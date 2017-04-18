Top 10 Best Manicure Sets & Kits: Your Easy Buying Guide

Having well-manicured nails can make you feel more put together and class up any outfit. Ratty, jagged nails can bring down even your best digs. When my nails are shaped and looking neat, even without polish, my confidence soars. (With bright polish, the world best get out of my way.) But relying on trips to the nail salon to keep my nails in pristine shape is a lot more time and money than I am willing to devote. Especially when I can do it myself sitting in my pajamas watching Netflix.

Like a lot of us, I grew up using drugstore manicure kits in flip flop-shaped cases and nail clippers I might have stolen from my parents’ bathroom when I moved out. We’ve all been there. They were cheap and, most important to me at the time, conveniently right there. After a certain point though, it was time for an adult manicure kit. The cheapo clippers eventually bent instead of clipped, the tweezers didn’t line up, and I’m not even going to get into cuticle nipper horror stories. If I was going to get a real set, I was going to do it right and do it once. That meant spending more than a dollar on a pair of clippers, but I figure if I can drop five dollars on a ridiculously delicious frozen coffee/milkshake, I can get behind spending a little more for a tool I’ll be regularly using on my hands for years to come.

The most important thing to know before buying a manicure kit is that, almost universally, you’re never going to have these things sharpened and nail clippers that aren’t sharp are basically just pliers. If you want your set to stay sharp after the first month or two, you need to pay attention to what it’s made of.

The best metal to keep a sharp edge longest is carbon steel, but carbon steel rusts. It won’t matter how sharp your kit is if it turns a gross orange from sitting in your bathroom. To prevent rust, you can go with stainless steel. It’s the most commonly use material in quality sets, probably because it’s the most affordable. Stainless steel is better than cheaper metals, but it will still go dull after a year to a decade depending on the manufacturer. The best tools are made of high carbon stainless steel which is durable, resists rust, and will stay sharp about as long as you could ask it to. High carbon steel is more expensive to produce, but if you only have to buy the one set for the next 25 plus years, that’s worth it rather than buying a $10 kit every year or two.

Even if you’d rather have your nails done by a professional, there’s still good reason to own a quality kit. Some nail salons (certainly not all) don’t keep up with sanitation standards 100% of the time. You’ve got a moist environment full of sharp implements and dozens of hands worked on every day. Fungus, bacteria, and even viruses like influenza and hepatitis have been known to be contracted by a manicure gone wrong. Bringing your own kit to the salon is one way to ensure that you are the only ones those tools have ever been used on.

Personal nail care is more than just keeping your tips shaped and clean, it’s also about avoiding overly harsh chemicals that can make your nails dry and weak. Read my guides to the best nail polish removers and the best luxury hand soaps for product that can pamper your hands while doing their job. And if you’re feeling like you don’t have enough nails to trim right now, my articles on the best cuticle oils and creams and the best products to grow nails fast contain tips, tricks, and treatment to grow healthier, stronger nails.

If you want a quality manicure set that lasts, these are the top in the market.

1. Best Cheap German-Made Manicure Set: Three Swords Exclusive 8 Piece Manicure & Pedicure Kit

Across all professionals that use tools that need to be metal and sharp, from chefs to tailors to surgeons, German-made steel is known worldwide as the finest available. Specifically steel forged in the city of Solingen, Germany has been internationally famous for generations as the best around. This Three Swords Exclusive Eight Piece Manicure & Pedicure Kit is about the most affordable you’re going to find good German steel. The tools are nickle-plated stainless steel. The nickle-plating creates a harder coating and preserves the edge longer. They are sharp, quality-made tools and the file is coated in synthetic sapphire crystals to give it a grinding edge that your emery board could never compete with.

You have a choice of seven different colors of the compact synthetic leather case so people of all genders can find something they like. The set includes nail scissors, cuticle scissors, fingernail clipper, toenail clipper, tweezers, sapphire nail file, nail pusher/cleaner, and a hoofstick which is a tool to tidy and shape your cuticles and could probably use a new name. The one thing is, in order to keep the cost of this kit down, the nail clippers are not German-made. There are complete German-made kits below, but if you’re trying to save a buck, it might be worth getting this set and picking up a separate Three Swords Nail Clipper set to swap out.

Price: $21.95

Pros:

Made in Solingen, Germany

Nickle-plated stainless steel

Sharp

Lots of color choices

Great variety of tools

Cons:

Nail clippers not made in Germany

Not as long lasting as high carbon steel

2. Best Durable Manicure Set: Seki Edge Takumi No Waza 9 Piece Grooming Kit

This set is made by Greenbell in the town of Seki is Japan, a place historically known for incredible craftsmanship, sought after katanas (samurai swords) and, more recently, its top of the line chef knives. These stainless steel tools will last you for decades. If you’re used to cheap sets, the enormous jump in quality you’ll see in this set will have you wondering how you ever got by using those tinny, dull clippers.

A word to the wise, these things are sharp–which is great and exactly what you want, but they are sharper than anything you’ll find at the drugstore so maybe best not let kids play with these. The genuine leather case holds fingernail clippers, nail nipper, cuticle nipper, cuticle remover, cuticle pusher, nail and cuticle cleaner, nostril scissors, and tweezers. My biggest problem with this set is that it doesn’t include a toenail clipper, but again you can make that happen a la carte.

Price: $113.99

Pros:

High quality, twice-tempered stainless steel

Long lasting

Sharp tools for precision

Gender neutral even though geared toward men

Cons:

No toenail clipper

Too large to be travel-friendly

May be too sharp to give to children

3. Best High End Manicure Kit: GERmanikure 5 Piece Matte Stainless Steel Manicure Set

Here is your high carbon stainless steel set. This is made with the highest quality materials by an ethics-oriented company based in Solingen, Germany. The GERmanikure Five Piece Matte Stainless Steel Manicure Set is made to last you the rest of your life. And if that seems unlikely, don’t worry–they have a lifetime warranty. Most of the cheaper sets you come across are made in China, and if you have ethical concerns there whether it’s labor laws or environmental, GERmanikure is your man.

These nail scissors, cuticle nippers, crystal cuticle pusher, tweezers, and crystal nail file are all handcrafted in an environmentally conscious factory by artisans making a fair wage, and never using child labor. The gorgeous finish and solid feel of these set them apart from anything you’ve picked up from the corner store. Everything neatly tucks into a supple, leather rolling case. If you’re looking for top of the line, this is it.

Price: $105.95

Pros:

Rated five out of five stars by users on Amazon

Highest quality

Made in Solingen, Germany

Lifetime warranty

High carbon stainless steel

Great selection of tools

Cons:

Some may prefer nail clippers over nail scissors

4. Best Lightweight Manicure Set: 15 Piece Manicure Kit

If you’re on a budget and want a wide variety of tools, this set is a good choice. You get fingernail clippers, angled fingernail clippers, toenail clippers, toenail nipper, tweezers, nail file, eyebrow scissors, double-ended cuticle pusher, double ended nail cleaner, three callus scrapers, cuticle nipping fork, ear pick, and double-ended acne needle with blackhead loop. All the tools are stainless steel and fit neatly into their organized slots. The compact, hard-shell case is perfect for travel as it fits into any bag and there’s no worries of your scissors snagging on your clothing. The tools themselves are made in Asia so they aren’t luxurious to work with, but they’ll get the job done for a couple of years, and you can’t beat the price for this many tools. The matte black color definitely makes the kit stand out. This is definitely a good travel kit or a gift for a teenager, but not something for professionals or to bring to a salon.

Price: $14

Pros:

Great variety of tools

Affordable

Lightweight and travel-friendly

Stainless steel

Cons:

Lower quality

Not long lasting

Not every will love the colors

5. Best Overall Manicure Kit: Zwilling J.A. Henckles 7 Piece Luxury Manicure Set

Zwilling J.A. Henckles is a top of the line company that has been making blades since 1731. That’s back when Benjamin Franklin was still a citizen of the British colonies. This seven piece manicure set is German-made, high quality stainless steel, and has a gorgeous satin matte finish. The lines of the tools and smooth and rounded giving it a unique, elegent look that sets it apart from cheaper kits. This set includes nail clippers, a sapphire-finished nail file, nail scissors, cuticle nippers, tweezers, two cuticle tools, and in a compact Italian leather case. The Zwilling design of clippers fold completely flat for compact storage. The set arrives in a heavy Zwilling J.A. Henckles box perfect for gifting. This is luxury through and through and a set that will last you decades, if not longer.

Price: $379

Pros:

Luxury quality and look

Top of the line stainless steel

Trusted company

Good choice of tools

Long lasting

Travel-friendly Italian leather case

Comes with gift box

Cons:

No toenail clipper

Unique “twin S” nail clipper design might be strange at first

Pricey

6. Best Cute Manicure Set: Keiby Citom Stainless Steel Manicure & Pedicure Set

Okay, this one is just adorable. This compact, hard-shell case houses 12 nail tools in an organized, pink and black lacy interior. The tools are stainless steel and most have a textured handle for better control. It’s great for travel and has a nice selection of tools including nail clippers, angled nail clippers, toenail clippers, scissors, tweezers, cuticle nippers, double-ended cuticle pusher, cuticle nipping fork, ear pick, double-ended acne tool with blackhead loop, callus scraper, and double-ended nail cleaner. While they don’t feel cheaply made, they were manufactured in China so don’t count on this set lasting you more than a couple of years. Still, it’s a good kit for home if you’re on a budget or as a gift for a teenager.

Price: $11.98

Pros:

Cute look

Affordable

Hardshell travel case

Stainless steel

Good variety of tools

Cons:

Cheaper quality

Not long lasting

7. Best Manicure Kit for Women: Niegeloh 7 Piece Women’s Manicure Set in Red Leather Case

Niegeloh is another company out of Solingen, Germany known for its top of the line blades. These manicure tools are made from the highest quality nickle-coated high carbon stainless steel and built to last a lifetime–with a lifetime warranty to back it up. The kit comes with facial scissors, manicure scissors, nail file, cuticle nipper, cuticle pusher, and cuticle shaper. I’m not a fan that there isn’t a set of traditional nail clippers, but for some people that might not be an issue. The compact case is a quality leather and although it’s marketed to women there’s no reason it can’t be a unisex set, especially considering there is a black version.

Price: $89.95

Pros:

Highest quality

Nickle-plated high carbon steel

Long lasting

Made in Solingen, Germany

Cons:

No nail clippers

8. Best Manicure Set With Lots of Tools: Three Swords Exclusive 16 Piece Manicure & Pedicure Kit

This larger Three Swords set is also made in Solingen, German but offers a larger set of tools than the first Three Swords set. It has about every tool you could need in nickle-plated stainless steel. You get fingernail clippers, toenail clippers, cuticle scissors, nail scissors, sapphire-coated nail file, cuticle nippers, nail nippers, slanted tweezers, pointed tweezers, hoofstick, nail stick, blackhead remover, nail cleaner, nail knife, and a double instrument nail pusher/cleaner. The quality of the pieces is very high. They feel sturdy and made to last. The case is a synthetic leather which doesn’t live up the expensive feel of the tools, but is well organized and secure. You get a choice of three colors: black, brown, and burgundy.

Price: $62.50

Pros:

German-made stainless steel

Great variety of tools

High quality craftsmanship

Long lasting

Cons:

Synthetic leather case

9. Best Manicure Kit for Men: TopInox ‘IMANTADO XL’ Manicure Set for Men in a Black Leather Case

Another set by Niegeloh made in Solingen, Germany, the TopInox “IMANTADO XL” looks like a luxurious spa day. These matte finish stainless steel tools are handcrafted by a company that opposes forced and child labor and is ecologically conscious of its impact on the environment. I always prefer it when my money goes to support these kinds of practices. Like all German-forged steel, these are built to last with a lifetime warranty. It says it’s for men but black is very unisex in my opinion and the genuine leather case feels very opulent. The case doesn’t have a closure however so you’d want to keep that in mind. The seven piece kit comes with fingernail clippers, toenail clippers, nail nipper, nail file, facial scissors, cuticle scissors, and tweezers. These are some of the sharpest tools in the list and offer serious precision.

Price: $148.55 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High quality

Made in Solingen, Germany

Long lasting

Sharp

Real leather case

Cons:

Case has no closure

10. Best Manicure Set for Beginners: FAMILIFE L01 11-in-1 Stainless Steel Manicure Set

The FAMILIFE L01 11-in-1 Stainless Steel Manicure Set is the only kit I’m including that has tools that are not 100% steel, but a combination of some stainless steel and some zinc alloy. These Chinese-made tools won’t be as strong or long lasting as the other kits on the list, but with the number of tools you get for the price, it deserves to be here. The FAMILIFE set comes with tweezers, nail file, cuticle remover, cuticle pusher, ear pick, cuticle shaper, nail clippers, toenail clippers, cuticle scissors, nail nipper, and cuticle nipper. The leather case is a gender-neutral dark, royal purple and while it doesn’t feel like expensive leather, it’s a secure case. While this isn’t salon quality, it would make for a great home kit or a gift for a teenager.

Price: $25.99 (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.7 out of five stars by users on Amazon

Great variety of tools

Sharp for the price

Cons:

Not 100% stainless steel

Not as high a quality as others

Won’t stay sharp for years

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.