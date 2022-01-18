19 Best Bachelorette Party Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Sitting around watching the bride open their bachelorette party gifts is one of the best parts of the party so don’t pass up this opportunity to win the party with your pick.
Some bachelorette parties are themed and the host will let you know what type of gift to purchase ahead of time. Lingerie gifts are often a suggested gift item. If that’s not the case, there’s not a shortage of great gift options for any bride-to-be. (And if you’re looking to really make everyone at the party blush, consider perusing our weirdest sex toys list.
Check out our roundup below of the best bachelorette gifts of 2023.
Something old, something new, something borrowed, a brand new flask that’s blue. This is a cute gift to bring to make a rowdy night even rowdier, particularly if the flask is already filled with their favorite booze when it’s given. I love the delicate, feminine roses printed on this. (And that it was printed right here in the US by a small team of artists.)
Do keep in mind if you’re partying out and about, that most states have open container laws. If that’s so, how are flasks legal? They kind of aren’t if you’re in any of the places where a flask would be most helpful like an expensive club or on the street. Stay smart. Don’t get arrested.
This ‘Find the Hidden’ Coloring and Activity Book will be endless giggles, whether its something you do as a group at the party or something to keep her occupied on those tense nights before the wedding or at the airport waiting for their honeymoon flight
The coloring book pages are gorgeous. I mean, legit beautiful intricate mandalas and flower illustrations. Very feminine, very dainty. And then, on each page, they’ve hidden five dicks. Five per page. They aren’t explicit or highly detailed, but they’re there. Some are easy and quick to find and others are going to take a while.
Plus adult coloring is really good for your brain and studies show it reduces stress–which she absolutely has an abundance of right now.
If this isn’t raunchy enough for you, this very, very adults-only coloring book should fit the bill. (As in, don’t even open it near Grandma.)
This Cubic Zirconia Champagne Pendant is a nice way to give her something to remember their wild bachelorette party. (Hopefully, she’ll remember the entire night, but you can’t really be certain about these types of things.)
The pendant is made with hypoallergenic 925 sterling silver with a champagne-colored CZ crystal set into the glass. IceCarats is an American business of jewelry artisans so you know you’ll be getting a quality piece.
If she’s more of a Pandora girl, pick up this Cocktail Glass Pandora Charm or if champagne is a little too stuffy, Sonia Jewels makes a beautifully made 14k Gold Umbrella Drink Pendant.
You know she’s going to cry at the ceremony. She hopefully knows she’s going to cry at the ceremony so get her something stylish to dab at her eyes with instead of a hastily grabbed tissue. This wedding day handkerchief has delicate scalloped edges and the bright white fabric will hide perfectly well with most wedding colors.
The blue embroidery can make this qualify as her Something Blue to have with her and it also spells out exactly what she’ll be thinking as she’s wiping away her happy tears.
If she’s not one for cursing, check out this set of “No Ugly Crying” handkerchiefs.
To be fair, you’ll probably all be crying, so pick some up for yourself too.
You’ve seen the TikToks. Pegging is part of the culture now and I, for one, am here for it. Set up your bachelorette for an extra fun honeymoon with this Beginner’s Pegging Set by EdenFantasys. If nothing else, she’ll get a huge laugh out of this and then maybe, just maybe, a really new experience later on.
It’s perfect for those just starting out in the pegging world. The harness has a simple four-point harness design that’s like putting on a pair of strange underwear and allows for good control. The included insertable is skin-safe silicone that is easy to clean. It’s also on the smaller side and very smooth making it great for backdoor beginners.
If the goal of the party is to get lit and laugh until you can’t breathe, pick up Girls Just Wanna Get Crunk. The box contains a custom 6-sided die and six decks of card categories with different challenges and questions for a total of 262 cards.
You can get out of most of these challenges by taking a sip of your drink. You’re probably all going to be sipping a lot.
The categories are things like physical challenges (give someone a lap dance or do an impression of your ex’s O), mental challenges like going around the group rapid fire giving alternative names for peen and the person who falters has to drink, or social digs like “Who is most likely to sleep with someone on the first date?” and whoever you give that card to has to drink.
It’s a blast and a great thing to turn your slumber party into a riot.
If you know she’s going to be traveling for the honeymoon, get her a Passport Holder to keep all her information safe. This light blue case is made of real leather, has card slots to double as a wallet, a transparent slot for a vaccination card, and is RFID-blocking. It comes in over 10 colors but blue seemed appropriate.
For brides who are a little flashier, get them this palm tree passport case for their tropical trip.
Make her blush with this Soft Touch Restraint Kit by EdenFantasys that comes with everything you need for a kinky night. The core of the kit is an under bed restraint system, one of my personal go-to bondage tools because it’s simple to set up and easy to store. The straps slip underneath the mattress and then you have cuffs on each corner of the bed. When not in use, you can stick the cuffs under the mattress until next time. Easy-peasy.
The soft fabric cuffs with velcro closure are perfect for beginners because they can go on and come off fast, with no fiddling with keys.
It also comes with a soft rope flogger and flogger to complete the whole package.
Is the party at a pool, beach, or lake? Bring along this Diamond Ring Pool Cooler Float to keep the party “hydrated.” The float has a center compartment that is built to hold ice and drinks, acting as a cooler for your beverages. There are eight cup holders all along the edge of the ring so everyone in the pool can set their drinks down or spin the float for a unique pool drinking game.
It claims to hold up to 200 pounds of ice, drinks, or bachelorettes.
A bracelet that holds 3.5 ounces of liquor? And looks like a giant engagement ring? I don’t know what else you could want. This is perfect for a house party when she’s dancing and doesn’t feel like holding a drink. She can just slip it on her wrist instead.
I’m impressed that it can hold 3.5 ounces. That’s nothing to sneeze at. It’s over the TSA limit for a bottle of liquid. So this is a chunky bangle and, when full, it’s going to be a little heavy. But still worth the pictures of drinking from their giant wedding ring bracelet.
It’s also available in holographic glittery pastels and color-changing multi-chrome.
Don’t forget, that most states have an open container law which this would fall under. You can check your state’s open container laws for specifics. That’s why I’m saying this is great for house parties and private functions. Have a fine night, not a fined night.
Every bride needs a special place to store her bling. If you’re looking for an inexpensive but really personalized gift, this gold foil ring dish delivers. Have it customized with her new last name for something she will use for years to come. The ring dish measures approximately 3.25″ by 2.25 and is made of ceramic. If you want to browse some alternative ring dishes, all of the options here can be personalized.
Every bride needs a fun bachelorette fanny pack for her bachelorette weekend. She can hold all of her essentials close by with a fun, festive, and unique accessory. The fanny pack has three pockets, keeping everything organized. If your group is going to be on the go, this is a must-have item for the bride. If you’re not a fan of the white, this pack also comes in a color-changing holographic option.
This Wifey Sweatshirt is something the bride can sport on her bachelorette weekend (that goes beyond the standard crown or sash) and that she can wear for years to come. It’s soft, cozy, and perfect for a casual night out or a comfy night in. I like that it’s printed here in the United States.
The sweatshirt is a unisex cut so it may be a little loose than normal. If they like their clothes very fitted, you might want to order a size down. Shop alternative bachelorette tees and tanks here if this one isn’t quite your style.
If the bachelorette party is an overnight affair, why not gift a cute pair of bridal pajamas for the bride-to-be? This set has all of the necessary elements. They’re feminine and preppy, with a pretty pink seersucker short and coordinating top. They’re also very comfortable, made of 100 percent cotton that can be machine washed and tumble-dried.
This makeup or travel cosmetic case is great for any bride to pack up all her essentials and will come in handy on her wedding weekend as well as on her honeymoon. It’s the perfect medium size measuring 8″ wide x 6″ high x 2″ deep and made with soft high quality canvas and an easy-to-clean lining. The black and gold text design is screen printed on and won’t wear over time.
If makeup is their thing, maybe spoil them with a rolling makeup case, perfect for traveling.
Jewelry is always a nice gift for a bride to be, especially a piece that incorporates her new initials. This delicate necklace features three charms so you can choose to put her first and last initial or her and her fiancé’s initials. The necklace can be either rose gold plated, gold plated, or silver plated, with the option of several different middle charms including a heart and an ampersand. The necklace is handmade, making it one of a kind and keeping costs down.
We can’t help but laugh at this silly pillow and there’s no question that it would make a fun and unique bachelorette party gift. This product includes just the pillowcase, so you can choose to give it solo, or buy an inexpensive pillow to fill it with. This best selling 18×18 pillow insert is cheap and would be a perfect fit. The pillows are super soft, made of microfiber fabric that makes them comfortable enough to sleep on rather than just existing as a piece of decor.
While you’re obviously celebrating the bride’s upcoming nuptials, it’s also fun to poke a little bit of fun and this husband voodoo doll does just that. I like that the labels on it are actually positive things for a change, so she can target “compliment me” or “clean the house.” The doll is super inexpensive, making it a perfect add on gift to any other bachelorette gift you might have been considering.
This is a great cheeky tumbler, made to hold the bride’s favorite cocktail or beverage during the bachelorette weekend. It’s not only super cute, but also really well made. The tumbler comes complete with the lid and straw and is made from BPA free plastic. It’s also sweat free and keeps beverages cold for long periods of time. If you’re not a fan of this design, consider another special bachelorette cup for the bride. If you want to buy personalized cups for each girl as a favor, check out these adorable personalized tumblers.