21 Best 40th Wedding Anniversary Gifts

If you’re shopping for a 40th-anniversary gift, you’re probably shopping for someone either on the cusp of 60 years old or older. We created this list with the age of the recipients in mind in terms of style. We’ve also found gifts that are sentimental, thoughtful, and have some element of ruby, which is the traditional 40th-anniversary gift.
Whether your shopping for your parents, a sibling, or a spouse, this ruby accented vase is a lovely anniversary gift to celebrate 40 years of marriage. It’s hand-blown by a glassmaker and also handpainted, for a very special product that can serve as a constant piece of decor in any home. It’s elegant and timeless, great for any taste or style.
It may have been a while since you’ve purchased a sizable piece of jewelry for your wife, and there’s no better time than an anniversary to wow with a gorgeous ruby ring. This piece is perfect for special occasions, a true statement piece. The rubies are surrounded with white sapphires, which are less expensive than diamonds and help to keep costs down. If you do have the budget, shop tons of options from GemsNY with rubies and diamonds in their design.
Consider upgrading your husband’s record player with something a bit more modern for a 40th-anniversary gift. The Victrola Aviator: 8-in-1 Bluetooth Turntable can play records just like any other player, but also has some more modern Bluetooth features for the best of both worlds. The best part is the design, which still has a vintage look for an old-timer who appreciates a classic look.
This sentimental gift is perfect if you’re shopping for your parents for their 40th anniversary. It commemorates their 40 years together by listing just how many years, months, days, hours, minutes, they’ve been together. Spoiler alert, it’s a lot!
Wine related gifts are a great gift for just about any occasion (we even put together an entire post on the best gifts for wine lovers), anniversaries included. Since red wine itself does have a ruby-like color to it, feel free to grab your favorite bottle to add to this gift or any other on the list. Each glass in this set is precision-etched with a different coordinating design, holding 16-ounces each. Shop alternative ruby red wine glass options here.
This piece of jewelry goes beyond simple aesthetic, designed with sacred symbols that are meant to be both inspirational and energizing. The lotus charm symbolizes new beginnings and infinite potential, while the ruby symbolizes passion, integrity, and prosperity. If you’re shopping for a spiritual person, we love the idea of purchasing a unique piece of ruby jewelry like this for your 40th anniversary.
Any guy who loves whiskey or bourbon will love this awesome decanter, with a unique and original design, unlike anything you’ve seen before. The bottle isn’t only a cool piece of decor, but also helpful in keeping your liquor from evaporating between uses with a tight seal.
Photographs are a key to the past, preserving memories and serving as a reminder of really special times. Framed photographs are great gift options and easy to execute if you’re short on time or working with a smaller budget. This frame is made just for a 40th anniversary, with space for two photographs that will honor the occasion. One frame is meant to showcase a photo of a couple on their wedding day, with second space for a more current photograph. There are quite a few 40th anniversary frames available at a similar price point. Check them out here.
If you’re shopping for your husband, consider a gift that he’ll love using day-to-day. Many men are obsessive about their lawn, and this will help him stay on top of his sprinkler system without having to deal with outdated systems that are impossible to program. You can even pay a little extra to have this installed for him if he’s not the best with technology.
If you’re shopping for someone who isn’t flashy enough to sport a ruby ring or necklace, ruby stud earrings might be more in tune with their style. These simple studs are perfect for a 40th anniversary, and can be worn both casually or for a special occasion. The ruby stones are 2.10 ct. each, a noticeable size. The setting is made from high-quality 14K yellow gold. We love the contrast of these two tones, especially during the holiday season.
Looking for a gift for your husband for your 40th anniversary? Check out these cufflinks that are perfect for his next formal affair, made with beautiful ruby stones. The metal is sterling silver and they’re a nice, noticeable size without being too much.
Some guys would rather be gifted a six-pack of their favorite beer over any extravagant and expensive gift. While we appreciate a simple guy, there’s still a way to make a six pack appropriate for an anniversary. If you do want to amp it up a notch, pair this gift with something else a little bit more serious and sentimental. The set comes with six bottle labels and four additional stickers for decorating the kraft paper carrier. For the best results, put the stickers on the cans prior to refrigeration.
A Swiss Army knife is a timeless gift for men regardless of age. There is something here that your husband will find handy, helping with small tasks every day. The ruby color makes it great for a 40th anniversary since it’s both the traditional and modern gift.
If your shopping for someone who loves spending time outdoors, this is a great 40th-anniversary gift. Perhaps you’re looking for a unique gift for your parents, or simply want to inspire a bit less screen time in your long marriage. This is a wonderful fire pit and sets the scene for a place to cozy up with your morning cup of coffee or an evening glass of wine. It will stand up to the elements in any climate and has a beautiful outdoorsy design.
Whether you’re shopping for a spouse or parent, a beautiful piece of luggage for their travel needs is a perfect gift. TUMI is a well-known luxury travel brand, with luggage that goes above and beyond all others of its kind. It’s durable, attractive, and built to last for many years. This compact carry on is perfect for those who prefer to travel light.
If you’re shopping for retired parents, then this Resin Wicker Egg Chair might be the perfect place for them to spend a few uninterrupted hours reading or lounging. It’s easy to assemble, has an attractive and durable design, and can be used either indoors or outdoors.
Upgrade your spouse’s nightstand (and yours too, if you’d like) with one of these smart nightstands that has everything you need access to in the middle of the night and first thing in the morning. It has wireless charging, a quiet cooler drawer for access to cold water all night long, and even mood lighting. Everything can be updated through the connected app so this will stay current through future updates to the product.
Sentimental gifts are always a welcomed option for recipients of this age group and the Willow Tree Anniversary sculpture is great for giving for the 40th anniversary. The muted tones make it easy to place anywhere in the home, with a beautiful hand-painted finish.
This gift basket is packaged to perfection and includes two delicious beef sausages, salami, three varieties of cheese spreads, dried fruit, and pistachios. This gift set has a little bit of everything, all of which are perfect accompaniments to the spreadable cheese. The presentation has the biggest wow factor and we’re sure that whoever is receiving this basket will be impressed. If you know the receiver of this gift is a coffee lover, consider also gifting this Starbucks themed gift basket from California Delicious. We can’t think of a much better combination than coffee and cheese (except maybe wine and cheese – in which case, buy this book too).
Stumped on what to gift someone for their 40th wedding anniversary? Consider a photo album filled with their favorite memories from over the years. This hard-covered photo album comes with a ruby-red cover, tying into the traditional 40th-anniversary theme. There is room beside each photo sleeve for a special photo caption.
Check out this gift for a group 40th anniversary gift. Have all of their couple’s family and friends write a sweet message to commemorate their 40 years together, and then bake the plate. The messages will last forever and the plate can be used each year on the couple’s anniversary or as a piece of decor.