderful sophisticated way to bring your love of Disney into your wedding in a tasteful way. The small cufflinks will be perfect with any suit or tuxedo and would even make a great groomsmen gift. Complete the look or your gift with these Mickey Mouse socks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Invitations can add up very quickly, especially once you start with customizations and wedding themes that go beyond simple text. Disney lovers will score big with this awesome invitation set - costing only $3.50 for each invitation suite.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Make your cake cutting even more special with this Minnie and Mickey cake knife and server set. If you're looking for a wedding gift for someone who is Disney obsessed, this is a super special gift that they're sure to use. Most cake knife and server sets cost well over $50, making this option quite affordable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Theme weddings are great, but it's easy to go overboard quickly. If you're looking for a tasteful and understated way to incorporate your love of Disney, these shoe decals might be just what you need. The decals are made with vinyl that's super durable, lasting through many hours on the dance floor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You'll need a dedicated place to collect cards on your wedding day. This option is completely personalized with the bride and grooms name in the very recognizable Disney font. The box measures 11 1/2 x 8 x 4 1/2 inches in size, which is the perfect size for wedding cards.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There's nothing more magical than the Disney castle. It symbolizes happiness and nostalgia. This simple guest book alternative is the perfect place for your wedding guests to sign their name along with a special message for the bride and groom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Take a few photos in these tees before you hop into your wedding day formalwear. It's great for your guy to wear while he's getting ready with the dudes, and for you to wear when you're sitting for hair and makeup. Pack them on your honeymoon for added use!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you're a big Alice in Wonderland fan, then you'll appreciate the sentiment of this themed wood sign, that can absolutely function as a piece of wedding decor. The sign is sizeable, measure 12 inches by 18 inches and would stand out on a welcome table, dessert table, or even on an easel during your wedding ceremony.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can make your tables truly stand out with some Cinderella flare by filling these centerpieces with candles, greenery, or floral. A little will go a long way, and the gold will really pop against your table cloths. If you're not a fan of the gold, check out the silver design instead. Both colors are available in two sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Make your invitations extra special while honoring a Disney theme with this wax stamp. It's a super tasteful and subtle way to die in Disney, while still keeping your invitation classic and simple.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Start your cocktail hour off with a signature cocktail, inspired by Alice in Wonderland. This drink set includes the plastic bottles (no breaking!), the straws, and the "drink me" tags.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Start your ceremony off on the right foot with this "Here Comes the Bride" wedding sign. The back reads "and They Lived Happily Ever After", perfect for your bridal party to hold during the processional. Each sign is hand made on a wood plank shaped like Mickey Mouse for an adorable touch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Set your wedding like a scene from Beauty and the Beast. This candelabra closely resembles one of the most popular characters from the film and will help bring your wedding to life. This coordinating cake topper adds the perfect finishing touch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are only a few places where a Mickey Mouse chocolate fountain is appropriate and a Disney themed wedding is one of them. How fun would this be front and center on your dessert table? You can also serve mini Mickey Mouse waffles with ice cream for more themed sweet treats.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Minnie Mouse ears a fun addition to your bridal look, but maybe you don't want to give up the quintessential look of a veil. With this item, you get the best of both worlds - a beautiful bridal veil with a little bit of Disney pizzazz.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There's nothing more magical than the huge Disney castle. This beautiful backdrop sets the stage for celebration, with fireworks, bright lights, and the big castle. If you're having a photo booth, this is the perfect Disney backdrop.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Beauty and the Beast beer holders are perfect for a Disney loving couple. Gift them as a favor or place them at your bar for Disney themed beverages throughout the night. Purchase some of these Disney wine glasses for the bridal party or simply the bride and groom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keep things simple with a special touch like these cocktail hour napkins. Place them with your passed appetizers or at the bar for one of the most popular sayings that speaks to most Disney moves - "Happily Ever After". We love the clean white with a touch of gold, perfect for almost any color scheme.