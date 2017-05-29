Top 10 Best Face Creams for Men 2018

Attention men: It’s time to stop undermining the importance of daily skin care.

Adding a face cream or moisturizer isn’t just about vanity, it’s about staying skin smart and protecting your face from the sun’s harmful rays when you head out the door. Skin cancer is more likely to affect more sun-exposed areas like the face, lips, neck, and ears. And while fair-skinned men are more at-risk, males of all skin-tones and backgrounds should take proper precautions. When something as simple as a 30-second moisturizer application can protect your skin and even correct current sun damage, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be adding this essential product to your daily routine. Having healthy skin will improve the quality of your daily life and as a nice bonus, people will notice a difference too.

Now, men should keep their regimen as simple as possible, and as mentioned above, applying a face cream or moisturizer in the morning as well as evening takes no more than half a minute. When it comes to selecting the right moisturizer, one size or product, does not fit all. It’s best to know your skin type and what kind of results you’re hoping to get. If you have sensitive skin and want to see an overall improvement, select a cream free from irritating ingredients including alcohol and some fragrances. If you want to reduce lines and/or acne, look for products that contain retinol or glycolic acid.

Before applying your face cream or moisturizer of choice, cleanse your skin with a mild face wash. This will remove any surface dirt or oil that could prevent the product from penetrating the skin’s surface. Then, with your face slightly damp, apply the moisturizer gently using upward strokes to help work the product into your pores. You can choose to do this only in the morning or again at night, depending on personal preference.

Of course finding the right moisturizer can be a trying task. There’s endless ingredients, promises and price points to choose from. We went ahead and made it easy for you though, by finding ten of the best face creams for men available right now. Check them out, from least expensive to most pricey.

1. NIVEA Men 3-in-1 Nourishing Lotion

It might feel weird to use one lotion for face, body and hands, but trust us, the NIVEA 3-in-1 Nourishing Lotion is legit. It absorbs quickly, doesn’t feel greasy and the price, well it can’t be beat. The large bottle will last you, too. The cream itself is specially formulated for men with dry skin and boasts Hydra-IQ technology, NIVEA’s patented and intense moisturizing property that “penetrates deep into the skin to foster new aquaphorins to regulate the skin’s moisture balance and reduce water loss.” The result is long-lasting, well-moisturized skin.

This is a great working and affordable option that allows you to buy a few bottles for keeping at home, in your car, in your gym bag and even in your desk at work.

Price: $5.48

Pros:

Great amount of product for the price

Multi-use for face, body and hands

Dermatologically tested

Cons:

Lotion is a bit thin

No SPF

Scent is a hit or miss

2. L’Oreal Paris Men Expert Daily Facial Moisturizer

If you’re over 40, here’s a moisturizer especially for you. The L’Oreal Paris Men Expert Daily Facial Moisturizer is designed to reduce wrinkles and firm skin, at a wonderfully modest price. The key to this product is the Pro-Retinol A formula. Retinoid is a derivative of vitamin A, an essential component to the skin’s ability to shed and unclog pores and reduce wrinkles while increasing cell turnover. Most quality anti-aging products include retinoids as they’re dermatologist recommended anti-aging all-stars. When it comes to anti-aging products, be patient and know that it will take some time to see noticeable results. L’Oreal claims that over a four-week time, over 90% of men saw smoother, healthier looking skin and 70% saw a reduction in fine lines. Other users noted that it even helped clear some mild sun spots.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Includes Pro-Retinol A

Keeps shine in check all day

SPF 15

Cons:

Thicker cream doesn’t absorb as easily

Scent is a hit or miss

3. Neutrogena Men Triple Protect Face Lotion

Neutrogena knows that a man’s face needs specific care to look and feel its best. It needs simple, multi-use products that deliver and that won’t bust a budget. It needs their Triple Protect Face Lotion. The triple aspect refers to its promise to soothe razor irritation, relieve dry skin, and help fight signs of aging. This lotion definitely delivers, offering one easy step to multiple skincare benefits that you’ll notice.

One unique aspect to this option is that you can also use it as an aftershave, which in turn makes it a great pick for sensitive skin too. The Neutrogena Men Triple Protect Face Lotion is an all-around score especially for busy guys who don’t have time to think about skincare, but that still want excellent results.

Price: $10.99 for a pack of 2

Pros:

Good aftershave replacement

SPF 20

Not greasy

Cons:

May stain your clothes

Heavier feeling lotion

Scent is a hit or miss

4. Percy Nobleman Face and Stubble Moisturizer

Fancy a well-versed lotion from a knowledgable English chap? Then take a gander at Percy Nobleman Face and Stubble Moisturizer, a brand recently launched in the U.S.A. from a “young and conscientious entrepreneur looking to follow in the Nobleman family footsteps of crafting the finest natural hair, beard and moustache products.” Sophisticated yet down-to-earth, and well-performing without a hefty price-tag, this pick absorbs easily, is non-greasy and feels great on sensitive post-shave necks.

It’s scented with peppermint and cucumber and contains vitamin E, organic aloe and ginger root. While it may not be the best-bet for anti-aging properties, it does an excellent job of softening the skin, stubble and even full-out beards.

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Moisturizes well

Good for sensitive skin

Cons:

No SPF

Some users found it drying

5. Jack Black Double-Duty Facial Moisturizer

The Jack Black product line was named to embody the comfort and approachability of a good friend long before the rise of the popular actor/comedian who shares its moniker. The company aimed to create premium quality, high-performance, easy-to-use personal care products for men. A daily broad-spectrum sunscreen and an advanced facial treatment in one, the Jack Black Double- Duty Facial Moisturizer maintains this ethos by visibly improving your skin’s overall appearance and providing long-lasting hydration without leaving your face feeling oily or heavy. It’s potent while remaining lightweight and is great for those with extra-sensitive skin due to certain medications. You can also use this product in place of aftershave balm if you prefer as well.

Price: $17.50

Pros:

Nice, lightweight lotion

SPF 20

Made in the U.S.A.

Cons:

Made some users break out

Scent is a hit or miss

6. Lather & Wood Shaving Company Face Moisturizer for Men

Lather & Wood is a range of grooming and skincare products designed to combat the inferior goods being pumped out of larger companies that only care about the bottom line. Their Face Moisturizer features a premium formula containing high quality natural ingredients such as natural peptides, hyaluronic acid, organic jojoba oil, Shea butter, and multiple botanical antioxidants like palm oil. The best time to use this option is after shaving, when your pores are open and your skin is extra sensitive.

Another bonus to this fantastic lotion is that it also doubles as an eye cream, with ingredients designed to repair, hydrate, and fortify skin cells. And lastly, for what it’s worth, the handsome, amber-hued bottle will also look great on your bathroom shelf.

Price: $19.97

Pros:

Fragrance-free

Oil-free

A little goes a long way

Cons:

Pump dispenser can be faulty

No SPF

7. Brickell Daily Essential Face Moisturizer

Featuring natural and certified organic ingredients including aloe, jojoba oil, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and green tea, the Brickell Daily Essential Facial Moisturizer expertly hydrates the skin and protects it from free radicals and damage. This is a smart pick no matter what your age or skin type because those ingredients will improve the look and feel of your skin and keep it that way whether you’re over 40 and oily, or under 30 and sensitive.

This bottle is also specifically small enough to meet TSA travel standards, so you can take it with you wherever you go. While that does make it a bit expensive for the little you get, just a dime-size amount will cover the entire face. Plus, you’ll find this fast-absorbing lotion won’t leave any sort of shiny residue commonly found in other products either. All of these aspects definitely helped earn its spot on our list.

Price: $20

Pros:

Small, travel-friendly size

Lightweight but provides long-lasting hydration

Non-greasy

Cons:

No SPF

High price for not a lot of product

Scent is a hit or miss

8. Rugged & Dapper Age + Damage Defense Facial Moisturizer

Yes, you can indeed be rugged and dapper simultaneously with Rugged & Dapper Age + Damage Defense Facial Moisturizer. This hard-working “skin fuel for men” fights aging, acne and breakouts, environmental damage, and even post shave irritation. It’s multi-purpose power lies in its natural ingredients including aloe, green tea, jojoba oil, palm oil, Shea butter and hyaluronic acid. One special aspect to this pick is that it’s specifically designed to leave a shine-free finish that’s not moist or sticky after quickly absorbing into skin. It’s potent too, and will leave your face feeling hydrated throughout the day.

Price: $24.95

Pros:

De-shines the face

Fragrance-free

Made in the U.S.A.

Cons:

No SPF

Thick lotion can get stuck in dispenser

9. Kleem Organics Advanced Moisturizer

A #1 seller on Amazon, the Kleem Organics Advanced Moisturizer is a potent skin helper with five proven complexion-boosting ingredients including 2.5 percent retinol, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea and jojoba oil. The 2.5 percent retinol in particular is a higher amount than other moisturizers on our list and makes this a quality choice for those especially looking to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots.

This cream goes on smoothly, dries nicely and features a light, citrus scent. While the price is a bit higher, you’re getting a higher-end, results driven product that will surely leave your muzzle looking better than ever.

Price: $28.75

Pros:

Contains 2.5 percent retinol

Made in the U.S.A.

Cream feels rich and thick

Cons:

No SPF

Higher retinol content may irritate skin

10. Mug for Men Silver Fox Face Rescue Cream

“It’s your mug, treat it right!” is Mug for Men’s mantra. Their anti-wrinkle Face Rescue Cream delivers too with it’s industry-leading 4 percent Matrixyl 3000 breakthrough solution of collagen building peptides. As we all age, we lose peptides, which causes skin to sag and lose it’s vibrancy. This exclusive formula works to build and keep what you still have. It also feels good, absorbing quickly into skin, and doesn’t leave it feeling greasy. The light fragrance that doesn’t linger either.

If you’re hesitant to plunk down the money for this pricier cream, rest assured that if you don’t see an improvement in your skin, the company will refund your money and even allow you to keep the remainder of the product.

Price: $34.99

Pros:

A little goes a long way

Absorbs quickly

30 day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Scent is a hit or miss

No SPF

