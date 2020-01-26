OSU vs Northwestern Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-7) will head to Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston to face the Northwestern Wildcats (6-12) Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Ohio State vs Northwestern Preview

The Buckeyes are coming off two straight losses against Minnesota and Penn State, and they have lost six of their last seven games after a 12-1 start. Ohio State is now unranked for the first time all season. Their most recent defeat, a 62-59 loss to the Golden Gophers, came in the closing seconds, as Minnesota drained a three with just over three seconds left in the game. Head coach Chris Holtmann said after the game that while his squad played hard, there are several things the team must work on.

“In some ways we took a step forward in some areas,” Holtmann said. “Right now, we’re just not good enough in enough areas to win in this league. But I thought our guys competed, battled, played hard, were locked in, had a few errors that happened that get you in this league. We’ve got to find a way to answer the bell late in situations.”

The Buckeyes are led by forward Kaleb Wesson, who leads the team with 14 points a game. Ohio State lead the Big Ten in three-point shooting, hitting 38.2 percent of their shots from downtown. They have also played excellent defense this season, giving up just 61.6 points per game, which is ranked 24th in the country.

The Buckeyes will be facing a Northwestern team that has lost three in a row, with two of their most recent losses coming against ranked teams (Maryland and Illinois). The Wildcats have lost eight of their last nine, so, like Ohio State, they’re on their worst skid of the season. Both teams will be in desperate need of a win in this one, because both squads are looking to stop their respective bleeding.

Forward Miller Kopp leads the Wildcats in scoring, averaging 13.3 points a game. Northwestern is averaging 66.7 points per contest, which is second-lowest in the conference, and they have also been one of the worst rebounding teams in the Big Ten all year.

The key for the Wildcats in this game could be defense. Northwestern is 0-11 when allowing 66 or more points, but the team is 6-1 when holding opponents to less than 66 points.