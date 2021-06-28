9 Best Nail Dryers for Faster Manicures

Nothing will make your nails invincible, but there are treatments that will speed up the drying process and protect the polish surface from dings and smudges.

I’m a total klutz who loves nail polish so this means I’d have endless smudges and dents in my manicure unless I use a nail dryer. Polish may feel dry in 15 minutes, but it actually takes closer to 24 hours for nail polish to completely harden. If you want instant dry nails, you have to go with gel nail polish .

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Does It Take So Long For Nail Polish To Dry?

The way nail polish works is that solvents in the lacquer keep the polish from hardening up into one lump inside the bottle. As Harvard Health Publishing explains it, when the polish is exposed to air, these solvents begin to evaporate which allows the lacquer to harden.

Once the chemical that was keeping the polish a liquid has disappeared, the polish can finally become the hard varnish it's always wanted to be.

How Can You Make Nail Polish Dry Faster?

In order to speed up the drying process, you have several options.

Fan. One way is to increase the solvent's natural evaporation with air movement. This is why most professional dryers you see are fans.

Drops. There are liquid polish drying products and while that seems counterintuitive but they are really quite effective They work by applying a liquid that chemically extracts the solvent from the polish. These chemicals tend to be ones that evaporate quickly (like alcohol propane, or butane) so they bind to the solvent in the lacquer and take it with them.

If that sounds scary, remember that these types of chemicals are the same ones used in many spray-on sunscreens, insect repellents, shaving cream, hair conditioners, and other makeup according to Cosmetics Info. Butane and propane are FDA-approved ingredients in cosmetics.

Oil. Applying oil to your nails won't necessarily make them dry faster, but it can prevent dent and smudges. Oil helps and bumps or dings slide off your nails before damaging your manicure. You'll often find oils as part of the chemical polish drying products.

Why Not Just Wait?

There's something to be said for taking the time it takes for your nail polish to dry for mindful quiet time--but most of us are too busy. We want our nails done and we have things to do.

Another good reason is if you're applying nail polish to a child. You want that polish to be nice and dry as fast as possible to keep it from leaving smudge stains all over the house.

What About DIY Nail Polish Drying Methods?

There are plenty of ideas thrown around that are said to work and Healthline outlines a few.

They suggest a fast-drying top coat like Seche Vite and I can heartily get behind that.

Dipping your nail polish in cold water is another method but this is one I can't recommend. Sure, dipping your nails can make your polish feel more solid, but they aren't actually dry. They feel dry in the same way that the honey in your jar is thick in cold weather than it is in summer. It's a false sense of security.

Lastly, they also suggest using a blow dryer but again, this isn't a tool meant for drying polish. The concentrated air can cause wrinkles in your polish and even Healthline mentioned that people have been burned their skin with hair dryers.

Will Nail Dryers Work for Gel Nail Polish?

These dryers are for regular nail polish only.

Gel nail polish needs to be cured by UV or LED lamps in order to harden. If you're looking for a gel polish dryer check out my article on UV and LED Nail Lamps.