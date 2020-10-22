11 Best Shimmer Body Lotion: Compare, Buy & Glow

If you’re hoping for a little more spangle than just a subtle glow, then you may be looking for Simply Radiant’s Glimmer Goddess Illuminating Whipped Body Butter.

This shimmer gives that luminous glow but also has larger flecks that glint in the light for a slightly glittery effect.

It’s a much more intensely hydrating moisturizer as well. Body butters have lower water to oil ratios, or in this case, no water at all. This makes Glimmer Goddess a good choice for people who tend to need thicker, more moisturizing lotions and don’t want to have to double up with their regular lotion.

This butter has six ingredients and only one of them isn’t certified organic–and that’s the mica powder but I’m fairly certain no one is spraying down rocks with pesticides. For deep hydration, this butter combines shea butter, coconut oil, cocoa butter, and almond oil.

This is a much more noticeable shimmer and comes in four different shades: gold, rose gold, bronze, and diamond.

The gold and rose gold are great options for all skin tones. Diamond is the most subtle of the bunch and is more of a shimmery glow rather than sparkly flecks. The bronze shimmer butter has a similar shimmer to the gold, but the whipped butter has a bronzing effect that will give your skin the appearance of a light suntan.

This shimmer is unscented which can be awesome if you’re sensitive to fragrances or it can be a bit of a bummer if you’re used to your lotions smelling delicious.