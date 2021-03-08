7 Best Keratin Treatments At Home: Your Buyer’s Guide

Anti-frizz thy name is keratin. The body naturally produces this wonderful fibrous protein, but boy does our hair look good when we apply some extra. A good keratin treatment, at home or otherwise, will smooth and contain unruly tresses for months at a time, not just for the length of one blowout.
The cost of a keratin treatment can be a limiting factor when going the professional route. FYI, at salons, keratin treatments are often called “Brazilian blowouts.” But a keratin treatment at-home-kit can instantly breakdown barriers for busy, safe-at-home, money-saving beauty queens. Seriously, if you’ve had any recent headaches over frizzy, tangled, or unmanageable hair, I’m begging you in the name of self-care to take this one thing off your plate and give yourself a keratin treatment at home.
Maybe in a utopian universe, I’d be telling you to take all that free time, extra $300-600, and mid-pandemic confidence you have down to the best hairstylist in your city and get a salon keratin treatment like the famed Brazilian blowout. But, we all know that’s not what’s up right now. So here’s how we’re going to play it.
We’ve researched and compiled the seven best over-the-counter keratin treatments you can apply at home so you can stay safe, save time, and hang on to more of your precious paycheck. And that’s all while looking like Beyoncé, of course.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $175.10 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $65.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $150.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $84.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $76.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $11.45 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Kararganic Organic Keratin Treatment SetPrice: $175.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- You can say there's actual gold in your hair
- Organic ingredients
- Can wash same day
- No formaldehyde (could be +/-)
- Not as long-lasting as salon treatment
- Not the cheapest
The Kararganic Organic Keratin Treatment Set is a three-step system. Step one is the pre-treatment clarifying shampoo. Step two is the main keratin treatment. Step three is a post-treatment mask.
This complete set of all the products you need for DIY mermaid hair at home scores high for several reasons. It’s made with organic products, including organic sources of keratin. It includes some natural ingredients, like Argan oil, sunflower seed extract, and camellia leaf extract. Step two (the main keratin treatment step) is unique out of all the at-home treatments I’ve ever seen in that it literally includes “24kt gold nanoparticles” in the bottle which the makers claim works to “intensify brilliance.” Ok cool. I wouldn’t mind some actual gold in my hair.
Finally, every step is formaldehyde-free. For some that would be a draw-back. Salon keratin treatments, including the famous Brazilian blowout, traditionally include formaldehyde, and this substance’s presence makes the treatment last longer and stronger. But in the context of the Keraganic kit, where organics and naturals are king, an absence of formaldehyde can be thought of as a plus.
The FDA states that the presence of formaldehyde in hair-straightening products is not without its potential risks. And while the main hazard is usually to people exposed to the chemicals over a long period of time, the “my body is a temple” set is probably looking to stay away from that sort of exposure. In fact, one of their marketing points is that their treatment is so gentle you don’t need to wear gloves.
The included instructions say you can wash the treatment out the same day, but many reviewers had much better results if they left it in at least one or two days.
Find more Kararganic Organic Keratin Treatment Set information and reviews here.
-
2. Morrocan Keratin Gold Series Hair Treatment SetPrice: $65.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Uses natural oils
- Long-lasting
- Includes every product you need
- Not all-natural
- Too strong for thin hair
- Can cause allergic skin reaction
This keratin treatment at-home set by Moroccan Keratin is the whole shebang. It’s not just a single mask, rinse, or shampoo and conditioner. This four-piece at-home kit contains: a deep-cleaner clarifying pre-wash to prep your hair before the treatment, the actual treatment solution, as well as both a shampoo and conditioner specially formulated for daily maintenance following your keratin treatment.
This kit works the same way many other keratin treatments do. You start by getting your hair extra clean and dry so it’s super absorbent. Then you apply the actual product and apply some heat from a hairdryer (and follow up with a flat iron for best results). Then the hardest part is leaving the product on your hair for as long as you can muster. Depending on what shape your hair is in, the recommended leave-in time is around one-to-four days. Then you can follow up with the included sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner on a maintenance basis.
The ingredients list does include formaldehyde which could be positive or negative. It’s good because it makes the results long-lasting (up to several months). But that also indicates it’s by no means a chemical-free all-natural formula. However, it does include that cult-favorite natural ingredient that seems to be synonymous with hair magic: Moroccan Argan oil (hence the product name). This, along with sunflower seed oil, wheat germ oil, and jojoba oil does soften and condition the hair naturally, along with the keratin.
Find more Morrocan Keratin Gold Series Hair Treatment Set information and reviews here.
-
3. Lasio Keratin Treatment One Day FormulaPrice: $150.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fast and easy
- Same stuff many stylists buy
- Contains amber extract
- Contains formaldehyde (could be a pro to some)
- Some users say it could be thicker
- May need to leave on for more than 24 hours
If you’re serious about wanting salon-style results on a quick turnaround time, Laiso Keratin Treatment might be your match. You don’t need to leave the treament in overnight. And you don’t need any special tools or processing beyond a hairdryer and a flatiron to apply it, but it’s the same stuff many stylists actually use in salons. That means you’re likely to get great, long-lasting results—up to four months. It also means there’s more to handle since the Laiso Keratin treatment includes .02% formaldehyde. And while it’s a pivotal ingredient in lots of salon keratin treatments, many keratin treatments at home leave it out of the formula.
So, are you comfortable managing this heavy-duty stuff or do you want to leave the big guns to the pros? Formaldehyde is potentially hazardous when used incorrectly or in large amounts over a long period of time. But it’s actually a natural substance already present in the body, as well as lots of personal care products, and even some of the food we eat. It’s approved for this use by the FDA, but the decision is really up to you. A word of warning, however, is that it hasn’t been deemed safe for use with pregnant women. Best to steer clear if you’ve got a little one on the way.
Find more Lasio Keratin Treatment One Day Formula information and reviews here.
-
4. Peter Coppola Keratin Hair Treatment Kit – At HomePrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gentle on scalp
- Tough on frizz
- Comes with bowl, brush, and comb
- Strong smell
- Not as long-lasting
- Can be drying
Deal hunters with high-end taste listen up! This Keratin hair treatment kit from Peter Coppola (yes the Peter Coppola) is the same stuff you get in many salons. What’s the difference? This Keratin treatment at home costs less than a third of what you would probably pay your stylist.
Like lots of kits on the market, It comes with a special clarifying shampoo to remove product buildup from the hair shaft, as well as the actual keratin treatment product. What’s out of the ordinary about this set is that it also comes with some pro application tools as well. You’ll need your own hairdryer and straight iron, or course. But if you snag this kit you’ll be the proud owner of a Peter Coppola pro tint application brush, so you’re not trying to use your gloved fingers or your kid’s paintbrush to smear the product on evenly. You’ll also get a product-holding bowl with a convenient handle, and a heat-resistant fine-tooth styling comb to help you make sure you get every section of your hair covered and straightened.
The Peter Coppola brand advertises this formaldehyde-free kit as a semi-permanent keratin treatment, meaning that it will last up to three months with proper aftercare. That’s a lot less than some of the heavier-duty chemical treatments, but this version is gentle on hair, and easy to use at home. If you want to make sure to squeeze as much silky smooth hair time as you can out of this treatment, you can leave the treatment on for two or three days instead of a matter of hours as the package directions suggest.
Find more Peter Coppola Keratin Hair Treatment information and reviews here.
-
5. L’ANZA Keratin Hair Treatment Healing OilPrice: $76.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Green beauty ingredients
- Heals as it treats
- Bottle holds enough for tons of uses
- Each application won't last as long as one salon treatment
- Must keep out of eye area
- A few reviewers found it drying
Are you a keratin treatment pro? A salon sister ready to try one DIY style? Or are you merely a voyeur peeking at keratin treatment at-home kits from the corner of the uninitiated? If perhaps you’re only looking to dip a toe into the world of keratin treatments, and not ready to go full-on Brazilian blowout, there are lots of great options for you.
L’ANZA Keratin Hair Treatment Healing Oil is a great place to start with keratin because you can build it into your already existing hair care routine, you don’t need to wait several days (or even overnight) before washing if you don’t want to, and the results aren’t semi-permanent like a full-on Brazilian blowout.
You can simply use this natural keratin treatment lightly by massaging a bit of the oil over palms and distributing it over damp strands before blowdrying. You can include the scalp if you have dryness issues, or if you have an extra coarse hair type. Bonus: it will also reduce blowdry time. If you’d like to go for a deeper de-frizzing effect, start with extra clean and dry hair. Work in the oil and leave in overnight before rinsing out. Voila!
Perhaps the best thing about this super easy natural keratin treatment is there are no harsh chemicals or formaldehyde. Keratin, combined with L’ANZA’s photo IV complex blend delivers natural results.
Find more L'ANZA Keratin Hair Treatment Healing Oil information and reviews here.
-
6. Vitamins Keratin Hair Mask Deep ConditionerPrice: $19.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great beginner product
- Requires low commitment
- Very affordable
- Not long-lasting
- Won't fully straighten hair
- Not strong enough for very coarse hair
The Keratin Hair Mask from Vitamins Hair Cosmetics is a deep conditioning treatment for dry and damaged hair, color-treated hair, or simply any kind of hair that needs some TLC. This nourishing hair mask uses keratin, along with other naturally derived ingredients like biotin, castor oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, almond oil, and various herb extracts, to soften, smooth, and strengthen the hair shaft.
It’s super nourishing and super cheap and only takes one step. You leave it in your hair for minutes instead of days. In fact, you’ll probably notice this cute little 8.5-ounce jar is one of the cheapest, fastest, simplest keratin treatments on this list by far. So don’t get your hopes too high, this is an amazing hair mask, but it’s not a total miracle.
This keratin treatment is in a bit of a different class than the other multi-step kit treatments. You will see smoothing and de-frizzing results with this mask, but not nearly at the same strength or longevity. But at the reduced price and reduced involvement, this mask is a great way for keratin virgins to test the waters. Plus, if you’re between keratin treatments at home or at a salon, this mask is a great way to maintain and extend your results.
Find more Vitamins Keratin Hair Mask information and reviews here.
-
7. CHI Keratin Leave-in ConditionerPrice: $11.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super affordable
- Improves elasticity
- Prevents breakage
- Won't straighten hair
- Not semi-permanent
- Strong smell
The CHI brand is famous for products that help protect and heal hair from heat-styling-related damage. And the CHI Keratin Leave-in Conditioner is one of their best. Again, this keratin-based hair treatment isn’t on the same level as a Brazilian blowout, and won’t give coarse or kinky hair a semi-permanent straight or relaxed look. But it does use the power of keratin to smooth and repair hair to perfection.
According to CHI, this cult-favorite spritz-on stuff is “designed to infuse damaged hair with a powerful dose of natural keratin to rebuild hair’s cuticle.” Using it daily or before styling with heat tools also “improves elasticity and prevents future breakage, while adding intense hydration that restores softness and shine.”
At an incredibly affordable price, there is next-to-nothing to lose in trying this leave-in-treatment. It’s a great way to extend results between stronger smoothing treatments and to sample the smoothing, healing power of keratin without a big commitment. It washes right out with regular shampoo.
Find more CHI Keratin Leave-in Conditioner information and reviews here.
What is keratin?
Keratin is a protein that naturally occurs in the body. In fact, hair is mostly made up of keratin! A keratin treatment can help repair damaged or frizzy hair by filling in and smoothing the hair shaft's structure.
What is a typical keratin treatment like?
Salon keratin treatments are typically called "Brazilian blowouts" and are long-lasting, super-strength, and very expensive. They usually involve the application of chemicals followed by heat and ironing to activate. They can last for several months.
It's possible to get salon strength keratin treatment kits to use at home. Users just have to be aware of proper safety measures. It also takes some practice to learn how to apply a keratin treatment at home and get salon-quality results.
Lastly, there are plenty of more moderate ways to introduce keratin into your at-home haircare regimen. Less intense and more gentle keratin treatments at home can include keratin hair masks, keratin blowdry oils, keratin serums, and keratin leave-in conditioners.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.