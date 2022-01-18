19 Best Bachelorette Party Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Sitting around watching the bride open their bachelorette party gifts is one of the best parts of the party so don’t pass up this opportunity to win the party with your pick.

Some bachelorette parties are themed and the host will let you know what type of gift to purchase ahead of time. Lingerie gifts are often a suggested gift item. If that’s not the case, there’s not a shortage of great gift options for any bride-to-be. (And if you’re looking to really make everyone at the party blush, consider perusing our weirdest sex toys list.

Check out our roundup below of the best bachelorette gifts of 2023.