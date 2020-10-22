13 Best Purple Shampoos for Silver Hair: Your Buyer’s Guide

I keep reading that gray is the hottest hair color right now. That’s awfully good news for arctic blondes like me. But keeping your silver tresses looking shiny and beautiful can get tricky.
Whether you’ve dyed it, or it’s gone gray, it’s likely to be drier, coarser or, in my case, kinkier. No matter how carefully I blow dry, I can’t get it smooth. And if you use hot tools like curling irons and flat irons, it has a tendency to get brassy looking, which is super frustrating.
You don’t want to look like one of those blue-haired little old ladies who accidentally used too much hair rinse. If we wanted that look, we’d do it with a lot more intention. So what’s the best way to look like an arctic fox instead? The Best Purple Shampoo for Silver Hair can be the ticket to your most beautiful mane.
1. Top Rated: Get Back Gorgeous Purple ShampooPrice: $15.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Coconut infused formula leaves hair soft and silky
- Violet undertones lighten and brighten hair
- Keratin enriched to improve strength and elasticity
- UV protection means salon color lasts longer
- Pretty spendy
- Can turn hair purple if left in too long or used too frequently
- More drying than others
This celebrity stylist approved purple shampoo delivers the goods and gets top ratings from users who rave about how great their hair looks between salon appointments. A part of that equation is that this shampoo delivers UV protection to your tresses, and if they’re already stressed from color processing or from the process of naturally going grey, it’s especially important.
This Keratin enriched formula helps to defend against damage, breakage and those evil split-ends, while violet undertones naturally fight brassiness and yellowing. It lightens and brightens with a coconut-infused lather that feels super luxurious. Depending on how much lightening effect you desire, lather longer or shorter.
Because it is highly effective at lightening, it’s not recommended for everyday use. But one think we think you’ll love is that this purple shampoo comes with a money back guarantee, so it’s definitely worth testing.
Find more Get Back Gorgeous Purple Shampoo information and reviews here.
2. Fanola No Yellow ShampooPrice: $11.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users
- Effectively gets rid of brassy, yellow undertones
- Leaves hair soft and shiny
- Very effective on color treated hair
- Super spendy
- Can tint your hair violet if left on too long
- Intense violet pigment can stain your nails
- Can be somewhat drying
As mentioned before, as we age, lots of physical changes take place, and your hair is often one of the first places you’ll notice that occurring. If you’re stressed about tresses that are speckled with gray streaks, make sure they shine and shimmer instead of looking dull and lifeless.
Fanola has you covered with their super popular No Yellow Shampoo. It’s made with a vivid violet pigment that makes your silvery streaks look like an intentional addition to your color. No Yellow Shampoo keeps your color consistent and vibrant. It’s one of our top picks for best purple shampoo for brunettes, as well as gray, super lightened, or silver hair, and is especially effective for decolored hair, as the violet pigment effectively tones down unwanted yellow hues.
Find more Fanola No Yellow Shampoo information and reviews here.
3. PRAVANA THE PERFECT BLONDE Purple Toning Sulfate-Free ShampooPrice: $18.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good for both blonde and silver hair
- Helps improve strength and elasticity
- Makes hair brighter and lighter
- Sulphate free
- Pretty spendy for a small bottle
- Fragrance is too strong for some
- Doesn’t lather well
- You need to use a lot of product
Whether you’ve got blonde or silver hair, this sulphate free purple shampoo takes you from dull to dynamite in a single wash. With a dual ultra-violet dye system, and built-in optical brighteners, The Perfect Blonde shampoo gently cleanses, purifies and neutralizes unwanted yellow tones so you’ll have a brighter, whiter locks.
This purple shampoo tones hair, but it also adds strength, shine and elasticity because it has added keratin, wheat and silk amino acids. That means fewer split ends, and silkier hair with fewer flyaways.
PRAVANA THE PERFECT BLONDE Purple Toning Conditioner gets rave reviews for brightening dyed hair and making colors vivid while gently conditioning. To fight even more of those brassy undertones, once a week use of the PRAVANA purple toning hair masque is recommended, and with this deal, you also get a bottle of purple leave in conditioner.
Find more PRAVANA THE PERFECT BLONDE Purple Toning Sulfate-Free Shampoo information and reviews here.
4. Klorane Shampoo With Centaury for White & Gray HairPrice: $15.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users
- Doesn’t strip and dry out hair
- Helps to tame brassiness
- Enhances silver highlights naturally
- Pretty expensive
- Doesn’t really lather up
- Scent is too strong for some
- Doesn’t brighten hair as well as some
I’m always excited to try plant based products on my face, body and hair, so this shampoo from Klorane is a perfect pick. This shampoo with centaury, an herb used since ancient times as a tonic for health, is specially formulated to enhances the natural radiance of your white, silver or gray hair. The centaury extract adds subtle silver highlights to hair, while reducing any yellowing or brassy effects.
This gentle cleansing formula respects the integrity of your hair fibers, leaving your tresses soft, supple and full of volume and radiance. It has a subtle, sweetly herbal scent, and because it doesn’t contain any dyes, you don’t have to worry about the “blue haired old lady” look. Always a bonus. Because this shampoo is super gentle, you can use it without worrying about leaving your hair dry and straw-like.
It also really enhances your silver highlights, without relying on artificial color to do so. This naturally based shampoo is free of synthetic colors, parabens and silicone. After shampooing, consider trying Klorane Conditioner with Chamomile to repair hair and intensify highlights.
Discover more of Klorane’s highly rated, botanically based hair care products here.
Find more Klorane Shampoo with Centaury for White & Gray Hair information and reviews here.
5. L’ANZA Healing Colorcare Silver Brightening ShampooPrice: $31.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users
- Leaves your hair soft to the touch
- Reduces warm tones and eliminates brassiness
- Enhances silver highlights
- Super spendy
- Can turn your hair slightly lavender if left on too long
- Some packaging issues reported
We’re all looking to bring out the sparkle and shine in our silver, gray, white, blonde or highlighted hair. L’ANZA’s Silver Brightening Shampoo helps to reduces unwanted warm tones and yellowing. The natural viola and lavender toning agents efficiently eliminate that undesirable brassiness.
This sulfate-free shampoo is extra gentle on the hair, but don’t fret about bubbles. This formula contains natural Gugo Bark for that rich, creamy, luxurious lather we love. (I don’t ever feel like my hair is truly clean without that.) Keratin protein replenishment in this shampoo actually helps heal, seal and protect your hair, for a beautiful, healthy shine.
For naturally silver or highlighted hair, L’ANZA Healing Colorcare Color-Preserving Conditioner is light enough for daily use and enhances the staying power of your highlights. Since gray hair is so much more susceptible to looking dry and frizzy, L’ANZA Keratin Healing Oil Hair Treatment substantially increases shine, protects against hot tool damage and it has UV protection too, an awesome added benefit.
Find more L’ANZA Healing Colorcare Silver Brightening Shampoo information and reviews here.
6. Rene Furterer Okara Mild Silver ShampooPrice: $30.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users
- Deep purple pigment effectively removes brassiness
- Smells heavenly
- Increases shine
- Hard on the wallet
- Very small bottle for the money
- A few packaging issues reported
Rene Furterer created a winning formula in the OKARA mild silver shampoo. It cleanses and protects gray, white, silver and platinum blond hair by neutralizing brassy tones with corrective violet pigments. Your hair will be supple, soft and shimmer brightly after using this shampoo. A couple of key ingredients make this shampoo more intriguing. The formula contains Hamamelis extract, a plant which native Americans considered to be magical.
Because it’s rich in tannins, this plant is a natural pigment fixing agent that preserves and enhances the intensity and radiance of your hair color. It also has Okara extract, derived from soybean pulp, which has a structure similar to hair’s keratin. Rich in amino acids, it helps to restructure and repair your hair from deep within.
For an intense moisturizing treatment, the Rene Furterer Karite Intense Nourishing Mask is formulated with quince pectin and shea butter to help smooth and repair. Because daily use of purple shampoos can tint your hair, mix up your shampoo routine with Rene Furterer Karite Intense Nourishing Shampoo.
Find more Rene Furterer Okara Mild Silver Shampoo information and reviews here.
7. Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo & Conditioner DuoPrice: $51.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users
- Banishes brassiness from silver and blonde hair
- Leaves hair soft and manageable
- Smells great
- More expensive than some
- Not effective for every user
- Some packaging errors reported
This vibrant purple shampoo features a unique color-correcting formula that maximizes the look of cool platinum blondes and silver foxes, by keeping nasty brassy tones at bay, This shampoo and conditioner duo will safeguard your hair’s vibrancy, with powerful ingredients that help to shield against damage, and strengthen your tresses natural defenses. This shampoo and conditioner set delivers a one-two-punch to brassiness and sets you on the path to more gorgeous silver hair.
First, a Multi-Spectrum Defense Complex protects color, natural or otherwise from fading, yellowing and losing vibrancy. Then, an exclusive Bio-Advanced Peptide Complex repairs, protects, fights frizz, and adds shine every time you wash. To keep your hair looking great and reduce drying time (because heat damage causes yellowing) Joico Heat Set Blow Dry Perfecting Creme also detangles and defrizzes.
Because gray and silver hair tends to be dryer and more brittle, occasional deep moisturizing is highly recommended. Joico K-Pak used once a week, can make a huge difference in keeping your hair looking soft, shiny and its silvery best.
Find more Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo & Conditioner Duo information and reviews here.
8. Naissant Purple Shampoo Perla BeigePrice: $15.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly rated by users
- Makes hair super shiny
- Effective on toning down brassiness
- Smells delicious
- Costs a pretty penny
- Can be somewhat drying to your hair
- Can leave hair with a lavender tint if left on too long
- Small amount for the price
Interestingly, this shampoo is created specifically for dyed blonde hair, but the issue of brassy undertones is a struggle for those of us who are silver foxes too. Since purple shampoo got its roots from the legions of people who wanted to brighten their gray, or salt and pepper hair, it’s no surprise that the movement expanded to blondes, who now rule the purple shampoo realm.
The great news is that we silvers can equally benefit from most shampoos created for blondes, especially if those shampoos are blue or purple. It’s for this reason we’ve chosen this shampoo as one of the best purple shampoos for silver hair. It uses provitamin B5 (D pantenol), olive oil, honey vitamin E and hydrolyzed wheat protein to condition your hair, while the usual suspect, purple pigments work to correct brassiness and deliver shimmery highlights.
This best purple shampoo is intense, so be sure to read the instructions to decide how long to leave it in your hair prior to rinsing. Also, you can dramatically increase its effectiveness if you massage it into your dry hair and let it sit for five or ten minutes, versus lathering it into to wet hair. While this shampoo can be a bit drying, Naissant’s Correcting Mask makes quick work of rehydration. If you’re a bottle blonde, or if your hair is naturally dry as most silver hair is, the Naissant Argan Oil Elixir make short work of the frizzies and makes tangle free brushing a dream come true.
Find more Naissant Purple Shampoo Perla Beige information and reviews here.
9. Clairol Shimmer Lights Shampoo + Conditioner DuoPrice: $24.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated four out of five stars by users
- Cools down brassy tones
- Very affordable compared to many
- Leaves hair soft
- Can be somewhat drying
- Conditioner isn’t very conditioning
- Can leave your hair lavender if left in too long
- Scent is unpleasant to some
This shampoo was my first foray into trying purple shampoos on my fanny length white hair, and I was pleased and surprised by how much brighter it looked when I used it regularly. Because it was so affordable, I didn’t stray for quite awhile, because lots of my girlfriends and others at the beauty store said it was really the best. Frankly, when I first started using it, there simply weren’t a lot of other choices, and while it seemed spendy compared to regular old shampoo, it was still affordable.
This protein-enriched color-enhancing shampoo does, indeed, effectively tone down brassiness on blonde and silver or gray hair. The bonus here is that it comes packaged with Shimmer Lights Conditioner, which has a nice blend of emollients, moisturizers and color refreshers that renews faded highlights and brightens gray hair.
To give my white an extra dose of shimmer and shine, I also like to use Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum. A couple of small pumps seal strands and leave hair shiny and frizz-free.
Find more Clairol Shimmer Lights Shampoo + Conditioner Duo information and reviews here.
10. Winsome & Wisdom #BlondeMoment Purple ShampooPrice: $18.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users
- Lightens and brightens
- Nicely battles brassy tones
- Great for giving a silvery tint
- Fairly expensive
- Tends to dry out hair
- Small bottle for the price
Granted, it was the clever name that sucked me into this shampoo. Who doesn’t love a beauty company savvy enough to use a hashtag for their product name, right? But don’t let clever fool you, because keeping your blonde, silver or gray hair looking its best is not always easy. #BlondeMoment Shampoo is a unique purple shampoo for blonde and gray hair that is formulated with natural balancing extract, and Mica that enables cleansing.
This thick purple shampoo deposits color and helps stop fading on processed hair. It neutralizes and tones yellows and brassiness, while it brightens blonde and gray hair. As an added bonus it also contains UV protectant to keep the sun from damaging your hair, and fading your color if you its dyed. I like the fact that this formula is cruelty-free. That’s always nice to know. Because this shampoo can be a bit drying, the #BlondeMoment Purple Conditioner is the perfect follow up to keep your hair soft and give it that extra purple brightening punch.
Find more Winsome & Wisdom #BlondeMoment Purple Shampoo information and reviews here.
11. Tec Italy Lumina Purple ShampooPrice: $19.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users
- Reduces yellow tones for cool gray, blonde and silver hair
- Lightens and brightens hair
- Extra thick formula
- On the spendy side
- May leave hair dry
- Can leave a lavender tint if left in too long
Color Care Lumina Shampoo is a violet based toning shampoo that revives bleached, blonde, highlighted, or gray hair that has acquired unwanted green, copper, or other undesirable undertones. Lumina shampoo can help to keep your highlights the color they started, and it helps to neutralize unwanted yellow tones in naturally white hair. It provides moisture and nourishment to help strengthen hair.
This purple shampoo is formulated with TRICONE, a complex of natural and organic protein re-constructors comprised of keratin, silk, and wheat. It also contains TRICOERBA, a botanical complex that revitalizes and conditions your hair, providing body, silkiness and shine.
Lumina Shampoo is infused with antioxidants to protect your hair from the harmful effects of the sun’s damaging UV rays. When you pair it with Lumina Purple Conditioner, you’re going to get silky hair that is bright, shiny and beautifully highlighted. To keep your coif perfectly in place, Tec Italy Gel Della Cera Humedo makes styling simple and easily washes out.
Find more Tec Italy Lumina Purple Shampoo information and reviews here.
12. ORIBE Bright Blonde ShampooPrice: $46.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for blonde, silver and gray hair
- Leaves hair soft and shiny
- Rich lather
- Violet tint fights brassiness and yellow undertones
- Pretty darned expensive
- Take quite a few uses to see a difference
- Not as conditioning a formula as others
This revitalizing shampoo is violet tinted to fight brassiness and yellow tones, while enlivening your hair’s natural highlights. It’s one of the few that says you can use it every day, which is a plus for those who like to wash their hair daily. This repairing formula helps stripped hair feel more healthy and naturally silver hair feel more moisturized. We also like that this formula is sulfate-free.
It illuminates and brightens, while leaving hair shiny and super soft. Watermelon, lychee and edelweiss flower extracts help to defend your hair from environmental aggressors and sun damage, while phyto-nutrients fend off pollution and other hair damaging toxins. ORIBE Bright Blonde Radiance and Repair Treatment leaves your hair deeply restored and silky soft.
For daily conditioning, you might choose ORIBE Bright Blonde Conditioner for Beautiful Color, and save the treatment for just once or twice a week.
Find more ORIBE Bright Blonde Shampoo information and reviews here.
13. John Frieda Sheer Blonde Colour Renew Purple ShampooPrice: $21.44Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Minimizes brassy yellow undertones
- Can be used more frequently than many
- Contains optical brighteners and lavender pigments
- Super affordable compared to many
- Shampoo can be somewhat drying
- Doesn't create as dramatic results as some
- Better for color maintenance than correction
John Freida’s shampoos and hair products have long been a favorite of women who have frizzy hair. If your hair is going gray, you know well how those silver strands get more wiry and curly, standing out even more from what’s left of your dark mane. This color correcting formula uses lavender pigment to fight dull yellow tones and brassiness, making your blonde or silver shimmer and shine. Get the color correcting duo with shampoo and conditioner for an even better deal at less than $16.
While this shampoo is specifically formulated for color-treated blondes, it works equally well on natural arctic blonde, and can be used up to three times per week. To lighten up dull blonde or silver, consider John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Lightening Shampoo, which visibly lightens hair in just three uses.
Find more John Frieda Sheer Blonde Colour Renew Purple Shampoo information and reviews here.
Make no mistake, the best purple shampoo can do a whole lot to spice up blonde hair as well. These shampoos can keep your sunkissed highlights shimmering and true to color. Whether they're natural, the result of a balayage, or the tips of your Ombre, you want to make sure they look gorgeous.
Purple shampoos rely on violet based tints to brighten and lighten your lighter strands, and help to counteract those nasty yellow undertones that can come as a result of bleaching and coloring. Silver and grey hair, which doesn't contain the natural pigment it once did, can also yellow due to chemicals from your swimming pool, or even your hard water at home.
It's exciting to see the plethora of purple products on the market to brighten the looks of we lighter haired people. With regular use, many of the shampoos reviewed here can even lighten your hair further, and they're definitely worth experimenting with, to find the one that works best for you. It's also good to know there are a few tricks to enhance the effects of your investment in both time and shampoo.
Technique plays a huge role, in terms of getting your most desired results. Do keep in mind, almost all purple shampoos have the potential to turn your hair slightly lavender if you leave them in without rinsing for an extended period of time. (I've done it more than once.) But if that's the look you're going for, it's easy peasy to get a more purple or ash blonde color. See everything you need to know about best practices right here.
There's no need to worry about wasting what's already in your shower, because you most likely won't want to use purple shampoo for every single hair wash. You're safe to keep loving your favorite hair products for most of the week, and just use purple shampoo every few days or so.
Whether you're arctic blonde like me, or another shade of gray, if you're ready to lather your way to compliment-worthy hair, these shampoos are definitely the easiest way to get it. Here are my recommendations for the best purple shampoo for silver hair and gray hair right now.
