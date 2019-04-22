11 Best Gifts for Your Bride on Your Wedding Day

Even though you might feel like marrying you is a gift in itself, many brides and grooms exchange small gifts on the morning of their wedding. It can be something as small as a handwritten card or a really impressive surprise that will wow.
Not to amp up the pressure, but for grooms shopping for their bride, keep in mind that this gift is normally opened in front of her bridesmaids and a photographer snapping a slew of photos, so you’ll want to make sure you deliver. Regardless of the cost or size of the gift, it’s the sentiment that usually goes the furthest with gifts for your bride, so bring that thought to the forefront of your mind when you’re shopping.
Here are some amazing gifts to give your bride on the morning of your wedding that are sure to impress and that she’ll treasure forever.
Pearl earrings are a classic gift that any bride would be elated to receive on her wedding. It’s this type of gift that gets passed down for generations to come. If you’re worried about ordering pearls online, the reviews of this product are quite reassuring and speak for themselves with many remarking on the unbelievable quality. All of the freshwater pearls are directly imported from the pearl farms of China and are hand picked for their luster, quality, color, and cleanliness. They can be ordered in a variety of sizes and in either white gold or yellow gold depending on your budget and preference. The Pearl Source also offers their customers a 60-Day return policy, further proof that they stand behind their product.
Many grooms write a little love note to their bride on the morning of their wedding. If you’re thinking about doing that for your bride consider switching up the delivery with a love note on the bottom of a gorgeous pair of bridal shoes. It might seem like you’re ruining her brand new footwear, but she will love the sentiment of having your words close by your entire wedding day. These highly rated bridal shoes have everything a bride is looking for in her wedding day shoes – simple beautiful ivory satin, a little bit of sparkle, and a special design. Another option would be to have all of her bridesmaids write a special note on them. Either way, we know she will cry some happy tears upon opening them. You can browse our guide on the best bridal shoes to find the style that most suits your bride.
You don’t have to spend much to come up with a really sweet and sentimental gift for your bride on your wedding day. This sweet notebook can be filled with all of the reasons you love your soon to be wife. If you’re exchanging traditional vows and won’t have the opportunity to share your own words on your wedding day, this is a lovely way to incorporate those more personal thoughts. It’s compact in its design, with 40 blank pages and measuring just 5.5″ x 4″ inches. For a beautiful and more official presentation, wrap the notebook in a while box like this one.
A token gift and a sweet gesture is enough to bring a smile to any bride’s face on the morning of her wedding. This inexpensive mug has an adorable design, and while it’s bad luck to see the bride on the morning of your wedding, you can organize a coffee delivery to your bride through one of her bridesmaids. To make this gift even more sentimental, write a love note to your bride on a beautiful card like this one that will get her even more excited for her walk down the aisle. If she’s a big Starbucks fan, consider gifting this reusable Starbucks coffee cup instead, complete with her new monogram on the lid.
Jewelry is an obvious option for a groom to give his bride on the morning of their wedding. If pearl earrings or diamonds aren’t your thing (or in your budget), a sentimental piece of jewelry that is special in some other way makes for a great gift. This “mrs” necklace comes in both gold and silver and features a the small script text on the 16 inch chain. It’s delicate enough that it can be worn on her wedding day and then daily after the big day. To shop other sentimental jewelry, check out this shop which features designs that can be personalized with special coordinates like the location of your first date, her new initials, your wedding date, and more.
There’s no question that you’ll be doing tons of toasting on your wedding day, and being able to toast with sparkly new flutes will be sure to make your bride feel extra special. Of course standard champagne glasses would work, but with these, you will both be able to show off your brand new titles of husband and wife with their fun gold script design. If you like the idea of gifting some special toasting flutes but these aren’t quite your style, you can check out our post with 10 great toasting flutes for some additional options.
If you’re getting married, the likelihood that you’re going on a honeymoon shortly is high. While you’ve probably hired someone to snap photos of your wedding day, that probably isn’t the case on your honeymoon and it would certainly be nice to have some good quality photos to capture those memories as well. This one provides immediate gratification, with the ability to print photos directly from your camera. Unlike a true polaroid camera, this gives you the best of both worlds as you can choose to print your photos or upload them digitally each time. You can also record high definition video and use a number of editing tools on your photos to make them even better. While the white is our favorite, especially for a bride, this camera is available in a variety of fun colors.
This handkerchief is another great idea for an affordable gift for any bride on her wedding day and something that will hold special sentiment for years to come. This white hankie has a crochet lace edge and can be embroidered in your choice of color. If you want this to serve as your bride’s “something blue” that color is a nice option. She can keep her hanky hidden behind her bouquet during the ceremony, and as a special memento after the big day.
Lockets are one of the most popular gifts for grooms to give brides on the morning of their wedding and it’s obvious why. Not only do they serve as a special and gorgeous piece of jewelry, but the photo kept inside can add so much thought and sentiment to an already gorgeous gift. This beautiful locket is made of 14k yellow gold with a genuine diamond accent and can hold two pictures. While the obvious choice is to fill it with two photos of the two of you, photos of grandparents or parents on their wedding day is also a lovely idea. You can browse other locket options here to find the perfect design for your bride-to-be.
Personalized artwork that hones in on a certain personal aspect of your relationship is a wonderful gift from any groom to his bride. Since the artwork is completely customizable, simply send your photos or words/phrases to the designer, await your proof (which is usually sent within 24 hours) and then they’ll be printed on high quality canvas and gallery wrapped using 18mm frame that can be hung as is. While the design it up to you, this one shows the exact number of minutes, hours, days, months, and years it has been since you first laid eyes on each other. It requires a little bit of math but is sure to impress.
This special piece of art can hang in your home together, with the coordinates of where it all began. Perhaps it’s the spot you met, the place of your first kiss, the location where you proposed, or even the wedding venue that you want to capture. It’s printed on either canvas or burlap for a very special piece of artwork for your bride.