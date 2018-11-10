Auburn vs Georgia Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Following a win last week, which clinched the SEC East division title and a berth in the conference championship weeks from now, the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (8-1) get ready for a showdown when they host the No. 24 ranked Auburn Tigers (6-3) in Athens on Saturday night.

Preview

The Bulldogs soundly defeated Kentucky last week 34-17, eliminating Mike Woodson’s upstart Wildcats from contention. Kirby Smart and Georgia can now prepare for a National Championship Game rematch scenario, although it would be unwise to look too far ahead. Smart is ready for the “rivalry” game against Auburn.

“It’s a rivalry game. I mean so many of our kids were recruited by them and so many vice versa. It’s always a rivalry game, and I think that a big part of that is being at your best when your best is needed. The challenge for our guys. We’re playing at home, at night, in our stadium, which I think is really important to our fans, important to our players to protect our home turf, and we want to put our best effort forward.”

Coincidentally, this is a matchup of last year’s SEC Championship Game, a game the Bulldogs dominated 28-7.

The Tigers are back in the Top 25 following a 28-24 victory last week against Texas A&M. Auburn has won two straight games after dropping two straight, and will look to play spoiler for both Georgia and Alabama as the season winds down.

Matchup to Watch: Auburn has been vulnerable all season in regard to opposing quarterbacks having their way, most notably in conference play, allowing 222.2 yards per game through the air. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (1.762 yards, 17 touchdowns, 4 interceptions this season) has rebounded nicely with two efficient performances following a two-pick nightmare in the Bulldogs’ 20-point loss down in Baton Rouge to the LSU Tigers three weeks ago.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn will need an efficient performance from his signal caller Jarrett Stidham. Stidham hasn’t thrown a pick since falling to Tennessee on October 13 — almost a full calendar month.