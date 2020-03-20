Celtics’ Paul Pierce Details What He Did After Winning 08 Championship and MVP

The Boston Celtics were able to beat their long time rivals the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008. After losing to the Celtic, Lakers great Kobe Bryant said it was a nightmare.

“Losing to the Celtics in ’08 was tough, but before that, at the beginning of the journey, I was not playing. So coming in as a rookie and saying, ‘Man, if I knew the s*** was going to be like this, I would have went to school,” said Bryant. “I felt like my coach, Del Harris at the time, was trying to make sure he did not show favoritism to the young kid, and as a result, he swung completely in the opposite direction and doing things that weren’t really fair. I mean, not playing. My first two or three years were a nightmare.”

Bryant would get his revenge against the Boston Celtics two years later after beating them in the 2010 NBA Finals. A series, Kobe Bryant would dub his favorite Finals series out of his seven appearances.

That 2010 series is my favorite series of all time, just because it was the most competitive one. It was the most difficult one, Bryant told the Boston Herald. I mean, we’re going against four future Hall of Famers. That doesn’t happen too often.

Paul Piece Reveals What he did After Winning the 2008 NBA Championship

After beating the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2008 NBA Finals Paul Pierce went to Las Vegas and partied. Then he would fly home with to have lunch at Katana with his crew and brought the Championship trophy and placed the table on the patio for Lakers fans to see. Pierce recently revealed this on The All the Smoke Podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

“Famous restaurant on Sunset (Blvd.), Katana, I go up there with all my boys, it’s like about 10-15 of us. They can’t tell me nothing, said Pierce.” “I’m walking all summer with a white beater on. I got my trophy in my hand, and I went outside on the patio and sat the trophy right there, in front of everybody right in the middle of LA.”