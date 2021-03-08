7 Best Keratin Treatments At Home: Your Buyer’s Guide

Anti-frizz thy name is keratin. The body naturally produces this wonderful fibrous protein, but boy does our hair look good when we apply some extra. A good keratin treatment, at home or otherwise, will smooth and contain unruly tresses for months at a time, not just for the length of one blowout.

The cost of a keratin treatment can be a limiting factor when going the professional route. FYI, at salons, keratin treatments are often called “Brazilian blowouts.” But a keratin treatment at-home-kit can instantly breakdown barriers for busy, safe-at-home, money-saving beauty queens. Seriously, if you’ve had any recent headaches over frizzy, tangled, or unmanageable hair, I’m begging you in the name of self-care to take this one thing off your plate and give yourself a keratin treatment at home.

Maybe in a utopian universe, I’d be telling you to take all that free time, extra $300-600, and mid-pandemic confidence you have down to the best hairstylist in your city and get a salon keratin treatment like the famed Brazilian blowout. But, we all know that’s not what’s up right now. So here’s how we’re going to play it.

We’ve researched and compiled the seven best over-the-counter keratin treatments you can apply at home so you can stay safe, save time, and hang on to more of your precious paycheck. And that’s all while looking like Beyoncé, of course.