How to Watch Belgravia Online Without Cable in US

After its debut in the UK last month, Belgravia will make its US premiere on Sunday, April 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Epix. It comes from the creators of hit British period drama Downton Abbey.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Epix, here’s how to stream Belgravia in the US on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV or other streaming device:

As part of a free preview through April 17, Epix is available in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package (it’s normally an extra add-on). Moreover, as part of a different special offer through April 12 (midnight MT), you can get a 7-day free trial of “Sling Blue” and don’t need a credit card (only an email address) to sign up:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Belgravia live or on-demand on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Epix content via the Amazon Epix Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Epix channel, you can then watch Belgravia either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame were two of the executive producers of the surprise megahit period drama Downton Abbey. Now they’re back with Belgravia, a new six-part series based on Fellowes’ novel of the same name.

According to the EPIX press release, Belgravia “is a story of secrets and scandals amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th century. When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful eve of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London’s grandest neighborhoods.”

If you’ve never heard of the aforementioned Duchess of Richmond’s ball from 1815, the legend is that during the Napoleonic Wars, the French were marching on Brussels. The ball was interrupted by word of the French army’s approach and many of the soldiers left for the battle right then and there.

Much like the way Downton Abbey began with the sinking of the Titanic, which killed the heir to the Crawley estate, Belgravia begins with a real-life historic event as a cultural touchstone that grounds the series in a historical context.

At the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Fellowes told the audience that the infamous ball was one of those parties where the legend grew over the years to the point where everyone who was anyone claimed to have been there.

Belgravia (EPIX 2020 Series) OverviewBelgravia – Premiering on Sunday, April 12th, 2020 at 9pm. Starring Tamsin Greig, Philip Glenister, Harriet Walter, Alice Eve, Tara Fitzgerald, Ella Purnell, Richard Goulding, James Fleet, Adam James, Tom Wilkinson, Diana Hardcastle, Paul Ritter, Saskia Reeves and Jack Bardoe. Watch on EPIX. Get the Channel or get the App: https://www.epix.com/get-epix #Belgravia https://www.facebook.com/BelgraviaOnEPIX/ https://twitter.com/BelgraviaOnEPIX https://www.instagram.com/belgraviaonepix/?hl=en This Six-Part Limited Series by Julian Fellowes is a story of secrets and scandals amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th Century. When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful eve of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London’s grandest neighborhood. 2020-03-30T14:48:06.000Z

“If everyone had been there who claimed it, the ballroom would’ve held about 5,000 people,” said Fellowes. “But it became famous because many of the young men left it to go straight to the Battle of Quatre Bras, and two days later to fight [the Battle of] Waterloo, with many of them still in their dress uniforms that they wore for the ball, and of course many of them were killed in them. So it was a very kind of glamorous, tragic image, really.”

The show, however, is not set during the Napoleonic Wars. The end of the war is nigh in the premiere and the Duchess of Richmond’s ball merely serves as a jumping-off point before the show jumps 25 years into the future, to 1840, and it is set in the posh area of London known as Belgravia (hence the show’s title).

The ensemble cast includes Tom Wilkinson (John Adams), Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Harriet Walter (The Crown), Alice Eve (She’s Out Of My League), Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children), James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Adam James (Band of Brothers), and Saskia Reeves (Luther).

Belgravia airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

