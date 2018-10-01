5 Best Shower Oils: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

I didn’t buy even the best shower oil hype for a long time. Slathering myself in oil in the shower sounded less like pampering and more like a recipe for feeling weird and greasy for the rest of the day.

Then I finally stepped up and gave it a try. Oh my goodness, I was so wrong and I don’t think I can ever give it up. Since I made the switch, I’m using less lotion but my skin is actually softer.

How do you use shower oil?

You want to apply your oil either in place of or after you’ve used and rinsed off your soap or body wash. Some options have an added foaming agent to give them that same sensation of soap without all the drying properties of soap. It might seem a little weird at first, but just go ahead and cover your body from the neck down in a light coating of your chosen oil.

Then rinse off until your skin doesn’t feel covered in oil anymore. You want there to be a slight residue, just no more than you’d expect after applying body lotion. Honestly, I expected rinsing to take a long time, but it’s about the same as rinsing off soap.

That’s it. Dry off as normal. Depending on your skin type, you can probably skip your old body lotion routine. When I use my oil, I don’t need any extra lotion after my showers–which is amazing now that winter is on the way and it gets chilly standing around applying body butter.

If you’ve been on the fence, take the plunge and try one of these out. For a tiny step in your shower routine, the best shower oils have a huge impact. Plus, they can also be used as bath oils.