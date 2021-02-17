11 Best Mascara Primers for Instantly Luscious Lashes

What’s the first thing you notice about a person when you first meet them? For me, it’s all about the eyes. They often say more than words, cluing you into things that are more than skin deep. That’s why I think we’re all searching for ways to make our eyes stand out. We shadow, line and define them.

But when your lashes are lacking, do you pile on the mascara or resort to falsies to amp up your look? If your eyelashes are thinning, broken, or short, you can turn to eyelash serum to help thicken them and improve their growth over time. It seriously works, by the way. But it seems like this whole lash thing should be simpler, and it can be.

If you’ve never used a lash primer or mascara primer, it’s much like using makeup primer. This semi-magical stuff preps your lashes so mascara glides on smoothly and smudges less. These primers are also amazing at separating and defining your lashes, as well as making them look lots fuller and way longer.

You really can have luscious lashes in a wink when you use mascara primer, so pick the one that seems right for you and get ready to wow everyone your gorgeous eyes.