11 Best Shimmer Body Lotion: Compare, Buy & Glow

If you haven’t tried shimmer body lotion because you think you’ll look glittery, let me set you straight. Glitter makes you sparkle. Shimmer body lotion makes you glow. Huge difference.
Pair this with a petite summer dress or skater dresses for a summer goddess look. See the end of the article to see which color shimmer is best for your skin tone.
-
1. Juicy Skin Care’s Gold Glitter UpPrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works on a wide range of skin tones
- Hydrating macadamia nut oil and aloe vera
- Gorgeous subtle glow
- Paraban free
- Easy pump bottle
- Pump bottle is hard to travel with
- Not all colors work for all skin tones
- Hard to keep in stock sometimes
Gold Glitter Up hits that perfect balance that works with all skin tones to create a bright, highlighting effect.
The lotion has a thick but silky texture that absorbs quickly into your skin so there’s no greasy residue. It has a beautiful starlight shimmer but doesn’t have large flakes of glitter so if you’re looking to go bold, this probably isn’t for you. But if all you want is that elegant glow, this is a smart choice for a wide range of skin tones.
When you squeeze some out the first time, you’re going to be nervous because it starts out opaque yellow– almost like mustard. Don’t panic. It rubs in and the yellow transforms into that sexy, beach-ready sheen.
As far as the moisturizing portion of this lotion, it contains macadamia nut oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E making this a soothing after-sun lotion so you can take that beach glow with you after you’ve left the ocean. Even with all the moisturizing, it’s a very lightweight lotion.
Find more Juicy Skin Care’s Gold Glitter Up information and reviews here.
-
2. L’Occitane Shimmering Cherry Blossom Body LotionPrice: $29.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gives skin a subtle luminescence
- Hydrating shea butter and sunflower seed oil
- Nourishing extracts of rosemary and bitter cherry
- Beautiful cherry blossom fragrance
- Contains mineral oil
- Shimmer may be too subtle for some
- No color options
If what you crave is a little shimmer in a lotion that smells divine, this one is for you.
L’Occitane is a French brand that is known for their moisturizing lotions and dreamy fragrances. This Shimmering Body Lotion from their Cherry Blossom line doesn’t disappoint.
The fragrance is sweetly floral with that hint of spring cherry. It’s a stronger scent so you’d likely be wearing this alone and not on top of perfume. The shimmer is very subtle and lends your skin a warm luminescence when you move in the light.
It may not be shimmery enough for everyone. This lotion lightly hydrates with shea butter, grape seed oil, and includes skin conditioning extracts of rosemary and bitter cherry.
Find more L’Occitane Shimmering Cherry Blossom Body Lotion information and reviews here.
-
3. Simply Radiant’s Glimmer Goddess Illuminating Whipped Body ButterPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bolder sparkling flecks
- Four shades to choose from
- Deeply moisturizing shea butter, cocoa butter, and coconut oil
- Silky whipped texture
- Unscented
- Made in small batches
- Some may miss fragrance
- Moisture too heavy for face
- Too flashy for some
If you’re hoping for a little more spangle than just a subtle glow, then you may be looking for Simply Radiant’s Glimmer Goddess Illuminating Whipped Body Butter.
This shimmer gives that luminous glow but also has larger flecks that glint in the light for a slightly glittery effect.
It’s a much more intensely hydrating moisturizer as well. Body butters have lower water to oil ratios, or in this case, no water at all. This makes Glimmer Goddess a good choice for people who tend to need thicker, more moisturizing lotions and don’t want to have to double up with their regular lotion.
This butter has six ingredients and only one of them isn’t certified organic–and that’s the mica powder but I’m fairly certain no one is spraying down rocks with pesticides. For deep hydration, this butter combines shea butter, coconut oil, cocoa butter, and almond oil.
This is a much more noticeable shimmer and comes in four different shades: gold, rose gold, bronze, and diamond.
The gold and rose gold are great options for all skin tones. Diamond is the most subtle of the bunch and is more of a shimmery glow rather than sparkly flecks. The bronze shimmer butter has a similar shimmer to the gold, but the whipped butter has a bronzing effect that will give your skin the appearance of a light suntan.
This shimmer is unscented which can be awesome if you’re sensitive to fragrances or it can be a bit of a bummer if you’re used to your lotions smelling delicious.
Find more Simply Radiant’s Glimmer Goddess Illuminating Whipped Body Butter information and reviews here.
-
4. Hempz Coconut Fusion Herbal Shimmering Body SoufflePrice: $13.34Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sparkling starlight with low shimmer
- Luxurious texture
- Moisturizing shea butter, hemp seed oil, and aloe vera
- Smells like a beachy cocktail
- Not vegan (beeswax)
- More prone to shimmer transfer
- Not everyone loves the pina colada scent
For something in the middle, Hempz Coconut Fusion Herbal Shimmering Body Souffle has a shimmering glow with a hint of slightly larger flecks. This one has more of a twinkling starlight effect compared to larger flecks or just a subtle glow.
It’s a more intense moisturizer compared to the shimmers that are labeled lotions with deeply hydrating shea butter, sunflower seed oil, hemp seed oil, sweet almond oil, aloe vera, and beeswax.
The texture is smooth and decadent and the fragrance has a tropical pina colada scent that has you feeling like you’re at the beach. The shimmer in this has a bit of a silver cast to it so keep that in mind when matching to your complexion. Some people have found that the shimmer is prone to rubbing off on things but others haven’t had an issue.
Find more Hempz Coconut Fusion Herbal Shimmering Body Souffle information and reviews here.
-
5. Burt’s Bees Radiance Body LotionPrice: $8.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Subtle glow that sparkles in the sun
- Contains coconut oil, aloe vera, beeswax, and royal jelly
- Nourishing botanical extracts
- Light floral scent
- Not vegan (beeswax and royal jelly)
- The tube is too stiff
- Too heavy for face
I would place this Radiance Body Lotion from Burt’s Bees right in the middle shimmer-wise since it’s subtle and then not-so-subtle depending the lighting. It’s very subtle until you get into the sunshine where the mica really shines.
Sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, soybean oil, canola oil, aloe vera, and beeswax hydrate and seal in moisture while botanical extracts like sage, chamomile, rosemary, and nettle nourish and condition your skin.
This lotion includes royal jelly which is known to have antibiotic and anti-fungal properties. It’s also thought to support collagen production and reduce inflammation when applied to skin. That said, that does make this one very not vegan-friendly.
Royal jelly is a substance produced by bees that is fed to all baby bees for their first few days, but only larvae chosen to be the new queen are fed royal jelly their entire lifespan.
My only other issue is the packaging is difficult to deal with and the lotion can be hard to squeeze out if you have hand troubles.
Find more Burt’s Bees Radiance Body Lotion information and reviews here.
-
6. Melanie Mills Hollywood Moisturizing Gleam Body RadiancePrice: $45.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Golden, highlighting glow
- Works as face and body highlighter
- Calming white and green tea extracts
- Bronzing effect
- Great for people of color
- Several shades to pick from
- Not everyone wants a bronzer
- Needs to be shaken up
- Not as perfect for lighter skin
Want versatility? Melanie Mills Hollywood Moisturizing Gleam Body Radiance lotion is a multi-purpose lotion that can be used as a shimmer or a light bronzer both on your body and face.
It gives a beautiful natural glow without large glittery flecks on your arms and legs. On your face, it can be used as an all-over bronzing moisturizer or as a shimmering highlighter.
Olive oil, jojoba oil, safflower seed oil, and aloe vera moisturize and extracts of seaweed, white tea, and green tea nourish and improve the texture of your skin.
It comes in four shades: Rose Gold, Disco Gold, Bronze Gold, and Deep Gold.
If you’re not entirely sure which color is right for you, Melanie Mills offers a Gleam on the Go Pack that has travel sizes of the rose gold, bronze gold, and deep gold shades.
Find more Melanie Mills Hollywood Moisturizing Gleam Body Radiance information and reviews here.
-
7. Yuni Gliding Light Body BalmPrice: $25.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ethically sourced mica
- Hydrating kukui seed and jojoba oil
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- Multi-purpose for face, lips, body, and hair
- Deeply hydrating shea butter, jojoba oil, olive oil, and kukui nut oil
- Lots of antioxidants
- Free from GMO's, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, mineral oils, synthetic fragrances and dyes
- Skin brightening turmeric
- Strong herbal scent isn't for everyone
- Olive oil can trigger facial acne
- Pricey for a small jar
Gliding Light is a nice rescue lotion for dry, cracked, or flaky skin anywhere on your body. As a multi-purpose balm, it’s meant to moisturize and highlight anywhere from lips to face to body to hair.
Just be sure to take it easy on the hair and face if you tend to have greasy hair or skin because it is an oil.
It gets a nice subtle shimmer from ethically sourced mica and won’t look like you’re covered in big flakes of glitter. It has a very bright yellow color in the jar because of the Fair Trade turmeric root but don’t worry–it blends in well and results in a natural skin brightening without over-bronzing.
For skin that is really thirsty, this is packed with hydration including castor seed oil, jojoba oil, olive oil, shea butter, and kukui seed oil. If your skin is sensitive to olive oil, you may want to keep this off your face.
Find more Yuni Gliding Light Body Balm information and reviews here.
-
8. Shimmer Sleek by Cheeky PhysiquePrice: $42.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contains real diamond dust and mica
- Transfer resistant
- Nourishing botanicals like ivy and butcher's broom
- Cruelty-free
- No parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, or sulfates
- Contains silicone
- Many unpronounceable ingredients
- Too much shine for some
The Shimmer Sleek is like an Instagram filter for your body so if you’ve got unevenness or blemishes this can help conceal them. It uses real diamond dust to create a shimmering glow that hides imperfections, giving your skin an overall smoothing look.
It also contains caffeine which acts as a skin tightener which can temporarily make skin appear firmer and even more flawless.
Shimmer Sleek spreads like a lotion but isn’t as deeply hydrating as others on the list. If dry skin is a big issue in your life, this might not be the one for you.
Find more Shimmer Sleek by Cheeky Physique information and reviews here.
-
9. Mario Badescu Summer Shine LotionPrice: $10.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisturizing beeswax, corn oil, and peanut oil
- Choice of sizes
- Trusted brand
- Nice coconut scent
- Subtle sparkle
- Contains peanut oil, silicone, and parabens
- Not vegan (beeswax)
- Not as deeply hydrating as others
Mario Badescu’s Summer Shine Lotion is thin and easy to spread making it great for those who want a shimmer but don’t necessarily need a deep moisturizer.
It’s certainly got some hydrating power with beeswax, corn oil, and peanut oil but it’s not as heavy as some of the other thicker lotions on the list.
The shimmer is very light and mostly only visible in the sunlight which is perfect for giving your skin that extra healthy glow. This one has a slightly pink tone to it that results in a warmer tone of skin as well.
It has a summery coconut fragrance that’s a little artificial but I’ve never met a coconut scent I didn’t like.
Find more Mario Badescu Summer Shine Lotion information and reviews here.
-
10. Hawaiian Tropic Ultra RadiancePrice: $11.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Choice of SPF protection strength
- Botanical extracts of plumeria, mango, papaya, and passionfruit
- Sunblock is coral reef safe
- Cooling aloe
- Fun mango scent
- Gives a warm glow
- Hydrating shea butter
- Contains parabens, PEG's, silicone, and mineral oil
- Not as hydrating as others
- Quality is lower than luxury brands
Hawaiian Tropic’s Ultra Radiance collection includes options for SPF 15, SPF 30, and SPF 50. I burn in no time, so I’m glad to see there is an option that means I won’t have to double up with shimmer and SPF protection. The sunblock is coral reef friendly which is very important.
If your main goal is to have that beachy glow while you’re out in the sun, many of these lotions will do that but very few include SPF to protect your skin while you’re out in the sun looking like a goddess.
It has that expected suntan lotion tropical scent to it which I love, but if you’re looking for something for winter, that might not work for you.
Find more Hawaiian Tropic Ultra Radiance information and reviews here.
-
11. Olay Quench Shimmer Body Lotion (2-Pack)Price: $13.36Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Barely there sheen
- Classic brand
- Affordable
- Moisturizing cocoa butter and jojoba oil
- The Olay fragrance is hit or miss
- Contains petroleum products, parabens, and PEG’s
- It's a huge bottle
- Pump is not great for travel
This one doesn’t so much make your skin look shimmery as it gives your skin almost a satiny sheen. As a trusted drugstore brand, you sort of know by now how your skin responds to Olay and whether or not you love their signature cocoa butter scent.
If you like their other products but want that extra glow, they have you covered. The shimmer is extremely subtle and really only visible in good lighting. This isn’t the product for you if you’re looking for even a gentle sparkle.
It’s very moisturizing with cocoa butter, jojoba seed oil, and glycerin. It also contains petroleum which does a very good job of sealing in moisture but can also tend to be a little greasy.
But if you’re on a budget or you’re not sure if the shimmer look will be too much, the Olay Quench Shimmer Body Lotion is a good option to try out first before you invest in a more sparkly, higher end product.
Find more Olay Quench Shimmer Body Lotion information and reviews here.
-
Why body shimmer?
- Shimmer lotions make your skin look radiant and highlighted like you've just gotten out of the ocean. It's a sensual, fire-lit glow that slims and warms your complexion.
-
Where to apply shimmer body lotion.
Shimmer lotions are perfect for legs, arms, shoulders, and collarbones. It adds that healthy glow and shines when you move. But really, you can use it anywhere you'd like to have a little bit of shimmer.
You can strategically highly areas on your arms and legs or go for an all-over look. It can also be mixed into your foundation to make your makeup glow. (Just don't get it in your eyes.)
Which body shimmer color is right for my skin tone?
Shimmer lotion is for everyone but like all makeup, colors will look different depending on the canvas. Cooler colors, like silver, will give your skin a cooler cast and warm colors, like copper, will have more of a bronzing effect.
In general, lighter skin tones work best with silver to gold to rose gold. Those with more melaninated skin do best with rose gold to copper to bronze.
That said, wear whatever color you like best.
