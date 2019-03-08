11 Best Red and White Wedding Dresses

Have you thought about adding some color to your wedding gown choice? You’re not alone. Many brides are straying from the traditional white and ivory wedding dress and opting to incorporate an array of colors into their gown. Red and white wedding dresses are a top choice. It’s a symbol of love, romance, and passion – a great choice for a wedding that essentially symbolizes the same things.
To help you get started, here are 10 beautiful red and white wedding gowns that will wow at any wedding.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When looking for a red and white wedding gown, you’ll notice that one of the colors is typically dominant. In this case, the white organza is still the stronger element of the dress, with just a touch of red. This gown is a good choice for any bride who only wants a small amount of color incorporated into her gown, but still wants certain elements of a traditional white gown. The red beaded lace appliques are concentrated on the bodice. They are also sporadically placed on the skirt for an elegant and soft look. This one shoulder gown by the same designer has a similar ratio of red and white, for that unique bridal feel.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This dress is a bit unique - with understated red flowers throughout and a mainly white dress. It nods to both American and Chinese culture and is a beautiful option for a wedding.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You don’t have to step that far out of the box to add a bit of color into your wedding day look. If you’re toying with the idea of adding a pop of color, but committing to a red and white dress seems scary, a belt or sash is the perfect compromise. This gorgeous trumpet style gown is floor length and incorporates the most beautiful red bow into its design. Not sure if this dress is your style? You can check out our list of 50 cheap wedding dresses and add the red bow or belt of your choosing instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With gorgeous lace detailing and a flattering silhouette, this dress is a lovely option. It has a nice contrast of both red and white without focusing too much on any one color.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This strapless dress features a gentle sweetheart neckline and a-line skirt. It has more of a balance between the red and white portions if you’re looking for the same amount of each color. Red shoes are a great option when the skirt of the dress is white. With a red skirt, you run the risk of mismatched red tones being too close together and appearing obvious. This classic red pump would be a great choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re really hoping to make a statement with a unique and original dress, this one is quite different than many of the red and white dresses we’ve seen. The train is also removable, which means you'll get two distinct looks for the price of one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While some red and white dresses have a bright, bold, fire engine red tone, this one has a much darker maroon tone, which works nicely for fall and winter weddings. If the maroon hue is preferable but this dress isn’t quite your style, check out this more full skirted option with dark red details. We would also recommend purchasing a maroon tie or bowtie for your groom so that he complements the whole look. Here are some great options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dresses with floral appliques are one of the trendiest and most popular design elements in 2016. This dress takes that concept one step further by subbing in gorgeous butterflies in place of flowers. It’s made of tulle fabric with a lace up corset closure. If you’d like the focus to be on the butterly details (which are known to symbolize change, hope, and life) the big bow in the back is completely removeable to further expose the butterflies. The dress is boned and fully lined with a built-in bra for convenience. If you’d like to carry the butterfly theme throughout, these red pumps are absolutely the perfect match.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gown is well made and quite the steal for the price point. This is another option with a slightly darker red tone. Paired with the long train and the dramatic color block back, it’s an extremely elegant dress. The beading is intricate and well stitched, but you will need a petticoat to hold up the large skirt and keep it looking full. You can easily find an appropriate one online. For this gown we recommend a white or ivory version to avoid any clashing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s obvious why this gown has so many high ratings. It’s a gorgeous and unique dress that’s extremely well made. It’s designed with a strapless sweetheart neckline, floral embroidery, minimal rhinestones, and mesh layering. The flare skirt has an approachable back train that won’t prevent you from walking down the aisle or showing off your moves on the dance floor. The background of this dress has a beautiful and warm ivory hue which should be the choice for any girl with a more fair skin tone.
Still looking for that perfect red and white wedding dress? You can keep shopping here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This dress is certainly unique and one of kind. While it might be too bold for some, it's the perfect dress for those looking for a very unexpected look. The big floral print is awesome, with a nice balance of red and white hues.