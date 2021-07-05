11 Best Hair Conditioners: Which Is Right for You?

We’re all looking for soft, silky, shiny, beautifully manageable hair. The question is, how can we manage that with all the abuse we give it? Finding the best hair conditioner is a must for every beautiful head of hair. Whether you blow dry or air dry, use hot tools or not, your hair needs a little love, and, depending on its texture, specific kinds of moisture.

If you’ve got extremely dry, coarse or frizzy hair, deeply hydrating formulas are best. The same is true for super curly hair. If you have time to use them, hair masks are amazing, and they’re even better if you add heat or steam to the moisturizing mix. Just slather up your mane, twist it into a clip, and let the shower steam take over, or use a shower cap and hairdryer to deliver the best benefits. For days when you’re more pinched for time, quick moisturizing conditioners will keep your hair soft and supple. When you rinse out any of these products, using cool water will help to seal the hair cuticle and hold in the moisture.

If you have fine, thin, or wispy hair, heavy conditioners are likely to fall flat — or at least make your hair do so. To avoid helmet hair, leave in conditioners are an awesome option. Leave-in conditioners are most often lighter formulas that help with detangling, while adding shine and bounce, but not weight. Leave-ins are also great for days when you want to refresh your hair, without washing it. And I love them for helping to create those sweet beachy waves after a day of sun and swimming.

Since your hair texture is likely to change over time, you’ll never find a single conditioner that’s right for you forever. Hair changes as we age, and encounter health circumstances. (I can personally attest to the fact that grey hair gets dryer and a lot more wiry.) Pregnancy and medical treatments can definitely switch things up and impact the way your hair behaves, feels and looks. In those circumstances, consider organic and natural conditioners. These natural hair products can give you the confidence that you’re not introducing chemically based ingredients to your skin, hair and potentially, your unborn baby.

There are literally thousands of conditioners for different hair types, textures and even colors. There are conditioners for oily hair, and even some that promise to help increase your hair growth. So how to pick the best? We’ve only included the most highly rated products in this post, so if you’re looking to leave static and frizzies behind, tame the fly-aways and strike a blow to split ends, the best hair conditioner can be your powerful partner in crime. Here are our favorites.