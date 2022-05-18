11 Best Hot Rollers For Your Hair

You’ve probably experienced at least one set of rollers in your life that was a total hassle to use. CHI Smart understands this, which is why it’s created the Magnify Roller Set. It comes with nine rollers in 1″ and 1.25″ sizes and features ceramic PTC heat technology that heats just the roller, not the platform, for the ultimate safety and comfort when creating that awesome style.

These rollers have a smooth, velvety finish to promote tangle-free hair with that boosted volume you love. The included clips fit perfectly with the rollers, which means they stay put and prevent creasing as your hair sets. Bonus: the platform saves space, while the thermal case is great for keeping all parts organized when you’re done.

To use, just press the rollers onto the platform until they click. When you see a red dot on the rollers, you’ll know they’ve achieved optimum temperature and are ready to go. Their heat will retain for up to 15 minutes, which is great as it helps to lock in that style.