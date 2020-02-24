70 Best Man Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Best man gifts are typically given the night before your wedding at the rehearsal dinner as a token of your appreciation. He’s traveled, rented tuxedos, and planned a kickass bachelor party. This is your opportunity to show your best man how much you appreciate his friendship and support. Below, discover over 50 of the best man gifts to give before your big day:2
If you’re on the hunt for a sentimental gift that’s not too cheesey, these personalized cufflinks are a great option to gift to your best man. The cufflinks may be ordered with up to 16 characters, not including spaces. Each disc is given a light, brushed finish. The characters are darkened with oxidation and then the entire piece is polished and packaged for easy gift giving. The velvet jewelry box is an upgrade option, and will be made available to you once you have added the cufflinks to your checkout cart. If you’re not a fan of these cufflinks, you can order a similar pair with geographic coordinates instead of the best man design. Think of a place that’s special to you and your best man such as the town you grew up in, the school you attended, or even somewhere fun you may have traveled together. This is a sentimental yet tasteful best man gift.
Are you and your best man golf buddies who often hit the course together? If so, a set of great quality golf clubs is an extremely thoughtful gift that your best man can use for a lifetime. This one includes one driver and three woods (with head covers), one hybrid, five irons and wedges, one putter, as well as a bag, a cover, and a stand. If your best man already has a set of clubs, we love the idea of gifting an upgraded club or two. You can get him a nice driver or even a set of irons.
Headphones can sometimes be bulky and unattractive but that’s not the case with this pair of noise cancelling bluetooth headphones. They are comfortable to wear and come with a great carrying case for when they’re not in use. The full charge takes only about 45 minutes to an hour to complete, so your best man won’t have to wait long between charges. If you’re not a fan of this finish, these headphones are also available in a red cherry wood and a lighter maple wood.
Messengers bags are one of the best gifts you can get a guy, especially if he carries a laptop, ipad, or documents to and from work. This is an item he will use daily, and a quality leather messenger bag is the way to go. There really is nothing like a real leather bag, so if you’re thinking about gifting a bag like this one, go for the real deal. It’s professional and sophisticated for business meetings and travel, and will take your best man’s entire look up a notch. It has a small handle so he can carry it like a briefcase, or a large cross body strap for a hands-free option. If you prefer a darker tone, it’s also available in a dark brown hue with contrasting straps.
This acoustic guitar is a bang for its buck and plays just as nicely as some of the more expensive versions. If your groomsmen is a musician or has any interest in becoming one, this is a great gift. Experienced players and newbies alike will appreciate the thought behind this personalized gift. The guitar is a six string dreadnought design finished in maple. It doesn’t come with a case or guitar picks so we recommend this special best man guitar pick that reads “I couldn’t pick a better best man” and a simple black case to keep it looking new.
It doesn’t matter if your best man is into photography. This little camera is a great option just to play around with, producing some great photos without the added bulk of a larger bodied camera. The film is also cheap enough that your best man won’t feel like he’s wasting precious film and can feel comfortable taking as many pics as he wants. The settings are very easy to master. In only a few shots he will be able to adjust the settings for high-quality photos. The life of the battery is long-lasting, allowing for long lengths of time between charges. Don’t forget to stock up on some extra film for the wedding night.
The packaging on this awesome edible package might be the best part, but the selection of snacks is pretty phenomenal as well. It has tons of snacks for your best man to enjoy pre or post wedding, whenever he needs a little pick me up on the big day.
If you’re looking for a cozy robe to gift your best man that’s not too hot, this is a great pick. It’s one of those items that he might not think to grab for himself, but once he has it he’ll be glad he does. It’s perfect to layer over pajamas in the morning or to throw on after a shower. It’s also machine washable for easy care. Your best man can just throw it in the wash with the rest of his laundry. If the grey color isn’t his style, this one is also available in navy, charcoal, and white. Looking for a more plush option? Consider this long fleece robe by Polo Ralph Lauren.
If your best man has some facial hair, consider gifting some higher quality washes and oils that he might not splurge on himself. Beard oil keeps facial hair soft and helps to reduce any itchiness associated with beard growth. This particular oil smells of coffee, chocolate, and other natural rustic scents. If this scent isn’t to your liking, the entire line of oils from The Bearded Bastard are high quality. This oil is one of the highest rated and top selling items and would be great to gift either alone or along with the Barista Beard Oil.
When you reach a certain age you need a certain quality of water bottle. The free sports bottle that your best man may have gotten when he signed up for a bank account was a nice option at one point, but that point has passed. With a focus on being green, he can also ditch those one-use plastic water bottles for something that’s not only sophisticated and attractive, but that’s earth friendly as well. The steel finish keeps any beverage optimally cold for hours on end. We love the sleek look of the matte black finish, but if you prefer to purchase this in your best man’s favorite color, you can browse all of the available options.
Have your best man stand out among the bridal party with a unique bow tie that varies from the rest of the group. This chambray tie is a trendy and attractive option that’s extremely high-quality, soft, and durable. Chambray can be worn in any season, especially in this neutral grey tone. Since this gift is on the inexpensive side, we recommend purchasing the matching pocket square and some complementary socks to make your best man gift even more special.
This globe is made for wine and whisky lovers alike and is not only a practical bar item, but a statement piece of decor for your best man’s home. This desktop decanter is shaped like a globe with a glass sailing ship inside it and can be filled with bourbon, whiskey, scotch, vodka, rum or wine. It’s large enough to hold the contents of an entire bottle of most spirits and almost all of the contents of a standard wine bottle. It has a tight fitting glass stopper to keep air out. It also comes with a bonus bar funnel so you never lose a drop of what you’re pouring into the decanter to a spill. These etched whisky glasses make a great add-on to this globe-themed gift, perfect if your best man is an avid traveler. If you really want to amp up this gift and make it beyond awesome, check out this 16th-century wood globe bar which would be a statement piece in any man-cave or living room.
If you’ve ever been to an NFL game, then you know that the tailgate is almost as important as the game itself, if not more. There needs to be ample team spirit displayed proudly on every surface, often including the human body. As the months get colder, chili becomes a necessary tailgate staple and we promise it tastes so much better out of an official NFL team crockpot. This one is available in all NFL team logos so he can proudly display it during his pre-game party. We recommend getting him this chili recipe cookbook and this NFL team soft cooler to go with his crockpot.
This is definitely a spot where most men can use an upgrade – your best man included. This is thick heavy-duty leather that will stand the test of time unlike cheap synthetic vinyl. When ordering from Lifetime Leather Co. you will always receive a lifetime warranty. Each toiletry bag is carefully hand-cut and stitched using top-grain premium leather. The oiled leathers will wear beautifully over time which will give every bag vintage character. You can personalize this gift with your best man’s three letter monogram which can be stitched onto the bag of your choosing. This one is available in 10 different leather finishes, quite the selection. If you’re interested in another top-quality leather good, this handmade men’s wallet from the same designer is another great gift.
Every guy needs a pair of great sunglasses. For some reason, sunglasses are one of those items that always seem to get lost or broken, so a new pair is always in order. These have a lightweight frame which is so important if your best man is hoping to wear these for long periods without feeling any pressure on his face. Since they’re quality-made they can withstand some normal wear and tear that sunglasses typically experience, but also come with a soft case for protection. This model is non-polarized, but if you do decide to go with the polarized model there are some pros and cons, the biggest con being that it’s truly difficult to read anything digital with these on. If you like the idea of gifting sunglasses but this style isn’t quite right for your best man, you can check out some other styles from top designers here.
A manly candle is a must-have for every guy. This one sets the mood without that overwhelming floral and feminine scent that so many candles can take on. This dark rum candle has notes of bergamot, plum, rum, leather, amber, patchouli, and milk. It has approximately 60 hours of burn time with a recommendation that you do not burn more than two or three hours consecutively. This highly rated cannabis candle is another great option from the same company with a great earthy and natural scent.
Sometimes it can be hard to gift jewelry to a guy, especially if you’re not sure about his style. The good thing about this bracelet is that it can be paired with so many styles. Both preppy or rugged guys will be able to incorporate this braided leather bracelet into their wardrobe. Guys also tend to be bothered by jewelry, especially if they don’t typically wear it. This bracelet is lightweight and comfortable to wear and can even be paired with a leather or silver watch, depending on your best man’s style. If you want to see some other leather bracelet options you can browse them here.
This lightweight fleece is a year-round option for outerwear, making it a great best man’s gift. This can be worn as an athletic jacket or as a casual every day pullover with jeans or slacks, making it even more versatile. This one has patches of bright, bold colors that work well to add a bit of masculine flare to any outfit, but if it seems like this might be too much color for your best man, a similar fleece is available in an array of neutral colors as well. Our favorite is this grey option – a nice piece for every man’s wardrobe.
Is your best man a huge Game of Thrones fan? This collector’s edition Monopoly game is a pretty fantastic gift for any guy who knows every character and plot of the complex storyline. While classic board games are great to have on hand, this special board game will really bring your next game night to the next level. All of the pieces of the game are customized to match elements from the show including the cards, money, and tokens. If your best man is a bigger fan of another board game, there’s also a Game of Thrones themed Risk or a Game of Thones themed Clue. If your best man is a big Monopoly fan but Game of Thrones isn’t his thing, check out all of the other custom Monopoly boards you can gift him instead.
Amp up your best man’s bar game with some personalized slate coasters. The clean square coasters can be incorporated amongst both modern and rustic home décor schemes, so regardless of his personal aesthetic, these will work on his bar or coffee table. Natural slate is an ideal material for coasters for many reasons. It can withstand a range of temperatures, making it great for both hot and cold beverages. The slate also absorbs moisture and will keep your drink from pooling on your table. Once the water evaporates, the coaster will dry back to its original state. The slate coasters are laser-engraved with whatever information you provide, such as your best man’s initial or full name. Black felt is used as a backing on each coaster, covering the entire underside to protect furniture and countertops. We recommend gifting this with a set of glasses like these and a six pack of your best man’s favorite brew.
A classic scarf is a must-have item for every man’s wardrobe and this Polo Ralph Lauren scarf is a timeless choice that will not disappoint. This scarf is Italian-made from both wool and nylon and is a wonderful soft scarf option for the chillier months. If this gift alone doesn’t seem like quite enough, we recommend pairing it with these screen compatible navy Polo Ralph Lauren gloves. Your best man won’t have to take his gloves on and off to browse the web, text, or answer phone calls when he’s on the go – a necessary convenience. Want to go for a full set? This Polo Ralph Lauren beanie is currently 17 percent off its original price.
While accessories like tie clips, watches, and belts make great best man gifts, they are a little bit more expected and traditional. Sneakers are one of our favorite more original gifts for guys. You can really get creative and personal with the choice of sneaker. Athleisure is very trendy right now, so sneakers are not only an activewear item, but also being paired with more formal attire, including suits. This neutral grey pair is a classic that will work with everything in your best man’s wardrobe – jeans, slacks, sweats, and suits alike. The grey is certainly the easiest color to build an outfit around, but if you’re looking for a bit of color, this shoe is also available in a collegiate burgundy and white or a great navy blue color. If you’re buying this gift for all of your groomsmen, give them an opportunity to wear these at your rehearsal dinner.
Electronics are almost always a solid gift choice for men and a go-to department for many best man gifts. These would work great in an office or even on a living room console, with a modern design that works with most styles. These speakers are on the smaller side so they won’t take up too much space. Each speaker measures just under four inches wide by just under six inches high. The natural wood finish is our favorite option for a sophisticated space, but if you prefer something with a pop of color, this speaker is also available in red, yellow, blue, white, and black. Looking for a larger bluetooth speaker instead? Check out this highly rated portable option.
The quality and craftsmanship of this belt is top notch – made with care and an understanding of leather goods. It can be wear with suits and jeans alike, the perfect addition to your Best Man’s wardrobe.
We’ve kept this list free of too many novelty items, but your best man deserves some recognition of his title. These socks are a subtle nod to his important role that won’t overwhelm his look for the day. These come in one size that fit most standard men’s sizes and are extremely well made and comfortable. While you’re at it – this inexpensive option works for the entire bridal party. A pair for the groom reads: “Cold Feet? Never!!”. Grab these for the groomsmen and these for the father of the bride.
Everyone has their guilty pleasure and for many people, that’s keeping a stocked fridge with their favorite sodas and beers so they’re never without. While your best man can purchase any old black mini fridge, this is so much more fun, memorable, and special. This awesome mini fridge can hold up to 10 cans (12 ounces) and dispenses cans vending-machine style. It cools up to 32 degrees below the ambient temperature. We recommend filling this ahead of time with your best man’s favorite soda and beer – making it even a more unique and personal best man gift. Want to go even minier? This 11 inch square adorable mini fridge can keep six cans stocked.
If your best man is married or lives with his significant other, he might find himself starting to use her beauty products. It’s a common occurrence and not surprising since chances are that her beauty picks are better than his. You can help him reclaim his beauty routine with some manly products that he won’t have to share. This set includes three amazing products – man lotion (for hands, face, and body), man wash (body wash and shampoo), and man rinse (hair and beard conditioner). All of the products are unscented so they don’t leave a floral or feminine aroma behind. The set comes wrapped and ready-to-gift in an attractively branded box just like the one in the picture.
Is your best man into fitness and health? If so, this is a great gift for him. This is the perfect entry-level device to track everything health and fitness-related. The monitor allows you to see your heart-rate all day as well as during workouts. Your best man will be able to get an accurate calculation of calories burned and maximize his training time. It also track steps, distance, floors climbed, and sleep quality. It can sync to both computers and almost every smartphone device on the market, so he can always be connected. If your best man is a big runner, you can also consider one of these great Garmin watches to track exact routes and mileage.
A great gift for anyone who prides themselves on being green, these beautiful rich multicolored glasses are made straight from recycled wine bottles. They vary in color including tones of amber, brown, and green and may vary in each package. The edges are sanded and smooth for drinking. The width, weight, and size also can vary between each glass, making for a more unique look. If you’re looking for a lower rocks style glass, you can order these similar glasses. The only difference is that there is no variation in color between the glasses.
Not only is this gift incredibly unique but it’s also very personalized, the best kind of gift. The custom made monogram branding iron will certainly make a statement at any cookout.
Beer lovers will rejoice when they see what this little machine can do. The Fizzics technology enhances the carbonation and aroma of any can or growler of beer, while also providing a smooth, creamy, full-body flavor and taste. He’ll wind up with a head on his beer just like the ones achievable at a bar or brewery. This machine can fit most cans and bottles (including 64 ounce growlers) without the addition of CO2 or nitro canisters. Since it works on batteries alone, this system can also be brought outdoors for boating, barbecuing, or any other activity that your best man might want to enjoy a brew with. Grab a case of his favorite beer or a growler from his favorite brewery to give with this gift. If your best man wants to try his hand at brewing his own beer, this is a great starter kit you can gift as well.
ISlide is a recent Shark Tank product that’s caught on like wildfire. Athletes like Dwyane Wade and superstar celebrities like Justin Bieber have all been seen sporting these great slide ons. They are completely customizeable or available for purchase in a silly design like the ones above. You best man can wear these around the house like he would slippers, or even out and about to run errands on the weekends. You can browse additional ISlide designs here and see other available styles.
Looking for a hunting-related gift for your best man? This slingshot is just like the wood weapon you used to play with as a kid, but with an added touch of grown-up craftsmanship. t’s basically a toy for adults – what best man wouldn’t want that?
Briefcases, messenger bags, and laptop cases are all necessary in the professional world and make wonderful gift options. This case is handcrafted with great attention to detail and has a minimalist design. It’s hand-stitched and made with full-grain leather and a suede-lined handle from one single piece of leather. If you’d like to personalize this best man gift, you can do so with a monogram or other custom engraving. Just let the designer know what messaging you’d like to add. If you prefer this bag in black, that’s also an attractive option.
A bar sign can be added to any corner bar or man-cave for an instant decor update and pop of color. It simply needs to be plugged in and it’s ready to use by hitting the on/off switch. This sign is approximately 15 inches long so it’s not overwhelming in size. Alternatively, if you prefer a marquee letter to match his first or last initial, you can order the corresponding letter here. If neither of these are quite right, check out this marquee ampersand sign, which is a more neutral option.
If you’re a videogame guy, then you understand the importance of owning the latest and greatest. If you’re about to marry a videogame guy, than you understand the importance of owning the latest and greatest. Just imagine the look on your best man’s face if this is what’s wrapped inside his best man gift. We’re pretty sure that the shock value alone is worth the investment. This bundle deal is the best way to do it. It includes a new slim PlayStation®4 system, a matching wireless controller, and the first game of his collection – in this case Uncharted 4. If this seems like too much of an investment to swallow, you can still treat your best man to a Playstation related gift. Grab his favorite game or even a $50 gift card so he can choose one for himself.
Cool and unique artwork makes a great gift, but unfortunately cool and unique artwork often costs a fortune. That’s not the case with this awesome soundwave print. It’s colorless so it will fit in with almost all existing home decor without having to worry about it clashing. It’s 11×17 inches in size, so it’s a relatively large piece that would work well as a statement piece. While this is a popular song that’s liked by many, the designer has created similar pieces with a plethora of songs so you can find his favorite tune or one that speaks to your relationship. Don’t see an option you love? Choose any song of your liking for a personalized gift.
We love the idea of creating a little gift box for groomsmen or a best man. You can choose a few high-end items and mix them in with a few novelty items (like the socks listed earlier on this list) for a well-rounded and thoughtful gift for the guys. If you’re going that route, or if you’re just looking to purchase one nice quality gift, cologne is a good choice. Choose something like this one. It’s understated and sophisticated without being overwhelming. It’s made from bergamot, tangerine, bamboo, ginger, sandalwood, white musk, amber, and nutmeg – and will have any guy smelling just phenomenal.
Purchase your best man a quality backpack and fill it with some of his favorite goodies. Any time you can take a gift he will actually use on a day-to-day basis and fill it with some personalized and thoughtful items, you have a great combination for a gift. This vintage backpack is made from great quality material and it is very comfortable on the shoulders. It has sufficient space with many interior pockets to hold electronic devices, keys, and a wallet, plus a space for a water bottle. If this backpack isn’t quite right for your best man, consider any of these great options.
Is your best man a music junkie? If he plays an instrument or just likes to listen, this unique clock would make a great gift. The clock is made of original engraved vinyl discs. The label color at the centre of the disc is random and will vary by purchase. As this is handmade, each product is unique. All that’s needed for the clock is a AA battery. The designer has created a few choices for consideration – each with a different silhouette. Purchase the one that speaks to another one of your best man’s hobbies. Check out this option for an avid golfer, this one for a basketball fan, or this one for a chef. If none of these meet your needs, you can browse all of the available designs.
This desk caddy combines the traditional with the modern for a beautiful handmade piece of functional decor. It is made of reclaimed pine and finished with tung oil, consisting of seven various sized holes that can hold pens and pencils, scissors, a letter opener, or some tools. It’s shipped and packaged ready-to-gift with a letter-pressed tag. You can also choose a quote to engrave on the front – something inspirational and motivational. The options are listed here on the final picture.
There are so many inventions that make it easier to relax and enjoy your time in a pool or on a lake than ever before. This floating cooler is just the start to a great gift set that can include everything you need to get into the water, and never be forced to leave. If your best man spends a good amount of time either in a pool or out by the water, consider this as his gift. This floating removeable cooler holds up to 48 quarts (72 cans and ice) and has six built-in cup holders. Since this gift is a bit on the inexpensive side, complete it with another water friendly item. Keep it simple with some matching tubes, or go all out with a full relaxation station, made to keep you in the water for hours on end.
This complete shaving kit will arrive just as pictured, along with some great gift packaging, so it’s one less thing you have to worry about before gifting. Your best man will never go back to the cheap drugstore razors after feeling the close shave that is attainable with the cool steel razor blade. This kit is much less expensive than other comparable kits on the market (by about 50 percent). The razors are easy and inexpensive to replace, but since the kit comes with five razors, your best man won’t need to consider replacement razors for quite some time. If your best man needs a place to hang his brush and razor between uses, this sleek and simple stand is just the place.
Who doesn’t like a massage? Unfortunately massage chairs are insanely expensive and getting a massage at a spa can also come with a hefty price tag and requires quite the commitment of time. Treat your best man to some of the same relaxation in a much more approachable and financially feasible way. This massage chair cover can sit in the driver’s seat of his car, on an office chair, or even on his couch at night. This is a vibration massager only, no rolling balls. If you’re looking for that type of massager, you can find one here. This vibrating massager targets the neck, shoulders, back, and thighs with soothing heat for the lower back area. It comes with a hand control unit with three massage speeds, four massage programs, and an on/off heat button. Grab an aromatherapy candle so your best man can really let all of his daily stress melt away.
Part of the fun of going to a brewery (besides getting to taste all of the beers) is the fun presentation of each sample. If your best man is into sampling craft beer he can now enjoy the same special presentation at home. This set includes four small pilsner glasses and one wood carrier. Even if he’s already a knowledgeable beer drinker, consider gifting him a beer tasting guide where he can learn even more. This book is a great choice.
Does you best man like to mix it up in the kitchen? Knife sets usually aren’t the most exciting gifts, but this inexpensive set is so cool, masculine, and modern looking that it would make an awesome gift for your best man. The best part is the cost, which is very reasonable considering how much you get. The set features contoured, non-slip, textured handles for superior control during cooking and comes with a chef’s knife, slicing knife, bread knife, utility knife, paring knife, specialty pizza knife, specialty cheese knife, and a ceramic peeler. If this set isn’t for him, consider this amazingly unique knife set and holder.
Tiger’s Eye is red-brown gemstone and contains a silky luster. It is one of the most popular golden brown gemstones, and some believe that the golden hue of the stone, resembling a cat’s eye, can help to calm the mind. This necklace makes a great addition to most casual everyday outfits that he might wear. If your best man would prefer a simple gold chain, shop some great men’s gold necklaces here.
Custom baseball jerseys are such a fun and unique gift for anyone – your best man included. This jersey is available in any MLB team. You can find his team here. This is available in any name and number you’d like – just place the specifics in your order. Only five days are needed to prepare your order so if you’ve waited until the last minute, this is also a great option. The jersey has mesh side panels for extra breathability and it’s machine washable for easy care. We recommend ordering one size larger than you would normally wear for a looser fit. If you plan on layering underneath the jersey, we recommend ordering two sizes larger.
This copper french press would be a beautiful addition to any home. Don’t forget to add this cool place to store coffee beans. For easy access each morning, this matching copper jar is the perfect place.
A leather beer glove is kind of like a koozie or can cooler, but much more elevated. It has finger supports for a good grip, keeps condensation of your hands, and also keeps your beer nice and cold. Each one is made with 100 percent Full Grain Leather, which is also hand sewn and fire branded to give it a beautiful rustic finish.
Any guy can make his home bar as cool as a trendy bar or restaurant with this awesome revolving liquor dispenser. It functions with a simple push and pull action for easy use and can accommodate most standard size bottles of liquor, regardless of the type. If you know someone who loves cocktails, entertaining or just unique gadgets, this is a great unique gift.
There’s no better unique gift for a man who loves to cook than a really great knife set. This one has a variety of knives for his every need, with a hand-crafted wood knife block to keep each knife in. The handles are beautiful, clean, and classic white. The knife set includes an 8-inch chef’s, 7-inch Santoku, 8-inch bread, 5-inch serrated utility, 3.5-inch paring along with the block.
Millennials are very into photographs. Not only do they like to post on social media, but they also love filling their homes with printed photos of family and friends. It can be hard to make the effort of printing photos though, which is why we love this gift solution for younger guys. With a quick connection between their phone and the printer, they can easily print their favorite photos. The printer produces full-color photos in a pocket-sized format.
An engineer at heart will love this unique way to store their best bottles of wine, functioning as a practical storage spot as well as a really cool piece of decor. The item comes as is, with no assembly required and can hold up to three standard-sized bottles of wine. The copper color will fit in with any existing decor and makes a lovely statement piece for an industrial touch.
Nothing beats a good espresso — except a good espresso you can make on the go. If he loves the strong brew, check out the MiniPresso GR Espresso Maker. It’s a compact and lightweight handheld espresso maker that works when there’s no electricity. Meaning, he can bring it with him on camping trips, hunting, to the office, and more. It’s super convenient, and it makes great espresso.
Tinggly is a really cool company that specializes in once-in-a-lifetime experiences. You can redeem this voucher for one of their cool events, including a day diving with sharks, visting a yoga retreat in India, or even having dinner with a NASA astronaut.
Please note that the voucher only covers the cost of activity, and not travel to and from the destination where the adventure takes place.
This cool little gift makes a great stocking stuffer for men, especially if they’re a fan of video games like Call of Duty or Battlefield 1. Even if they’re not, it’s a fun thing for them to have. It’s a silicone mold that makes a pretty sizable ice grenade, which measures 4.5 inches tall and 3 inches wide.
A brand new Fitbit watch will get him active, and it’s one of the better-looking smartwatches on the market. And, it’s super easy to setup and use. It also comes with both large and small size bands so that he will be able to have the perfect size for him, making it feel comfortable when wearing, even to sleep.
It also has a super impressive 4+ days of battery life, meaning he’ll have to worry less about charging it. It has popular app capabilities, including social media updates and messaging.
Gaming chairs are always a great go-to option when it comes to gift-giving for guys, especially when you’re looking for a 20-35 year old. OPSEAT has a brand new Master Series gaming chair that is the ultimate in comfort and design. It supports up to 300 pounds, and it’s made with premium quality perforated leather.
This chair is highly regarded in its reviews, and I personally own one, myself. It’s available in seven different colors, so you can get him the perfect gaming chair.
Razors and shaving sets are a pretty played out gift for the holidays. But this fun twist on men’s grooming products is unique, and definitely gift-worthy this holiday season.
Both the shaving cream and aftershave are caffeinated, making this is a fun gift for any guy who has trouble waking up in the morning. Aloe is also included in the formula, to moisturize and reduce the appearance of redness. Whether he uses this set every day, or just on mornings when he needs to recover from a hangover, this shaving gift set will definitely make him think fondly of you every time he shaves.
Shopping for a man who wears a full beard? Perhaps he’d be more interested in other unexpectedly caffeinated products, such as caffeinated peanut butter or caffeinated soap.
Looking for a unique gift for a friend who is passionate about history, LGBTQ issues, or photography? Dear Friends: American Photographs of Men Together, 1840-1918 is a great book that focuses on male friendship in the 1800s. Featuring 100 early photographs, drawn from both public and private collections, this book offers a tantalizing glimpse at male friendships and male relationships in the Victorian era.
In addition to the photographs, the book features a 50-page essay by author and historian David Deitcher that delves into the historical aspects of the men of this era. Ultimately, each photo is ambiguous, with the reader left to decide if the men featured in each picture are platonic friends, or romantically involved. A related title that may also be of interest is Love Stories: Sex Between Men Before Homosexuality.
Sometimes making a gift personalized is the best way to make it feel unique. We love this cool whiskey flask, which can be customized with your recipient’s name and home town. This is a custom, handmade item.
It generally takes between four and five days to create, so keep that in mind, and make sure to order with enough lead time to get your gift before the holidays. If you’re shopping for someone who isn’t a whiskey drinker, we also like this company’s unique city street map pint glasses.
Men can use this unique gift in a number of ways – at home, in the office, on a boat, hiking, or so much more. Each set includes a reusable blister pack and storage box for safe seasonal transport as well as black leather finish gift box with magnetic closure.
Shopping for someone with an Apple watch? An updated band is a great gift, especially if they’ve been sporting the same band for a while. It’s nice to have a few options to take your watch from the gym, to the office, to a night out on the town. This versatile option can be worn just about anywhere and is the perfect everyday band for a man.
Shopping for a chef? This cool product adds awesome flavor to any meal, by cooking directly on the Himalayan salt board either on your stovetop or grill. It’s great for meat, fish, poultry and even vegetables. Grab this cookbook which provides additional information on salt block cooking with tons of recipes and ideas.
This isn’t any old mixology set – the finish is called Mirage and it gives the appearance of an awesome metallic rainbow. If you know a guy who loves mixing up cocktails at home, this affordable gift would be made even more special if you also included a very special cocktail book like this one.
RC Boats are definitely for a particular kind of man, and the brand new Pro Boat RTR Hydroplane is one of the coolest RC boats you’ll find on the market right now. This thing CRUISES across any body of water at impressive speeds. It measures 30-inches long, so it’s quite sizable, and it’s easy to spot on the water from a distance because of its bright colors. If you want to buy him something unique that he’ll love, this hydroplane is a great option.
Shopping for a beer afficianado who needs some new barware? These unusual pint glasses feature a bottle opener built right into the base of each glass. The glasses can be stacked for easy storage when not in use. The base of each glass is made from stainless steel.
These glasses are dishwasher-safe and BPA-free. Pair this gift with a six-pack of his favorite microbrew, or a copy of Goodnight Brew: A Parody for Beer People, or a beer briefcase.
Need a unique gift for the guy who is devoted to his dogs? The iFetch is a cool gift that can help him bond with his furry friends. The iFetch is an interactive ball throwing toy for dogs and puppies. iFetch can be used indoors or outdoors, and can be adjusted to throw a ball 10, 20, or 30 feet away, making it ideal for multiple breeds and dogs of different ages. The iFetch comes with three small balls. If you want more balls, you can pick up a set of five mini tennis balls for $15.
This is a great gift for someone who loves gadgets as much as they love their dog. It’s also a particularly nice gift for older pet owners who have arthritis or limited mobility. A larger version of this product, the iFetch Too, throws regular sized tennis balls. A smaller toy, the iFetch Frenzy, may be best for those on a tight budget.
Looking for more high-tech gifts for pet lovers? You should also browse our guides to the best pet cameras and the best self-cleaning litter boxes.
Google Glass may have been a flop, but smart eyeglasses are still a cool idea that’s worth pursuing…especially if you can get them at an affordable price. Compared to the $1,500 Glass device, these sub-$200 smart glasses are a steal. Technically, the TheiaPro is just a camera. You have to provide the glasses. It’s fairly easy to install the camera on your favorite pair of glasses or sunglasses. We actually like that this camera doesn’t come with a pair glasses, since this makes it a little easier to mesh the camera someone’s personal glasses style.
TheiaPro’s HD camera records in full 1080p, and offers expandable storage up to 32GB. No more pulling out a device, opening app and focusing on camera to capture an image. Just look and capture with a press of a button. A built-in flashlight helps you to see in the dark, and ensures night recordings will record better. We also like the fact that the TheiaPro comes with its own Wi-Fi, letting you stream the content that is being recorded on your glasses to the dedicated smartphone app, in real time.
This is a great gift for anyone who loves gadgets or photography. We also think it’s a really nice alternative to constantly seeing the world with your smartphone held up in front of your face. This is a fun way to record hands-free POV movies to share with the whole family. It costs less than Google Glass or a new GoPro, making it a smart gift for those who want something unique that won’t break the bank.