Jack Black Holiday Gift Sets Now on Amazon

When it comes to premium men’s skincare, one company has set the standard – Jack Black. Loved by men, (and frequently borrowed by the women in their lives,) their superior products promise and deliver luscious lips, younger-looking skin, seriously shiny hair, and a refreshingly scented body. Even better, they’re always dermatologist tested, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and most are vegan and safe for even the most sensitive skin.

This year, they’ve introduced some seriously great Jack Black gift sets that are worthy options for all the men on your Christmas list. Admittedly, when the box of samples they sent was opened at our house, there was a bit of a friendly tussle as to just which one of us would get to try what – and with good reason.

These sets are filled with all the most popular products from Jack Black, as well as some limited edition offerings that you’ll only find for the holiday season. While I managed to snag a few samples for my own use, my husband would unequivocally tell you to grab these great sets right now while they’re still available on Amazon, because he’s been sudsing, shampooing, shaving, and slathering with abandon since they got here!

Jack Black – Jack’s Most Wanted

Every guy loves a great dopp kit, but when it’s filled with all his favorite Jack Black skincare products, it’ll be a gift your man uses every day. The Jack’s Most Wanted set includes a branded travel bag created with recycled, vegan, cruelty-free materials. The hanging loop, plus zippered internal and external pockets make it super functional, but what’s best is what he’ll find inside – Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser to tackle deep-down man dirt and make his face shave ready; Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20 – a clean, lightweight moisturizer that doubles as a sunscreen; Black Reserve Body & Hair Cleanser – a cardamom, and red cedar scented wash that’s sexy and masculine, and Black Reserve Body Lotion – an olive oil and shea butter blend that will leave his skin totally touchable (and sniffable, too!)

This awesome set has a value of nearly a hundred bucks, but you can get it while it lasts for just $65.

Buy the Jack’s Most Wanted Gift Set

Jack Black – The Balm Squad

With winter well on its way, so is the season of dry chapped lips. When you’re shopping for the guy who doesn’t want to look like he just ate a greasy pork chop, but still wants healing hydration for his kisser, The Balm Squad is an ideal gift set that is the perfect stocking stuffer.

This set includes four full-size lip balms filled with full-spectrum UV protection, plus antioxidants, nourishing shea butter and olive oil, as well as green tea and vitamin E. With old favorites like mint and shea butter, this set includes two new limited-edition flavors – Vanilla Bourbon (seriously great!) and Mango Chili Lime.

Don’t worry, these are more essences than flavors in my opinion, and take it from someone who’s seriously picky, these balms stay on your lips for hours but they never feel sticky or waxy. This fun set is just $25, but you get a $32 value. (Hint: it’s also great to split up for stocking stuffer equality.)

Buy Jack Black – The Balm Squad

Jack Black – Three For the Beard

Got a guy who’s particularly enchanted with grooming with his facial fur? The Three For the Beard gift set gives him three luscious beard oils that will keep his beard soft, conditioned, and smelling heaven-scented. They’ll also condition the skin beneath his beard with a combination of unique ingredients like Kalahari melon oil, a potent wrinkle fighter, plus antioxidants like carrot extract, and brown algae.

This set of three mini-bottles features the original refreshing Jack Black scent, as well as two limited edition scents – cardamom and cedarwood scented Black Reserve beard oil and Sagewood scented beard oil. This set is valued at $54, yet it’s priced for the holidays at $45.

Buy Jack Black – Three For the Beard

Jack Black – The Clean Team

Whether you want to wake up with a jolt, ease your way into the day, or relax and settle into a relaxing evening state of mind, Jack Black’s The Clean Team gift set can help set the stage.

Turbo Wash for your face and body is that power-packed and revitalizing shot of energy first thing in the day. It’s infused with rosemary, eucalyptus, and juniper berry, and don’t miss the fact that the aromatherapy benefits are as awakening as the wicked lather and squeaky clean you’ll feel afterward. It washes away sweat, oil, and dirt without drying your skin.

All Over Wash for your face, hair, and body is a mellower option that features conditioning panthenol, skin, and hair nourishing jojoba protein, and that great classic Jack Black scent that the man in this house says is “fresh, woodsy, and perfectly manly.”

Black Reserve Body & Hair Cleanser features the cardamom and cedarwood scent that will put your mind and body at ease. Perfect for a shower before an evening out, this fragrance has quickly become a favorite in the Jack Black line. Right now, get The Clean Team for just $25 although it’s a $32 value.

Buy Jack Black – The Clean Team

Jack Black – The Triple Play

If you’re looking for a men’s skincare game-changer, The Triple Play, is a great new gift set that includes Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser, Turbo Wash, and Double Duty Face Moisturizer. We love this set not just for the products, but for the super cool reusable and recyclable tin they arrive in. With metal latches on each side, this collectible tin can be the place your guy keeps all his favorite Jack Black skincare products because we’ll almost guarantee he’s going to be a convert when he sees (and you reinforce) just how great his beautiful face looks! It’s just $49 but has a value of $71

Buy Jack Black – The Triple Play

Also Worth Mentioning

There are a few new Jack Black products that you should keep your eye out for, even though they’re not available on Amazon. The Closer Set includes a fabulous five-blade razor that my spouse proclaimed as “the best razor I’ve ever used.” He’s not even kidding. His cheeks and even his chin are supremely kissable, smooth, and soft!

The set includes the razor plus two blade cartridges, Supreme Cream Triple Cushion Shave Lather, and Double Duty Moisturizer. Right now the gift set is exclusive to Norstrom and the razor is only available at GetJackBlack.com, but do be aware, there’s a waiting list for it right now. That’s just how good it is. (Guaranteed I’ll be stealing it to try on my legs.)

Another item worth watching for is the brand new Jack Black CBD + HA Serum. Great for men who suffer from dryness and skin irritation, this sweet elixir calms irritation while helping skin to maintain moisture. Just a few drops prior to using Double Duty Moisturizer and your guy’s going to see a difference in his skin that’s noticeable.

In the men’s skincare realm, Jack Black was one of the first to recognize that guys want and deserve to have high-quality products to keep their skin looking and feeling young and healthy. After 20 years at it, they’ve clearly mastered the game.

See Also:

Best Moisturizers for Men

Best Gifts for Your Husband

Best Gifts for Dads from Daughters

Best Small Gifts for Men