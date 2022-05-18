11 Best Hot Rollers For Your Hair

Hot rollers have been around for decades as a tried-and-true method to liven up limp, flat hair. While they’ve come and gone over the years, hot rollers are a pretty effortless way to get that volume and texture you crave. With the right set, you’ll save time primping and be out the door with gorgeous locks before you know it.
Check out our curated guide to help in your quest for the best hot rollers out there.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $20.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $58.94 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $98.08 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $33.22 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $47.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.48 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $20.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hot RollersPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick to heat and set, even for long hair
- Holds style well into the next day
- Gentle & won't damage hair
- Not enough heat for some
- Slits in rollers make it tricky for some to use clips over top
- Not the best for fine hair
This set of 12 jumbo nano titanium ceramic hot rollers not only looks retro-cool but works well for that go-to style you love. The far-infrared heat is gentle, so you can rest assured your hair will remain healthy with no hotspots.
Get that bouncy, effortless-looking curl or classic wave easily from these rollers that are the same – and just the right – size for a consistent look. It only takes 5 minutes to heat these bad boys up, so you’ll be ready to go in no time. Bonus: you’ll get a handy storage case and the choice of butterfly clips or metal pins, so you can use whichever works best for your hair.
Find more BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hot Rollers information and reviews here.
-
2. Remington Ionic Conditioning Hair SetterPrice: $20.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Non-damaging: lower heat as curl sets in cooling process
- Great for smaller, tighter curls
- Works well on shorter, finer hair
- Some had issues with clips staying in place
- Not the best for large curls
- No storage for clips
If you find your curls fall flat before your AM coffee is done, give this set of 20 rollers from Remington a shot. Each roller’s thermal wax core is exclusively designed to deliver those long-lasting curls you’re craving. It works simply, with the wax letting the roller retain high heat for plenty of time. Plus, the ionic conditioning technology means your curls get more shine with less frizz. What’s not to love about that?!
You’ll get three color-coded roller and J-clip sizes in 0.75”, 1”, and 1.25”, plenty to capture all of your hair and make it easy to customize and diversify your style. The clips crease less than others and will hold your hair in place securely as it sets.
Find more Remington Ionic Conditioning Hair Setter information and reviews here.
-
3. Conair Pro Ceramic Tools Porcelain Series RollerPrice: $58.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heats up quickly
- Very long-lasting
- Makes beautiful curls & waves
- Can get too hot
- Rollers may slip on finer hair
- Not too durable
These ceramic hot rollers from Conair distribute heat evenly to help you achieve those beautiful curls or waves you’re after. You’ll get six in 1.25″ diameter and six in 1.5″ diameter. The set also comes with both butterfly clips and metal clips, so you can conveniently choose the clip type that works best with your hair.
The unit’s heat sensor changes to white when the rollers are all set for you to use, so you’re never guessing if they’re hot enough to set your style right. Gentle on the hair and simple to roll, the rollers also feature a firm grip for ease of use.
Find more Conair Pro Ceramic Tools Porcelain Series Roller information and reviews here.
-
4. CHI Smart Magnify Small Ceramic RollersPrice: $98.08Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Small rollers ideal for short hair or tighter curls
- Styles beautifully
- Very long-lasting
- Medium is on the large side & may be better for longer hair
- Pricey
- Heavy for fine or thin hair
You’ve probably experienced at least one set of rollers in your life that was a total hassle to use. CHI Smart understands this, which is why it’s created the Magnify Roller Set. It comes with nine rollers in 1″ and 1.25″ sizes and features ceramic PTC heat technology that heats just the roller, not the platform, for the ultimate safety and comfort when creating that awesome style.
These rollers have a smooth, velvety finish to promote tangle-free hair with that boosted volume you love. The included clips fit perfectly with the rollers, which means they stay put and prevent creasing as your hair sets. Bonus: the platform saves space, while the thermal case is great for keeping all parts organized when you’re done.
To use, just press the rollers onto the platform until they click. When you see a red dot on the rollers, you’ll know they’ve achieved optimum temperature and are ready to go. Their heat will retain for up to 15 minutes, which is great as it helps to lock in that style.
Find more CHI Smart Magnify Small Ceramic Rollers information and reviews here.
-
5. Remington H9100S Pro Hair SetterPrice: $33.22Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gives lovely, loose curls & body
- Smart & convenient design for small spaces
- Easy to use
- Not great for coarse, thick hair
- Doesn't show when fully heated
- Can be tricky to put rollers away after use
In this hot roller set, you’ll get 12 large and 8 medium ceramic rollers, which heat evenly and are gentle on the hair, along with exclusively-designed clips to reduce creasing and securely hold rollers in place. The unit only takes 90 seconds to heat up. Then, in just minutes, your curls will look healthy, bouncy, and beautiful and last for the long haul with the Thermaluxe Technology, which sends high heat from inside and out.
If you live in a small space, you’ll love how compact this unit is and that it’s vertically oriented to save space. Plus, the cord conveniently wraps around the unit to keep everything nice ‘n tidy when you’re done styling.
Find more Remington H9100S Pro Hair Setter information and reviews here.
-
6. Caruso 30 Piece Molecular Steam Hairsetter/Hot RollersPrice: $47.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Total styling control and versatility
- Ideal for any hair length
- Easy to travel with
- Can't leave the curler on the steam too long or it gets wet
- Set isn't organized, so takes time to find rollers
- Creates waves more easily than curls
This 30-piece set of five different-sized hot rollers (5/8″-1.75″) is ideal for varying your curl sizes and styles, for any hair length, to create a stunning do that makes heads turn. The unit uses steam for gentle heat, ideal for both natural and synthetic hair, as it reduces the damage that can often occur from overheating.
Here’s how it works: once the soft foam rollers are placed on the steamer, soft, steamy moisture infuses them. From there, you simply wrap hair sections around each roller. Then, the shield snaps into place and delivers extra moisture through its airflow and quick evaporation features. This means you can use a hairdryer to help speed up the setting process.
Other awesome features include the unit’s dual voltage, allowing you to take these babies on the go and plug them in wherever you end up, and its handy storage bag for packing and taking them with you.
Find more CARUSO 30 Piece Molecular Steam Hairsetter/Hot Rollers information and reviews here.
-
7. Conair Instant Heat Travel 1.5-Inch Hot RollersPrice: $18.48Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plastic clips grip fine hair well
- Amazing volume, soft curls
- Not great for smaller curls
- Plastic clips aren't ideal for travel
- 5 rollers aren't enough for some
- Not great for smaller curls
If you’re anything like me, you love that messy, tousled beach wave style that just looks so effortless. Well, you can easily get this with these jumbo ceramic hot rollers. They conveniently heat up in 2 minutes, set in a quick 10, and give you volume that lasts through the day. Bonus: you can take ’em anywhere since they feature dual voltage for international travel.
The great thing about this travel set of five rollers is it’s so easy to use, with a flocked velvety surface that protects against heat, end rings that stay cool, and a handy zippered pouch for roller storage.
Find more Conair Instant Heat Travel 1.5-Inch Hot Rollers information and reviews here.
-
8. Calista Tools Perfecter Ion Hot PTC Heating 1 Inch RollersPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use
- Comfortable and non-damaging to hair
- Ideal for longer, casual beach waves
- Not long-lasting enough for some
- On the pricey side, but worth it for long hair
- May be tricky to hold in shorter hair
If your hair is on the finer, thinner side but you dream of a full head of luscious, bouncy, showstopping curls, it is possible! Calista Tools Ion Hot Rollers are five inches long, ideal for longer hair. They feature PTC heating elements to help make this happen. These elements are found inside the rollers, so they’re able to fully heat in as little as 3 minutes, and retain their heat for up to 20 minutes. Plus, the set’s Fusion Heat Technology takes ionic and ceramic properties that help lock in body, shine, and moisture, which all contribute to gorgeous, long-lasting style.
The set also includes a soft carrying case that makes it easy to pack and take your rollers with you, wherever you go, or simply keep them neat and tidy in your bathroom.
Find more Calista Tools Perfecter Ion Hot PTC Heating Rollers information and reviews here.
-
9. Conair Jumbo and Super Jumbo Ceramic Hot RollersPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works fantastic for thick, shoulder-length to long hair
- Smooths out frizzy hair into beautiful curls
- Won't crease or kink hair
- No automated shutoff
- Takes up a fair amount of space
- Heavy - can be challenging to hold in place
This set of 12 jumbo (1.5″) and super jumbo (1.75″) ceramic rollers from Conair heat up in under 2 minutes and are ideal for customizing and changing up your style each day, while consistently delivering big, shiny curls with volume and bounce. The ceramic technology gives a consistent, even heat that makes curls last for hours, and the rollers’ velvet covering helps protect your hair from getting heat damaged.
Amazon bonus: you’ll get 12 super clips with this set, which are lightweight, easy to use, and hold your rollers in place as you style.
To use, heat the rollers up with the lid closed. You’ll see the base’s indicator light turn red when this starts. The rollers will be good to go when the dot on the roller turns to a transparent white. Use a cloth to clean the heating strips and unit.
Find more Conair Jumbo and Super Jumbo Ceramic Hot Rollers information and reviews here.
-
10. T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers LUXEPrice: $20.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rollers heat fast, and base stays cool
- Versatile: can get different sized rollers to use with the base
- Long-lasting curl, even with fine hair
- Clips don't hold too well, but wrist rotation resolves this
- A bit large for longer hair
- Delicate
This set of two 1.75″ volumizing hot rollers works with T3’s Volumizing Hot Rollers LUXE Set, so you can vary the size of your curl and create amazing new looks. They feature HeatCore technology and dual temperature settings, which helps you easily create long-lasting, voluminous, shiny, curls and waves.
The rollers heat up in minutes and keep heat in for all-day volume, so you’ll never need to worry about going flat at the end of the night! This is even the case for those with super fine hair. When using, handle with the CoolGrip insulated rim to protect your skin.
Find more T3 - Volumizing Hot Rollers LUXE information and reviews here.
-
11. Remington Compact Ceramic Worldwide Voltage Hair Setter & RollersPrice: $14.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Amazing for travel and space-saving
- Great volume & curls
- Less heat makes them gentle on hair
- Rollers are on the heavier side
- Not the best for finer hair
- Not hot enough for some
These compact hot rollers are ideal for storing in small spaces, along with travel as the set comes with voltage for anywhere worldwide. Whether you’re looking for vivacious curls or a boost of natural volume, these rollers have you covered in two sizes (1″ and 1.25″) and color-coded J-clips to hold hair in place as it sets, crease-free.
The rollers heat up in just 90 seconds, and the cool-touch ends will keep your fingers safely away from the heat. You’ll get noticeably less frizz and static, along with healthy, shiny curls thanks to the negative ions created by ionic & ceramic technology.
Find more Remington Compact Ceramic Hair Setter & Rollers information and reviews here.
What Can Hot Rollers Do For Your Hair?
Hot rollers add volume, texture, curl, and waves in different styles to flat, limp hair.
What Type Of Hot Rollers Are Best?
Different brands and sets are best for different types of hair. Look for something suited to your hair type, whether it's fine, coarse, thick, thin, short, or long. Brands like Remington, Conair, and BaByLiss Pro make excellent hot rollers.
Are Hot Rollers Effective?
Absolutely. Keep in mind that different hot rollers are more effective for various hair types, like coarse, fine, thin, thick, long, or short.
What Size Of Hot Rollers Should I Use?
If you like a tighter curl, try a smaller roller no wider than about 1". For looser curls, go for about 1.5" wide. Also, think about the roller's length: for very long hair, longer rollers of about 4 or 5 inches work well.