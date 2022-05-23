5 Best Collagen Masks for Younger Looking Skin

Take 20 minutes to deliver a huge dose of goodness to your face. The Masqueology Collagen Hydro Gel Gold Mask infuses your complexion with collagen and real gold. Gold? Okay, perhaps that delivers a bit of illumination, but in reality, gold has actual anti-inflammatory properties to help soothe irritated skin.

If you’ve got very dry skin, hydrogel masks are the way to go, as the gel is 90 percent water-based, infusing dry, irritated patches with moisture, along with other skin brightening and firming ingredients.

This collagen face mask comes in a set of 12, which means you have months of skin pampering treatments at just $2.50 per mask. Each mask comes in two components, one for the top of your face, and one for the bottom. As soon as you place these clear mask pieces onto your skin, you’ll feel a comforting, cooling sensation.

While you kick back, your mask does the work. Hydrolyzed collagen penetrates your skin to target the signs of aging and restore elasticity, while hyaluronic acid deeply moisturizes and hydrates. Niacinamide helps to stimulate and repair damaged skin cells. These face masks leave your skin feeling super refreshed and ready to face the day.