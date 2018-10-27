9 Best Body Peel Treatments for Softer Skin (2018)

See the end of the article if you’d like to learn more about chemical peels and their active ingredients. Now, let’s go through the best body peeling treatments so you can see which one best suits your skin needs.

Which body peel is right for you depends on your skin type. If your concerns are acne scars, discoloration, rough skin, dull skin, and sun damage–go with AHA peels. If your concerns are body acne, comedones, oily skin, and wrinkles–go with BHA.

The term body peeling can make people nervous until they understand what body peels actually are and that people have been using full body chemical peels for thousands of years. Old tales of people washing their skin with milk? That worked because the lactic acid in the milk was acting as a chemical peel.

Why body peeling?

Because exfoliation is key to healthy looking skin. We're naturally meant to shed dead skin cells but the little things don't always get the hint when they've overstayed their welcome leaving your skin rough or scaly.

Dead skin can even build up enough that it can cause a splotchy, uneven tan which is not the best way to start your summer.

Exfoliating removes these dead cells and encourages new cell growth. Plus, it leaves your skin silky smooth and soft.

There are two main types of body exfoliation: physical and chemical.

Physical exfoliation takes the form of scrubs made of natural materials like salt, sugar, coffee grounds, and tiny shards of fruit pits and nuts. I love my salt scrubs, but when you think about it, physical exfoliation is kind of violent to the body.

You're basically sanding down your skin with rough or sharp grit. They can cause micro-tears in your skin which can lead to discoloration, uneven texture, and leave you open to infections.

They're also very uneven and messy. Unless you have a bathtub, they can get everywhere. And I really don't even want to think about what all those fruit pit and coffee scrubs are doing to the plumbing.

Chemical exfoliation uses gentle acids to break down the bonds that hold the top, dead layer of skin cells together so you get even and complete exfoliation. These acids don't cause cuts and can actually reduce the appearance of acne scars, those tiny skin bumps we develop on the backs of our upper arms, and other discolored spots.

When we love the look of being tanned but hate the idea of that much sun exposure, body peels can give your skin a healthy glow and reverse the aging effects of sun damage. Body peels even help shrink pores, prevent acne, and reduce fine lines.

Body and facial peels generally have different concentrations. For the most part the rule is that facial peels can go on your body, but body peels shouldn't be used on your face unless otherwise stated.

The two main classes of acids that you find in home body peels are alphya hydroxy acids (AHA) and beta hydroxy acids (BHA).

Alpha hydroxy acids are naturally derived from foods. Malic acid from apples, lactic acid from milk, citric acid from citrus, and glycolic acid from sugar.

Since they are water soluble, AHAs can't be absorbed deeply into your skin which is good in that you don't always want to affect the healthy skin underneath the dry stuff, but that also means that they aren't as good for deep cleansing of oily, acne-prone skin.

Beta hydroxy acids are oil soluble so they can reach deep into pores to clear out dirt, oil, bacteria, and built of skin cells. Most of us are familiar with one main BHA from our acne washes: salicylic acid, which comes from willow and birch trees.

Since they can absorb into your skin like a lotion, BHAs are great for reducing age spots, acne, wrinkles, and skin unevenness. BHAs can also be found in berries, yogurt, pineapple, papaya, and other fruits.

Does body peeling hurt?

Body peels should not be painful. Some people don't feel anything. Some people feel some mild itching or tingling which is completely normal. Some have temporary flushing or peeling like from a sunburn. That's all normal.

Everyone's skin reacts differently so always do a spot test before slathering your legs with a new product in case you have a reaction to it.

But remember, after your peel, your skin is brand new and bound to be a little sensitive so moisturize, avoid sun exposure the day or so after, and be sure to use sunblock.