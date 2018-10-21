11 Best Moisturizers for Men: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Have you ever walked away, after meeting up with a friend, and found yourself thinking about how you looked either a lot younger, or worse, a lot older than they did? Most men don’t embrace the wrinkles that come with sun damage and age, and even fewer can straddle the ravages of time as gracefully as Sam Elliott,so what’s the secret sauce?

While we’re talking about moisture here, it alone isn’t enough to keep your face as soft as a baby’s behind, even though it will kick-start your progress. We’ve included many on our list of favorites that also have SPF. If you’re using a minimum of SPF 15, you’re headed in the right direction. Those dangerous UVA and UVB rays are out there, sneakily trying to age your skin, even on cloudy days. If you have an outside job, it’s an absolute no-brainer.

If you’ve got game, and you’re willing to add an extra minute or two to your skin care regimen, you’re going to get some serious results. Better yet, your guy friends, (and women friends too,) will likely be talking behind your back about just how great you look.