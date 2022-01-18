19 Best Bachelorette Party Gifts: Your Ultimate List
Sitting around watching the bride open their bachelorette party gifts is one of the best parts of the party so don’t pass up this opportunity to win the party with your pick.

Some bachelorette parties are themed and the host will let you know what type of gift to purchase ahead of time. Lingerie gifts are often a suggested gift item. If that’s not the case, there’s not a shortage of great gift options for any bride-to-be. (And if you’re looking to really make everyone at the party blush, consider perusing our weirdest sex toys list.

Check out our roundup below of the best bachelorette gifts of 2023.

What Are the Best Bachelorette Gifts?

This totally depends on the bride and if the party has a theme. 

If the bride is on the conservative or shy side, she won't have any fun being embarrassed by a basketful of phallic prank gifts. 

Think modest lingerie and more suggestive gifts like a travel set of kissable, sensual massage oils instead of straight-up adult toys.

However, if it's more of a balls-to-the-wall adult party, you've got more space to go wild. Get them something lacy and revealing. Get them something rechargeable, if you know what I mean.

Are There Classy Bachelorette Party Gifts?

Of course. Not everything has to be themed for their honeymoon. 

While the bridal shower gifts are often centered around home decor and cookware, the bachelorette party is a great time to really focus the gift on the bride. Jewelry and accessories, especially those that are personalized or bridal themed are a great option.

How Did Bachelorette Parties Start?

Bachelorette parties didn't really kick off until the late 1970s and women's lib. A Time Magazine piece credits the rise of male strip clubs as an influence for the small bridal party get-together of the past to become as rowdy and outgoing as their groom counterparts.

This was a response to women's frustrations over the inequality that men got to go out and party while the bridal party was expected to sit and home and quietly sip wine.

What Is the Modern Bachelorette Party?

All that said, these parties are changing. According to LiveScience, healthy changes in how we see gender and relationships has been changing how we do bachelor and bachelorette parties. 

Some brides have masculine best friends. Some brides either are non-binary or have non-binary friends who would be uncomfortable in a "girl's" night out. Maybe the bride is in a queer relationship.

Many couples are doing their bachelor/bachelorette party jointly--myself included. 

LiveScience also writes about a departure from the party being so focused on drinking or bars which is also a valid and healthy alternative. 

There are always options like spa nights, adult slumber parties, bonfire nights, and camping trips. 

