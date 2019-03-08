11 Best Red and White Wedding Dresses

Have you thought about adding some color to your wedding gown choice? You’re not alone. Many brides are straying from the traditional white and ivory wedding dress and opting to incorporate an array of colors into their gown. Red and white wedding dresses are a top choice. It’s a symbol of love, romance, and passion – a great choice for a wedding that essentially symbolizes the same things.

To help you get started, here are 10 beautiful red and white wedding gowns that will wow at any wedding.