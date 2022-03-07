5 Best Hot Stone Massage Kits With Warmers

For more information and safety tips for hot stone massage, see the end of the article. Now let’s take a look at the best kits on the market.

Hot stone massage is a wonderful addition to bodywork, especially when muscle tension is involved, and a good hot stone massage kit should include everything you need to get started. You can also expand your collection of massage stones .

What Are the Benefits of Hot Stone Massage?

The application of hot stones has been used for over 2000 years and has many benefits including reduced anxiety and stress, increased circulation, reduced muscle tension, and easing chronic pain.

If you're a professional massage therapist, massage with hot stones has the added benefit of taking some of the strain off your own hands and joints, allowing you to perform more treatments with less impact. Plus, hot stone is a nice way to expand your offerings, alone or as an add-on to your regular massage services that can net you a little more income per massage.

How Hot Is Too Hot?

It's that tension-melting heat that gives hot stones their power but you're looking for a hot stone massage kit, not a second-degree burn kit, right? When folks use appliances that aren't meant to heat hot stones (like hot plates, crock pots, turkey roasters, or even microwaves) the stones can overheat and become dangerous.

You don't want your stones to be any warmer than 110 degrees Fahrenheit and they should always be placed over a sheet laid on your clients and never on their bare skin--no matter what the beautiful spa stock photos show.

If your hot stone warmer doesn't come with a thermometer, I'd recommend picking one up. An infrared thermometer doesn't need to be directly touching to get an accurate reading, making them a great option for hot stones.

When all else fails, your stones shouldn't be so hot that you can't hold them. Many hot stone massage kits come with tongs or slotted spoons to retrieve your stones, but these should only be used to prevent your hands from getting too wet from sticking them into heaters full of water. If your stones are too hot to pick up with your bare hands, they're too hot to place on a client.

And because everyone is different, make sure your client is aware that the heat of the stones should be relaxing and not uncomfortable, and strongly encourage them to speak up if they feel too warm. You can always quickly dunk your stones in a cold water bath to slightly cool them down and return to your massage.

When Should I Not Use Hot Stones?

Avoid using hot stones on anyone with a sunburn, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, neuropathy or other numbness, compromised immune systems, skin issues, or who is receiving cancer treatments, has thinner skin (the very young and elderly), or has recently had surgery. Stones should be skipped or greatly reduced in temperature for pregnant clients.

What Are Some Hot Stone Heating Tips?.