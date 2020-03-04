21 Best Plus Size Wedding Lingerie & Undergarments

Once you’ve spent the time and money finding the perfect wedding dress, you’ll want to make sure that you feel like a million bucks wearing it on your wedding day. While alterations will help with this undertaking, the right undergarments can go a long way in enhancing the look of any outfit and ensure that you feel comfortable and confident walking down the aisle.
Shop this roundup of the best plus-size wedding lingerie and undergarments.
Some dresses, especially those made of silk fabric, have a tendency to show a lot of what’s going on underneath the dress. If you’re hoping to make your look smooth and seamless, then the Spanx shaper is a worthwhile investment. It makes everything taught and flat and will definitely shave a few dress sizes off so make sure you wear this to your alterations for the best fit.
Made for creating smooth lines and a slimming effect, this corset is the perfect solution for underneath your wedding gown. While this piece of lingerie is on the pricier side, it’s worth it for the confidence you’ll feel on your wedding day. The three-piece cup is banded with inner boning for extra support, but you won’t feel too constricted throughout the day. The fabric is soft, comfortable, and breathable so you’ll forget you’re even wearing it. Elomi has tons of options when it comes to undergarments for plus size women. Shop them all here.
If you’re looking for the best when it comes to a slimming undergarment to wear under your wedding dress, it doesn’t get much better than the Spanx Compression Bodysuit. It does run a little small, so you might want to consider sizing up just one size for the best fit. It’s a bit more comfortable than some girdles, with a smooth design that won’t dig into you at all.
Carnival is one of the top-rated brands for plus size undergarments, offering a ton of support and gorgeous designs that are wedding night appropriate. From simple strapless bras to more complex corsets, you’ll be sure to find something that works for you and that’s designed with a plus size women’s body in mind. This satin corset features a sweetheart neckline and structured boning at the front with fully lined cups for added support and coverage. The waist-cinching technology results in a gorgeous hour glass shape that’s slimming from all angles. Check out some of these alternative plus size bridal corsets from top brands here.
Unlike some of its kind, the underwires are all hidden in this plus size wedding undergarment. It has a seamless design with molded full coverage cups that deliver extra support and creates an hourglass figure regardless of your shape and size. This comes in tons of sizing as well as a variety of colors that would be wedding dress appropriate.
If you want something that’s going to provide a lot of shape on your wedding day, then the Longline Lace Torsolette is the way to go. This one fits accurately and will go over your “love handles” without digging into your hipbones for the most comfort. It has an adjustable clasp to provide a little bit more flexibility with sizing and comes in a true while as well as a warm ivory tone.
Looking for something you can wear on the wedding day as well as the wedding night? The Carnival Women’s Full figure Lace Corset Bra checks both of those boxes, with an attractive sweetheart neckline that could go with just about any wedding dress. It has a beautiful mixture of lace and satin, with tons of support and full coverage.
This simple and sleek camisole is an amazing option for the night of your wedding, especially if you’re a woman who prioritizes comfort. Pack it in your honeymoon suitcase for a special piece for lounging in your hotel room. The camisole is super soft and designed with mesh lined floral stretch lace. The baby blue lace trim is the perfect delicate bridal detail, as are the adjustable baby blue lace straps. Check out this sexy and sheer option from Hanky Panky if you want something a bit more revealing.
You can see from the picture alone how smoothing and slimming this piece is. The same sentiment is echoed in the reviews from past purchasers. The quality of the seamless material is impressive and it works well to slim your waist and lift your bust, creating that much sought after hourglass shape. This option fits true to size and is available in both white and nude so you can order according to the color of your wedding dress.
If you’re on the hunt for the perfect sexy piece of lingerie to wear on your wedding night, this is an awesome option. You’ll feel comfortable and confident in this babydoll, with a figure flattering design that hugs all the right places. To two-piece set comes with a gorgeous babydoll, featuring a flirty tiered skirt, stretch lace unlined cups, and a matching thong. If you’re not a fan of this design, you can shop a ton of alternative plus size white baby dolls here.
While support on top is important, feeling slim and sexy on the bottom is of equal priority, especially if you’ve chosen a more form fitting dress. While this awesome piece of shape wear is certainly functional, it’s also an attractive and sexy piece, that you’ll feel good about wearing. It stays securely and place, even after hours of wear. It’s available in standard sizing as well as larger sizes like x-large, 1x, and 2x.
We love the Maidenform Flexees Women’s Shapewear Body Briefer due to several great features. It has tons of support and is designed with a lower back, making it great for formalwear where you don’t want the bra line in sight. The comfortable fabric is specifically made with anti-friction technology so you don’t have to worry about it getting caught on your wedding dress. If you have a strapless dress, the straps are easily removable.
This highly rated bra is a great option to wear under your wedding dress and not only smooths and slims, but also won’t slip and slide throughout your wedding day. The Lilyette bra has straps that can be attached and adjusted if you do have a dress that allows for bra straps. The body beige is the perfect tone to wear under a white or ivory wedding dress without being detected.
If you’re a plus-size gal, it can be hard to find nipple pasties that fit right, but if they do fit properly they really do work to support and smooth. If you’re wearing a dress with some built-in support, then nipple pasties are a good option and these are nice and wide. You can see from the photos how big they are – about the size of a palm. The good thing about these is they are reusable and can be used time and time again.
A lot of wedding dresses have a low v-neck front or a sweetheart neckline, which makes it hard to wear even a normal strapless bra. The straps can be worn as a halter or in a more traditional way depending on the cut of your dress, giving you a bit of lift and tons of support. The larger band that sits under the bust helps for even more support on your big day.
This is likely the best plus size strapless bra you can find on the internet. The Delimira strapless bra WILL stay in place with silicone to keep it from moving a millimeter, adhering to your natural shape. The other amazing thing about this bra aside from the fit and comfort is the plethora of colorways it’s available in. No matter the color of your dress, this bra will go undetected, blending with your skin.
Sometimes a waist shaper is a necessary purchase for you to look and feel your best on your wedding day. It’s a secret weapon that will slim and suck in every single inch of your waist making you feel like a true model on the big day. When you think about a waist trainer the first thing that might come to mind is discomfort, but this one is breathable and something you can wear all day long without issue.
The problem with thin-strapped bras, or even strapless bras, is that they tend to lack support. This bra offers so much support and also an extreme amount of comfort, for something you can wear your entire wedding day without thinking twice. While it does have a lot of comforts, it also has some beautiful lace details to make you feel your absolute best.
This shaper has more to do with your waist and hips that it does your bust, allowing you to wear whatever bra you’d like. It provides a slim and sexy figure with no-slip shoulder straps that will stay in place all day long for the most support. Obviously, this can’t be worn with a strapless gown, but if you do have a gown with more coverage, this type of shapewear is superior over those without straps. The lace details make this wedding day appropriate.
Don’t worry about lacking style and sexiness with this amazing bodysuit. While many shapers are plain, boring, and honestly, not suited for a wedding day, the MYSEXY Body Shaper offers so much that is often lacking. It has gorgeous lace detailing while slimming through the tummy, hips, and thighs.
