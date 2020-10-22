13 Best Purple Shampoos for Silver Hair: Your Buyer’s Guide

I keep reading that gray is the hottest hair color right now. That’s awfully good news for arctic blondes like me. But keeping your silver tresses looking shiny and beautiful can get tricky.

Whether you’ve dyed it, or it’s gone gray, it’s likely to be drier, coarser or, in my case, kinkier. No matter how carefully I blow dry, I can’t get it smooth. And if you use hot tools like curling irons and flat irons, it has a tendency to get brassy looking, which is super frustrating.

You don’t want to look like one of those blue-haired little old ladies who accidentally used too much hair rinse. If we wanted that look, we’d do it with a lot more intention. So what’s the best way to look like an arctic fox instead? The Best Purple Shampoo for Silver Hair can be the ticket to your most beautiful mane.