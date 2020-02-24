70 Best Man Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Google Glass may have been a flop, but smart eyeglasses are still a cool idea that’s worth pursuing…especially if you can get them at an affordable price. Compared to the $1,500 Glass device, these sub-$200 smart glasses are a steal. Technically, the TheiaPro is just a camera. You have to provide the glasses. It’s fairly easy to install the camera on your favorite pair of glasses or sunglasses. We actually like that this camera doesn’t come with a pair glasses, since this makes it a little easier to mesh the camera someone’s personal glasses style.

TheiaPro’s HD camera records in full 1080p, and offers expandable storage up to 32GB. No more pulling out a device, opening app and focusing on camera to capture an image. Just look and capture with a press of a button. A built-in flashlight helps you to see in the dark, and ensures night recordings will record better. We also like the fact that the TheiaPro comes with its own Wi-Fi, letting you stream the content that is being recorded on your glasses to the dedicated smartphone app, in real time.

This is a great gift for anyone who loves gadgets or photography. We also think it’s a really nice alternative to constantly seeing the world with your smartphone held up in front of your face. This is a fun way to record hands-free POV movies to share with the whole family. It costs less than Google Glass or a new GoPro, making it a smart gift for those who want something unique that won’t break the bank.