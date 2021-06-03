11 Best Barber Kits for Your Money

Over the past year and a half, a lot of folks have had to learn how to cut and style their own hair . If you are one of those people then you need a great barber kit to make sure your fades and lines are smooth as silk. Luckily for you, we have put together a great list of the best barber kits you can get for your money. Check them out here.

Over the past century, the face of barbering has changed drastically. It used to be you could get a trim and a straight razor shave at your favorite barbershop. Now you can get a fade, get your lines touched up, get your hair and beard dyed, and a list of other things done that you couldn't in the early 1900s. Also, the prerequisites and licensing have become a lot mot difficult to get. You now need to go to school for years to become a licensed barber.

Whether you are working in an actual barbershop or salon or just trying to look your best while working on your face and scalp at-home these options will definitely get the job done. Even if you don't charge for shaping up your buddies and family, you still want them to get a professional experience in the comfort of your or their home. You will need some of these tools to get the desired outcome. Lucky for you we have put together this amazing list so that your shopping will go smoothly and you can get to work.

What are the Best Clippers for Trimming and Cutting Hair?

When it comes to cutting hair there is one name that stands out above all the others. Mostly because they invented the clippers we use today. The Wahl brand has been creating faster ways of cutting and trimming hair since the early 1900s. As the years have gone on, technology has added a lot more to the landscape of barbering. Motors have become smaller and quieter. Blades have become sharper and easier to maintain. And because of this, the overall outcome and act of cutting hair have become smoother and easier.

There are a couple of Wahl options on this list and any of them will help with what you are trying to accomplish. If you are looking for a complete barber kit with multiple clippers and tons of blade guards for different lengths then you are going to want to check out the Wahl Legend kit that includes classic clippers and T-Blade for closer cuts. The T-Blade is designed to be a sharper blade that is great for fades and lines. Both feature a high-powered motor and stainless steel blades that never need changing. If you are just beginning your journey as a barber or you are simply doing your own hair at home then you might enjoy the color-coordinated blades that the Wahl Corder Clipper Color Pro provides. Never again will you put the wrong sized blade on and cut your hair way too short. Both are great picks and make for great gift ideas for any guy that loves taking care of his hair in the comfort of his own home.

If you are interested in the most advanced technology in the barber world then you might want to check out the Remington Vacuum Clippers. Yeah, you read that right, these clippers come with a vacuum attachment that will collect 95% of the hair that is cut making clean up so much easier. Your significant other will never complain of you leaving hair on the sink and in the drain again because this pair of clippers actually sucks up the hair as you cut. The clippers are pretty great too. Made with titanium blades the maintenance is next to nothing and they will last you for a long time. The clippers are also waterproof so you can clean the blades out just by holding them under a running faucet or under the showerhead.

What Kits are the Best for Straight Razor Shaving and Beard Care?

This list isn't just for trimming the hair growing from one's scalp. It also has great items that are perfect for shaving and beard care. As you have probably noticed the beard has become even more fashionable than it was when the Vikings were sailing all over the world. Having a full, healthy beard has become quite stylish. Taking care of your beard has become easier and easier with some of the great balms, lotions, and care kits that are available for purchase. I use a beard kit every day and not only does it make the hair easier to tame but it makes my beard smell fantastic.

The straight razor is one of those facial hair cutting techniques that takes a steady hand and a ton of focus. There are classes in cosmetology schools that are dedicated to master this technique. Any quality barber is going to offer a straight razor shave and if you are a guy that hasn't experienced one yet, hurry over to your barber and give it a try. The first time it is a bit nerve-wracking but the shave is the closest and cleanest you have ever experienced. The 12-in-1 Beard Care Kit is fantastic because it has everything you will need to tame that beard and even shave it off should you decide to go babyfaced. It features a sandalwood fragrance that is masculine yet delicate.

The Black Widow straight razor is a sturdy and fully-evolved razor compared to the razors used in the 1800s. It features a locking arm and a no-slip grip so you won't have to worry about losing the blade while it is tight to someone's skin. There are a number of different colors and styles to fit your barbershop's decor and if you are buying one for your home you want something that will last forever. The blade stays sharp and you can use it over and over again without dulling it. The blade is also designed to create less vibration as you are dragging it across skin and shaving hair. It will leave few to no razor bumps and produces a shave that is second to none.

