Robert De Niro’s Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is He?

Robert De Niro is 76 years old and stands at an estimated five feet nine inches, according to Celebrity How. The site also has De Niro listed as 175 pounds and as having an estimated net worth of $300 million.

While De Niro has played dozens and dozens of characters throughout his career, he gets to be himself on The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin, alongside other stars like Caitlyn Jenner, Ken Jeong, Chris Redd, Blake Griffin, and Caroline Rhea, among others. The show will air on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 10 PM EST on Comedy Central.

“Is this the same Robert De Niro that did ‘Little Fockers’ and ‘Dirty Grandpa’?” Roast Master Sean Hayes asked. “I can’t wait for someone to make you an offer you can refuse. Alec Baldwin needs anger management like Robert De Niro needs better management.”

Here’s what you need to know:

De Niro Was Born on August 17, 1943 & Has Been Married Two Times

According to Biography.com, Robert Anthony De Niro Jr. was born in New York City on August 17, 1943, to two artists, Virginia Admiral and Robert De Niro Sr. At the age of 16, De Niro began training at the Stella Adler Conservatory and the American Workshop. According to IMDb, De Niro first gained fame for his role in “Bang the Drum Slowly” in 1973.

A few years after getting into acting, De Niro married actress Diahnne Abbott in 1976. The couple had one son, Raphael De Niro. In addition, De Niro adopted Abbott’s daughter Drena. The two eventually divorced in 1988 after 12 years of marriage, according to Biography.com.

De Niro went on to have a long relationship with model Toukie Smith from 1988 to 1996, which resulted in twin sons, Aaron Kendrick De Niro and Julian Henry De Niro, born in 1995. In 1997, De Niro got married for the second time to Grace Hightower. The two had two children, Elliot and Helen De Niro.

De Niro Has Starred in Over 100 Films

According to IMDb, De Niro has racked up an impressive 120 acting credits over the course of his career, which started in 1965 and is going strong still today. In addition to acting, De Niro also has 35 producing credits.

De Niro is best known for parts like Jake La Motta in the 1980 sports drama “Raging Bull” and Max Cady in the 1991 mystery thriller “Cape Fear,” both directed by Martin Scorsese. He has also played less inspired parts like Dick Kelly in the 2016 comedy “Dirty Grandpa” or Jack Byrnes in “Meet the Fockers.”

The seasoned actor still has several projects in pre and post-production. Most recently, De Niro can be seen playing the role of Murray Franklin in the latest thriller about Batman’s enemy “Joker” or the role of Frank Sheeran in another Martin Scorsese film “The Irishman.”

De Niro Got Roasted for His Age

.@NikkiGlaser is a huge fan of Robert De Niro’s work… theoretically. Catch the #BaldwinRoast tonight at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/taiFKScpTv — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) September 15, 2019

Comedian Nikki Glaser took the stage to share some jokes of her own during The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin. She seemed extra excited to be in the presence of De Niro, maybe because white men told her to?

“Robert De Niro is here!” Glaser began. “Looking like Alf.”

The crowd began to cheer for young Glaser, glowing in a sleek, pale pink, one-shoulder dress, as she went after the iconic actor.

“At this point, you’re just turning into an elbow,” Glaser continued. “What am I talking… it just feels weird even roasting you. I can’t even believe that I get to share this stage with you tonight Robert De Niro, and by this stage, I mean the final one of your life.

As the crowd cackled, and as De Niro sat stone-faced in his seat, Glaser shook her head, saying she didn’t feel right about “any of this.”

“Oh Robert De Niro! I mean ‘Raging Bull,’ ‘Cape Fear,’ ‘Goodfellas.’ These are all movies I’ve never seen. Never,” Glaser said. “But I respect you. I really respect you because white men say I should. So I do.”