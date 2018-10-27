9 Best Body Peel Treatments for Softer Skin (2018)

The term body peeling can make people nervous until they understand what body peels actually are and that people have been using full body chemical peels for thousands of years. Old tales of people washing their skin with milk? That worked because the lactic acid in the milk was acting as a chemical peel.
Which body peel is right for you depends on your skin type. If your concerns are acne scars, discoloration, rough skin, dull skin, and sun damage–go with AHA peels. If your concerns are body acne, comedones, oily skin, and wrinkles–go with BHA.
See the end of the article if you’d like to learn more about chemical peels and their active ingredients. Now, let’s go through the best body peeling treatments so you can see which one best suits your skin needs.
TCA Multi-Acid Body Peel by Stacked SkincarePrice: $125.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- AHA and BHA combination
- Includes easy application fan brush and shallow bowl
- Formulated to improve skin health
- Great for bacne
- Not for use on your face
- Thin formula is not as easy to apply
- Pricier than others
This is a five acid peel which is a combination of AHA and BHA. It’s formulated to not only soften and brighten skin, but to calm other skin issues like acne and eczema.
It’s a very thin formula that comes with its own fan brush and shallow dish for even application. You brush the peel gently over your body once to twice a week and that’s it. No rinsing needed. The only thing is you shouldn’t use lotion after applying this peel for around nine hours.
This is a very targeted peel with no extra ingredients thrown in. This contains the five acids, water, and alcohol as a carrier and that’s it. The TCA Multi-Acid Body Peel is meant as a body peel only and isn’t recommended for use on your face but Stacked Skincare does make a facial peel.
Find more TCA Multi-Acid Body Peel by Stacked Skincare information and reviews here.
Iceland Nordic Skin Peel by SkynPros:
Cons:
- AHA and BHA combination
- Calming botanicals
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- Easy to use wipes
- Can be used on your face as well
- Not for people very sensitive to oils
- Pre-treated pads best for small areas
- Small jar for the price
This peel is a combination AHA and BHA acids that comes in pre-treated pads for easy application. It uses lactic acid, salicylic acid, and papaya enzymes to break up and slough off built up dry skin, completely cleanse pores, and prevent future breakouts.
The Iceland Nordic Skin Peel also contains botanical extracts to help calm and pamper your new skin including thyme, oat, and green tea. Moisturizers like shea butter, jojoba seed oil, arctic cranberry seed oil, and arctic cloudberry seed oil hydrate your fresh skin and witch hazel to lock that moisture in.
Because it does contain several oils, skin that is extremely sensitive to oils and often has to stick to oil-free cleansers might not be the best match for this one. It’s gentle enough to use everyday, but people with very sensitive skin should scale back to a few times a week.
The pads are great to prevent mess and they work best for people who are doing small sections of their body and not a full body peel. Skyn products are vegan, cruelty-free, and don’t contain parabens, phthalates, dyes, petroleum, or mineral oil.
Find more Iceland Nordic Skin Peel by skyn information and reviews here.
Green Apple Peel Full Strength by Juice BeautyPrice: $48.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- AHA and BHA combination
- Choice of regular or AHA-only sensitive formula
- Main ingredients derived from organic fruit
- Non-GMO, sulfate, and paraben free
- Tingling and temporary redness are common
- Thin formula can be hard to use
- Best for use at night
I’m excited about this peel. It’s organic, non-GMO, and doesn’t contain parabens, phthalates, petroleum, silicone, sulfates, or artificial dyes or fragrances.
It’s a combination AHA and BHA peel that’s heavy on the AHA. The Green Apple Peel uses malic acid from apples, citric acid from lemons, lactic acid, and glycolic acid to remove dead skin cells and brighten your complexion.
It’s a very thin formula so you might want to apply this one with a fan brush or other wide makeup brush. A little goes a long way and a brush will make your life a heck of a lot easier and extend your product. You let this peel sit for 10 minutes and then rinse off.
This is another peel with high rates of tingling and often some redness after use so I wouldn’t use this one in the morning right before leaving the house. It does contain salicylic acid from the willow bark extract which may be the cause of that.
If you have sensitive skin or would rather avoid BHAs altogether, Juice Beauty makes a Green Apple Peel Sensitive which omits the salicylic acid. To calm and nurture your skin, this peel includes aloe vera and vitamins E, C, and A.
Find more Green Apple Peel Full Strength by Juice Beauty information and reviews here.
Papaya Enzyme Peel by ElemisPros:
Cons:
- BHA and natural enzymes
- Smells fantastically fruity
- Easy to apply cream
- Nourishing botanicals
- You need to let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes
- Some people react to pineapple enzymes more than others
- Not very moisturizing
This is a BHA peel using natural acids and enzymes found in papaya and pineapple to break down dead skin and deeply cleanse your pores. It includes light moisturizers like sunflower seed oil which make this one a great fit for people who want to avoid heavy oils on their skin.
The formula is a thick, easy to apply cream that you leave on for around 15 minutes and then rinse off.
It contains botanicals to help improve skin including bladderwrack, algae, mint, and safflower. Do expect a tingling feeling with this one and other enzymatic peels. I’m personally abnormally sensitive to pineapple so I would sadly skip this peel.
If you can’t eat pineapple because of how painful it is to your mouth, think about skipping this one too. Everyone else, enjoy the incredibly soft skin. (And the delicious pineapple.)
Find more Papaya Enzyme Peel by Elemis information and reviews here.
Mineral Peel Body by O.R.G. SkincarePrice: $23.11Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mugwort extract
- Easy to apply spray bottle
- Works fast
- Not an acid peel
- Lacks a lot of the long-term benefits of peels
- Not strong enough for tough areas
Continuing on with nontraditional peels, the Mineral Peel Body is another product that works to remover dead skin immediately with a massaging motion. It’s much thinner than the Real Chemistry peel and actually comes in a glass spray bottle to make application a snap.
You spray it on, wait a few seconds, and then rub into your skin. Right away, you’ll feel beads of dead skin sloughing off revealing fresh, soft skin. This peel uses mugwort extract as a natural chemical exfoliant and protects and nourishes your skin with aloe vera, cucumber, and vitamins A and B1.
Because this isn’t really an acid peel, you won’t get all the extra benefits of removing deep hyper-pigmentation, scaring, wrinkles, sun aging, and deep pore cleansing.
Find more Mineral Peel Body by O.R.G. Skincare information and reviews here.
Rejuvenating Mini Peel Gel by GlytonePrice: $64.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- AHA glycolic acid only
- Good for sensitive skin
- Oil and fragrance-free
- Shrinks visible pores
- No BHA to reach deep into pores
- Could cause sun sensitivity
- Small bottle for price
This is a glycolic acid only peel by Glytone. It’s oil-free, fragrance-free, and safe for delicate skin. You smooth it on your skin and let it sit for 10 minutes and then wash off.
Your skin immediately feels smoother, your pores are smaller, your skin as a brighter glow, and there’s a tightening feeling that isn’t uncomfortable like you get with some toners where you feel like you can’t move your mouth.
The Rejuvenating Mini Peel Gel won’t sink deep into your pores like a BHA would, but it will help treat acne, blotchy complexion, wrinkles, and uneven texture. You do want to make sure you don’t go right out into the sun after using this since your skin will be sensitive. Make sure you’re wearing unblock, especially if you’re also using retinol products.
Find more Rejuvenating Mini Peel Gel by Glytone information and reviews here.
Glyco Extreme Peel by Natura BlisséPrice: $270.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- AHA and BHA combination
- High concentration for significant, fast results
- High end botanicals
- Great for acne, wrinkles, and other problem skin
- Not for very sensitive skin
- Contains parabens
- Too drying for some
If what you are looking for is an intensely effective glycolic acid peel, the Glyco Extreme Peel by Natura Blissé is where you want to be. A full 50 percent of the formula is dedicated to active exfoliating agents. It contains five different AHAs: glycolic acid, lactic acid, malic acid, citric acid, and tartaric acid which comes from wine.
Along with specialized peptides which stimulate the production of new cells, this combination works together to clear the way for healthier, young skin to come to the surface. It also contains salicylic acid for reaching deep down into your pores. This is highly effective against oily, acne-prone skin, especially caused by hormonal fluctuation.
To nourish your skin, the Glyco Extreme Peel has extracts of prickly pear, oat, and indica flower leaving skin feeling soft, fresh, and gently tightened.
Find more Glyco Extreme Peel by Natura Blissé information and reviews here.
Blemish Clearing Peel by Juice BeautyPrice: $42.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- AHA and BHA combination
- Targets acne-prone skin
- All organic ingredients
- Easy to apply
- Does cause mild flushing so use at night
- Can cause sun sensitivity right after so make use of sunblock the next day
- Tingling
Another peel from Juice Beauty, this one is specifically formulated to address acne. This is generally marketed as a facial peel, but let’s be honest–that’s not the only place we get blemishes. When you want to feel confident showing off your back, sometimes you have to break out the targeted treatments.
The Blemish Clearing Peel can not only clear up and prevent acne, it can also reduce the appearance of scarring from past acne.
This peel uses malic acid, tartaric acid, citric acid, glycolic acid, and the BHA salicylic acid to gently but throughout clean your pores and eliminate the dirt, excess oils, and dead skin that can clog your pore leading to acne. You’ll want to apply and leave this peel on for 10 minutes before washing off.
Flushing and tingling is normal as the natural exfoliants work their magic and there’s aloe vera in there to soothe your skin from any mild irritation. The Blemish Clearing Peel is never tested on animals and doesn’t contain parabens, phthalates, artificial dyes, synthetic fragrances, pesticides, or petroleum.
Find more Blemish Clearing Peel by Juice Beauty information and reviews here.
3 Step At Home Peel by RodialPrice: $162.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- AHA, BHA, and other specialized acids
- Great for red or inflamed skin
- Stimulates skin cell generation
- Has some active ingredients that aren’t fruit or food derived
- Contains silicones
- Three products to go through
This box contains three of Rodial’s innovative peel skincare products: Super Acids X-Treme Acid Rush Peel, Rodial Super Acids X-treme Hangover Mask, and Rodial Super Acids X-treme After Party Scrub.
The unique player here is azelaic acid which we haven’t talked about because you don’t often see it in over the counter products. Azelaic acid is often used in rosacea treatments because of its ability to reduce inflammation, redness, and kill bacteria.
The scrub and mask are for your face but we’re really here for the body peel The Super Acids X-Treme Acid Rush Peel which contains glycolic acid, lactic acid, and BHA from pineapple. It also contains the enzyme protease which encourages cell generation.
As we age, our cellular generation rate slows down, leading to those dead skin cells sticking around longer. Protease picks up the pace of skin cell turnover so your skin is always soft and fresh. The formula is intended to brighten skin tone, reduce wrinkles, erase discolored spots, and fight acne.
Find more 3 Step At Home Peel by Rodial information and reviews here.
Why body peeling?
Because exfoliation is key to healthy looking skin. We're naturally meant to shed dead skin cells but the little things don't always get the hint when they've overstayed their welcome leaving your skin rough or scaly.
Dead skin can even build up enough that it can cause a splotchy, uneven tan which is not the best way to start your summer.
Exfoliating removes these dead cells and encourages new cell growth. Plus, it leaves your skin silky smooth and soft.
There are two main types of body exfoliation: physical and chemical.
Physical exfoliation takes the form of scrubs made of natural materials like salt, sugar, coffee grounds, and tiny shards of fruit pits and nuts. I love my salt scrubs, but when you think about it, physical exfoliation is kind of violent to the body.
You're basically sanding down your skin with rough or sharp grit. They can cause micro-tears in your skin which can lead to discoloration, uneven texture, and leave you open to infections.
They're also very uneven and messy. Unless you have a bathtub, they can get everywhere. And I really don't even want to think about what all those fruit pit and coffee scrubs are doing to the plumbing.
Chemical exfoliation uses gentle acids to break down the bonds that hold the top, dead layer of skin cells together so you get even and complete exfoliation. These acids don't cause cuts and can actually reduce the appearance of acne scars, those tiny skin bumps we develop on the backs of our upper arms, and other discolored spots.
When we love the look of being tanned but hate the idea of that much sun exposure, body peels can give your skin a healthy glow and reverse the aging effects of sun damage. Body peels even help shrink pores, prevent acne, and reduce fine lines.
Body and facial peels generally have different concentrations. For the most part the rule is that facial peels can go on your body, but body peels shouldn't be used on your face unless otherwise stated.
The two main classes of acids that you find in home body peels are alphya hydroxy acids (AHA) and beta hydroxy acids (BHA).
Alpha hydroxy acids are naturally derived from foods. Malic acid from apples, lactic acid from milk, citric acid from citrus, and glycolic acid from sugar.
Since they are water soluble, AHAs can't be absorbed deeply into your skin which is good in that you don't always want to affect the healthy skin underneath the dry stuff, but that also means that they aren't as good for deep cleansing of oily, acne-prone skin.
Beta hydroxy acids are oil soluble so they can reach deep into pores to clear out dirt, oil, bacteria, and built of skin cells. Most of us are familiar with one main BHA from our acne washes: salicylic acid, which comes from willow and birch trees.
Since they can absorb into your skin like a lotion, BHAs are great for reducing age spots, acne, wrinkles, and skin unevenness. BHAs can also be found in berries, yogurt, pineapple, papaya, and other fruits.
Does body peeling hurt?
Body peels should not be painful. Some people don't feel anything. Some people feel some mild itching or tingling which is completely normal. Some have temporary flushing or peeling like from a sunburn. That's all normal.
Everyone's skin reacts differently so always do a spot test before slathering your legs with a new product in case you have a reaction to it.
But remember, after your peel, your skin is brand new and bound to be a little sensitive so moisturize, avoid sun exposure the day or so after, and be sure to use sunblock.
