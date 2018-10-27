7 Best Hair Chalk Kits: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

Playful hair colors are everywhere, on all ages and all genders and hair chalk lets you join in the fun without the commitment. Before I went for permanent dye, I bought myself a set of hair chalk because it’s temporary and washes out with normal shampoo so it’s a great way to try out fun colors.

There are two main kinds of hair chalk: powder chalk sticks and cream chalk. Powder chalk is closer to what you’d think of using on a blackboard and cream chalk is more like an eyeliner pencil. They both have pluses and minuses so I’m including a variety of applications and I’ll help you figure out which sounds best for you.

If you’re new to hair chalk, head on down to the end of the article for tips on how to get the most out of your chalk.

Give hair chalk a try. It’s impossible to be in a bad mood when your hair is pastel.