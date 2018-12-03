Pete Davidson Talks Bullies & Ariana Grande Split on IG

While he’s joked about his broken engagement to Ariana Grande, comedian Pete Davidson decided to open up about the bullying that Grande’s fans have subjected him to on Instagram. Davidson, 25, took to IG on Monday morning to post a lengthy message about these bullies, and how their remarks about killing himself will not deter him from living a happy life.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything,” Davidson wrote. “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everybody loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling.” Read the full post below.

Davidson Stated That Several Fans Have Encouraged Him to Kill Himself

“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months,” he added. “I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to known.” Davidson went on to say that he will not take his own life, despite the comments that many online users have made. “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

This is not the first time that Davidson has been forthright with his mental health. In a 2017 Rolling Stone interview, he revealed that he suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder (the aforementioned BPD) and that he’s taking medication to help. “It is working, slowly but surely,” he said. “I’ve been having a lot of problems. This whole year has been a f*cking nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

Davidson Has Been Open About His BPD In the Past

“I’ve been a pothead forever,” Davidson would later tell Marc Maron on the WTF Podcast. “Around October [or] September last year, I started having mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage. I never really did any other drugs, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful.’”

“They told me there, they’re like, ‘You might be bipolar,’ and I was like, ‘OK,’” he continued. “So they’re like, ‘We’re gonna try you on these meds.’ And then I got out [of rehab], and then I started smoking weed again – and I’m on meds.”

Several Instagram accounts voiced their support for Davidson in the comment section, including fellow Saturday Night Live cast member Aidy Bryant and fashion designer and television personality Tan France.

Perhaps the most surprising support, however, came from the official Pornhub account, which wrote “WE LOVE YOU PETE” in the comments. Check out a screenshot above.