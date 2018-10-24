9 Best Gluten Free Shampoo: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

If allergies are your main concern, this is the shampoo for you. It’s made in a dedicated gluten free facility so you can feel safe using it no matter how sensitive to gluten you are.

It doesn’t lather as much as some of the other shampoos and the ingredients are not all natural, but it will get your hair clean without exposing you to allergens. I love that it’s vegan, biodegradable, made in America, and doesn’t use animal testing.

Here’s a big list of all the allergens this shampoo does not contain: alcohol, aloe vera, dairy/casein, citrus, dyes, corn, eggs, essential oils, synthetic fragrances, perfume oils, barley, wheat, rye, oats, latex, peanuts, shea butter, traditional tree nuts, shellfish/fish products, soybeans, and parabens.

It does contain an ingredient that is derived from coconut oil so keep that in mind if you’re allergic to coconuts, though it’s so removed that many people with coconut allergies don’t have a reaction.