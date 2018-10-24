9 Best Gluten Free Shampoo: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Finding a gluten free shampoo is an adventue in reading all the fine print on the labels. If you’re sick of that, I’ve done the legwork for you. Celiac Disease is an autoimmune disease where the body has an immune response to the presence of gluten and attacks the small intestine. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, this condition affects one in every 100 people worldwide–most of whom are undiagnosed. See below for more information on gluten in shampoo.
There are a lot of great gluten free shampoo brands that are taking the stress out of shower-time. Here are the top currently on the market.
Shampoo by Gluten-Free SavonneriePrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Seriously hypoallergenic
- Vegan and biodegradable
- Made in America
- Slight connection to coconut oil
- Doesn’t lather
- Doesn’t contain moisturizers
If allergies are your main concern, this is the shampoo for you. It’s made in a dedicated gluten free facility so you can feel safe using it no matter how sensitive to gluten you are.
It doesn’t lather as much as some of the other shampoos and the ingredients are not all natural, but it will get your hair clean without exposing you to allergens. I love that it’s vegan, biodegradable, made in America, and doesn’t use animal testing.
Here’s a big list of all the allergens this shampoo does not contain: alcohol, aloe vera, dairy/casein, citrus, dyes, corn, eggs, essential oils, synthetic fragrances, perfume oils, barley, wheat, rye, oats, latex, peanuts, shea butter, traditional tree nuts, shellfish/fish products, soybeans, and parabens.
It does contain an ingredient that is derived from coconut oil so keep that in mind if you’re allergic to coconuts, though it’s so removed that many people with coconut allergies don’t have a reaction.
Find more Shampoo by Gluten-Free Savonnerie information and reviews here.
-
Beach Formula Shampoo by Sun BumPrice: $14.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UV protection
- Color safe
- Vegan, and silicone and paraben free
- Frizz controling
- Nourishing fruit and oils
- Cholorine protection
- Not best for overly oily hair
- Beachy smell is a little strong
- Check label if you have food allergies
This is the perfect shampoo for the summer. If your hair takes a beating from chlorine pools and ocean water, this Beach Formula Shampoo helps to cleanse chlorine and salt from your hair keeping it fresh, soft, and not green.
We all know the damage too much time in the sun can do to our skin, but we don’t think about protecting our hair. Beach Formula contains UV protection for your hair and frizz control for humid days. Things it doesn’t contain include silicone, parabens, gluten, or animal products.
To keep your hair feeling soft and healthy Sun Bum includes coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, banana pulp extract, banana peel extract, and banana leaf extract. So basically, all of the banana goes into this.
For strengthening, Beach Formula has quinoa protein to rebuild brittle or damaged hair. Plus, it smells like summer and sunblock and I love that. If you spend a lot of time in the sun, this is well worth a try. Grab the Beach Formula Daily Conditioner too if you want your hair to really smell like a day at the beach.
Find more Beach Formula Shampoo by Sun Bum information and reviews here.
-
Nourishing Shampoo by LomaPrice: $19.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sulfate, paraben, and gluten free
- Repairs damaged hair
- Made in America
- Moisturizing oils
- Contains silicone
- Not for overly oily hair
- Not for fine hair
This shampoo targets dry, heat damaged, or chemical treated hair with organic strengtheners and nourishing botanicals. It’s great for sensitive scalps, brittle hair, and color treated hair.
Loma’s Nourishing Shampoo uses avocado oil, olive oil, and aloe vera to hydrate dry damaged hair and return its healthy shine. To reduce breakage and rebuild the strength of damaged hair, it has hydrolyzed quinoa protein and creatine.
This one also contains silicone which protects it from further heat damage and gives your hair slip, preventing tangles and breakage.
For nourishing botanicals, Loma includes vitamin E and extracts of lavender, fennel, and sunflower. It pairs well with the Nourishing Conditioner.
Find more Nourishing Shampoo by Loma information and reviews here.
-
Blushing Grapefruit & Raspberry Creme Shampoo by HempzPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Natural moisturizers
- Makes hair touchably soft
- Color safe
- Vegan
- Has lots of hard to pronounce ingredients
- Contains silicone
- Protein shampoos not for all hair types
If you want an herbal packed shampoo but don’t want to give up your sudsy lathering, try the Blushing Grapefruit & Raspberry Creme Shampoo from Hempz. It’s gluten free, color safe, and great for hair that tends to be on the dry side.
For moisture you have hempseed oil, shea butter, sunflower seed oil, and aloe vera. People with normal hair might find this works for them too, but others might find it a little too moisturizing.
It has vegetable protein to repair chemically damaged hair and extracts of cucumber, chamomile, ginger, and ginseng to nourish your scalp and make your hair silky soft.
Find more Blushing Grapefruit & Raspberry Creme Shampoo from Hempz information and reviews here.
-
Shampoo for Sensitive Skin by Free & ClearPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fragrance free for sensitive skin
- No parabens, dyes, gluten, or protein
- Removes build up
- Ingredients are unpronounceable
- Not for dry hair
- Needs thorough rinsing
- Won't lather
If you’re living gluten free but still have an itchy, flaking scalp, you may want to try a fragrance free shampoo like this one. Free & Clear’s shampoo is free from fragrances, gluten, protein, parabens, dyes, lanolin, sulfates, phosphates, and preservatives.
It’s a thin shampoo that’s clear like water and won’t lather up in suds like most commercial shampoos so that’s something to get used to. That doesn’t mean it’s not doing its job, but it does mean this shampoo can be a little harder to tell when it’s all rinsed out so make sure you give your head an extra rinse.
It’s great for nearly all hair types, but some folks with naturally dry hair may find it drying. As a hypoallergenic shampoo, this one really delivers. Free & Clear also offers an equally hypoallergenic conditioner.
Find more Shampoo for Sensitive Skin by Free & Clear information and reviews here.
-
Nourishing Moisture Shampoo by Macadamia ProfessionalPrice: $22.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three formulas to cater to your hair type
- Gluten free, paraben free, and sulfate free
- Safe for color treated hair
- Awesome smell
- Salicylic acid my cause temporary flaking
- Not strong enough for everyone
- Scent is nice but strong
Macadamia Professional’s Moisture Shampoo line is gluten free and formulated for medium to coarse hair. If you have dry or natural hair, the Nourishing Moisture Shampoo by Macadamia Professionals may be the gluten free shampoo for you.
It’s filled with hydrating oils like macadamia nut oil, hazelnut oil, argan oil, and avocado oil. This can give your hair the drink it needs without weighing it down with parabens, sulfates, or silicones.
The Nourishing Moisture Shampoo also contains radish extract, citric acid, and salicylic acid. Salicylic acid helps clear away dead skin from your scalp so you could see a minor uptick in dandruff when you first switch as the shampoo detoxes your scalp. Don’t panic, this can be a good thing.
If you have fine hair you’ll want the Weightless Moisture Shampoo and if you have extra coarse or coiled hair, the Ultra Rich Moisture Shampoo was made for you.
Find more Nourishing Moisture Shampoo by Macadamia Professional information and reviews here.
-
ClearItUp Detox Shampoo by ColorProofPrice: $68.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vegan, sulfate free, and color safe
- Made in America
- Strong clarifying shampoo
- May be more of a regular treatment than everyday
- Some may find it drying
- Pricier than others
ClearItUp is a clarifying shampoo that’s great especially if you are transitioning off gluten-containing beauty products. It’s deep-cleaning to put your hair through gluten-rehab and remove build up from both your hair and scalp, while not being overly harsh.
It’s a great choice if you have color-treated hair. Conditioners and styling products can stick to your hair through normal washes which dulls your color and make your hair heavy and limp.
This shampoo is also capable of removing the residue that chlorine pools can leave, from the strong smell to that greenish color. ClearItUp is safe for color treated hair and will leave your color brighter and your hair softer and lighter.
ColorProof includes vitamins E and C, baking soda, soy protein, and extracts of sage and rosemary to cleanse and nourish hair. ClearItUp is vegan, sulfate free, salt free, and gluten free.
Because it is such a strong clarifying shampoo, some may find this a little strong for everyday use and reserve it for a weekly deep cleaning. You’ll know that you should be using this less often if you find your hair is a little drier than normal.
Find more ClearItUp Detox Shampoo by ColorProof information and reviews here.
-
Citrus & Mint Natural Shampoo by PuracyPrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All naturally derived ingrediants
- With each sale Puracy donates to charities for children
- Cruelty free, hypoallergenic, and biodegradable
- Made in America
- Easy pump bottle
- Not for very dry hair
- Eucalyptus smell
- Not strong enough dandruff
Puracy’s shampoo is free of dyes, sulfates, parapbens, petroleum-based ingredients, animal by products, and gluten. The Citrus & Mint Natural Shampoo uses a cleanser derived from coconuts to create the foaming action that so many all natural shampoos lack.
This one won’t lather up as much as chemically derived shampoos, but it will deliver some suds. It’s great for nearly all hair types.
The only people I would say should skip this one are people with especially dry hair as it isn’t as hydrating as you may need.
To nourish your hair and scalp, this shampoo includes aloe vera, bergamont, chamomile, black walnut, ginseng, and eucalyptus for a refreshing scent, as well as vitamins E and B5. Unlike some natural shampoos, this one leaves your hair feeling soft and clean without leaving a residue.
I love that it’s biodegradable and safe for septic systems and graywater tanks.
Find more Citrus & Mint Natural Shampoo by Puracy information and reviews here.
-
The Right Stuff Shampoo by Shear Miracle OrganicsPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Organic, non-GMO, and cruelty-free
- African black soap
- Loads of nourishing botanicals
- Color safe
- Doesn’t foam up
- Not for overly oily hair
- Some folks may need something more medicated
The Shear Miracle Organics Shampoo is a vegan, organic, and non-GMO alternative choice for a gluten free shampoo. This shampoo is specifically for dealing with dandruff and promotes scalp health.
Instead of the usual soaping agents that cause your shampoo to foam up, The Right Stuff uses African black soap which is often included in face masks because it helps calm skin and prevent acne. Because of that, don’t expect this shampoo to get very sudsy, but that doesn’t mean it’s not working.
To hydrate dry hair, Shear Miracles uses hempseed oil, grape seed oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, apricot seed oil, and evening primrose oil. That many oils is perfect for dry hair, but naturally oily hair might want to steer clear.
This all natural shampoo is loaded with botanicals including extracts of goldenseal, rosemary, burdock, sage, lavender, peppermint, lemon peel, and cinnamon–and that’s not even all of them. For a complete organic package, grab the gluten free The Right Stuff Conditioner.
Find more The Right Stuff Shampoo by Shear Miracle Organics information and reviews here.
- What's the danger?
Repeated exposure can cause irreparable damage to the small intestines, seizures, neuropathy, and gastrointestinal cancers. The only treatment for Celiac Disease is strict avoidance of gluten which is why it's so important to have quality and trustworthy gluten free options.
There are even more people who suffer from Non-Celiac Wheat Sensitivity who have a negative physical reaction to gluten without specifically having Celiac Disease. This kind of exposure can cause diarrhea, constipation, depression, fatigue, and even anxiety.
Gluten in shampoo.
While external contact with gluten isn't going to have the same affect on the body as eating it, people with either Celiac or a gluten sensitivity are more likely to develop skin sensitivities to gluten as well. Some people have no problem with it, but for others gluten can trigger dry itchy skin, acne, eczema, or other rashes.
There are also families with children who either have Celiac or are at risk because it runs in the family--and kids aren't always the best at keeping shampoo out of their mouths making a gluten free shampoo a must.
While there's no medical consensus that external contact with gluten can trigger a flare of Celiac Disease, a lot of folks fall into the camp of why risk it?
I don't have Celiac Disease, but I do have friends have Celiac Disease and I have a Lupus-like autoimmune disease. I know how important it is to avoid triggers to prevent autoimmune flare ups at any cost.
Living with an autoimmune disease is like living on top of a bear's den--and you really don't want to poke the bear.
Why is there bread in my shampoo anyway?
A lot of beauty products have proteins of some kind in them, from hair care to nail polish. Your hair is made of the protein keratin and proteins like gluten (you'll see it as "hydrolyzed wheat protein") are added to nourish and strengthen brittle hair that has had some of its protein stripped away.
Wheat protein is a readily available choice for a protein but it can cause a lot of trouble for some people.
See Also:
I am looking for hair products without coconut oil, wheat, coco butter, essential oils, plant based. I am so frustrated! Vinigar and baking soda is another big one I cannot have along with jojoba. I have been dealing with this for a long time. I was using The Naked Bee Gentle Shampoo and Conditioner. Now they are not making this anymore. They are making this separately and they added things I am allergic to. I had a severe reaction to the new stuff so I am on the hunt again. I really miss make up and products for my fine hair. Would love to have in my hair. If you have any ideas I would love to hear them. I am so frustrated!
Sorry, but anyone promoting a shampoo (#7-Wonder Seed) that contains wheat germ in an article about Gluten-Free Shampoos is not to be trusted. Anyone who is truly knowledgeable about celiac disease and the importance of avoiding gluten, would never recommend this shampoo for celiacs! It’s not about your level of comfort when you have this serious autoimmune disease, as you put it…it’s about preventing very unpleasant side effects and health challenges. PLEASE do not recommend ANY shampoo that contains wheat protein.