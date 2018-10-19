9 Best Gel Nail Polish Removers of 2018 (Updated!)

The best thing about gel polish is that once it’s cured, it’s really on there. The trickiest thing about gel polish is that when you want to take it off, it’s still really on there. This is where gel remover products come in.

This is the reason gel nail polish can get a bad rap for damaging nails, and it’s true that removing gel incorrectly can leave you with thin nails, but the same could be said for repeatedly picking off regular nail polish.

It’s all about the process. If you remove your gel properly and don’t try to rush it, gel should come off with minimal effect on your natural nails.

Patience. Hate to break it to you, but removing gel will take time. If done correctly, I’m only talking 15 to 30 minutes.

I’m always seeing products advertising that they can remove gel in five minutes. Is it possible to remove a gel manicure in five minutes? Maybe. You can also stop needing to wash dishes if you break all your dishes. It solves one problem, but creates way more.

Take your time. The gel needs to soak for at least 10 minutes. If you’re struggling to pry it off, it’s not ready.

Supplies. There are a few things that are non-negotiable: a nail file, acetone, cuticle pusher or orange stick, and some kind of moisturizer for afterwards

To seed up the soak time, take a nail file and file down the top layer of your gel just enough to dull the shine. This will break the seal of the gel and make soaking easier and faster.

You’ll need at least a 98 percent solution of acetone to get gel off. Non-acetone won’t cut it. After soaking, you should be able to gently scrape off the lacquer with an orange stick. If you have scrape with a lot of pressure, stop and soak five more minutes.

Acetone can be very drying for both your nails and your skin. After removal, make sure you’re hydrating with a good cuticle oil.

Now that we know the how and the what, let’s check out the best products today for removing gel nails.