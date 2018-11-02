9 Best Creams for Dry Feet to Heal Your Heels (2018)

I’ve rounded up the best foot creams for a variety of different foot issues so let’s get into it.

This evolutionary tactic leaves our feet vulnerable to drying out. Dry skin itches and can crack, exposing us to infection. It’s important to keep our feet properly moisturized so they can properly perform their job. For more information on what causes dry feet, cracked heels, and for tips for smoother skin head down to the end of the article.

There’s a scientific reason your feet are likely to be the driest part of your body. Our skin produces natural oils to keep our skin hydrated and sealed off, but the bottoms of your feet are one of the few parts of your skin that don’t have oil glands. Which makes sense–can you imagine trying to walk around with oily feet? I already slip and fall for no reason.

Dry skin is something we all deal with, but our feet need special foot creams because they get atomic levels of cracked and flaky to the point where normal lotions don’t cut it. So begins the search for the best cream for dry feet.

What causes dry feet?

Dry feet has all the same causes as dry skin on the rest of your body, with a few causes specific to feet. Non-moisturizing soaps, spending time in hot water, too much sun exposure, and dry air either from heating or natural climate can cause skin to lose too much moisture.

Ill-fitting shoes or shoes that don't allow your feet to breathe can also cause dry skin. As anyone who has lived through the resurgences of the trend of plastic jelly shoes can tell you, when your feet can't breathe, they sweat. That moisture has to come from somewhere, and it's coming from your feet's water reserves.

There are several medical conditions like eczema and psoriasis cause dry skin wherever you are affected and your feet are no exception.

Diabetes can also cause dry feet as well as make the body more susceptible to infection so it's especially important for diabetics to take good care for their feet before they get to the cracking stage.

Is it dry skin or athlete's foot?

One tricky issue is that athlete's foot can sometimes look a lot of like simple dry skin. Both this common fungal infection and dry skin can cause flaky, dry, itchy feet.

They can be hard to tell apart unless the athlete's foot has really progressed. I'm not a doctor and can't definitively say anything with authority, but the general litmus test is do you have dry skin between your toes? Because that's not normal dry skin and you want to be seen by a doctor or be looking at anti-fungal creams at the very least.

This is important here because if you have athlete's foot, moisturizers will only make your problem worse. If you've been putting even the best foot cream on your dry skin for a couple of weeks and the dryness is getting worse, you'll need to reevaluate the situation.

What causes cracked heels?

When our feet get too dry our skin loses its ability to properly stretch causing it to crack open creating fissures that are painful and can easily become infected. Most often, cracked heels happen when you combine super dry skin and either standing for a very long time or wearing sandals or clogs with open backs.

Shoes that don't have a back to them don't give any support or compression to the heel of your foot. Without that support, the pad of your heel spreads out wider than it would in sneakers for example.

This spreading causes the skin to bulge out the side, almost in a pinched position. That puts the skin on the edges of your heels under a lot of strain and when your skin is dry and in trouble already, it can open and cause a fissure.

If you don't have a medical condition that can make these a more serious problem (like diabetes) and your feet aren't infected, a good moisturizer should be enough to heal cracked heels with proper use.

When to see a doctor.

If you have the access and financial means, I say the time to see a doctor is when you start wondering if you need to see a doctor.

If it's a little more complicated than that, it's important to get medical attention when there are signs of obvious infection like puss or weeping or seriously foul odors. If you're having difficulty walking from foot pain or the dry skin has spread to the tops of your feet or your toenail--these are signs you might need something more than a quality foot cream.

Can't I just grate all the dry skin off?

Well, sort of. Pedicure machines are meant to remove calluses which are different from dry skin.

Calluses are a build up of dead skin that your body creates on purpose in response to repeated pressure or friction. Your body means to make a callus but your body doesn't ever intend to have dry foot skin.

That doesn't mean you can't use these machines and files to help rid of you the dry skin. Just be aware that there is live, feeling skin under there and it's easy to go too far especially if you have a medical condition that causes you to lose feeling in your feet.

Either way, you always want to use a good moisturizer after exfoliating.

How to get touchably soft feet.

Three things: hydrate, make use of your AHA's, and moisturize.

Hydrate. If you're not drinking enough water, all your parts are going to be dry. That moisture has to come from somewhere.

AHA's. Alpha hydroxy acids are natural acids derived from foods that are used in chemical peels. Cream for dry feet that has AHA's, and body peels in general, will help your body remove dead skin that has built up so you can deliver the moisture where you need. it.

People have been using AHA's to soften our skin since Cleopatra so there's no need to be afraid of a gentle chemical peel.

Moisturize. Keep reading this post for the best foot cream of 2018 to keep your feet supple and soft. To make the most of them, apply before bed and wear cotton socks to keep your creams from rubbing off on the sheets.

