8 Best Underarm Whitening Creams for Women

There’s nothing worse than summertime fashion for someone who is self-conscious about the dark spots on their armpits. Fear not; you don’t have to avoid those tank tops and swimsuits forever. Instead of just avoiding the summer altogether, you can actually fix the problem with an underarm whitening cream. Find the best underarm whitening cream for your needs below.
1. Pearl Bright Dark Spot CorrectorPrice: $25.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made in USA
- Improves Skin Tone
- Softens Skin Texture
- Small Pump
- Doesn't Last long
- Shady Insentive For Reviews
Finding the right bleach can be so hard to do because you never know what works. One thing we continue to try to lighten is our underarms. This can be hard to find the right product because our underarms are typically sensitive areas. This underarm cream is full of rich natural ingredients that work in a gentle way to brighten and lighten your dark areas.
There are a few reasons that our armpits turn dark over time. It could be a buildup of dead skin cells, increased melanin, shaving, or even chemical irritants. This underarm cream is full of rich natural ingredients that work in a gentle way to brighten and lighten your dark areas.
The formula is made with arbutin, which has been used to help fade hyperpigmentation. There is also mulberry which helps brighten the skin by slowing down the production of dark pigments.
This bleaching cream uses natural ingredients that will not irritate your skin further. It is the perfect addition to your daily routine. The Dark Spot Corrector can also help moisturize skin that is rough and flakey.
If you are worried about how the lotion will mix with your deodorant, try putting this cream on before bed. Ensure that you apply it on clean, dry skin, and make sure that you don’t expose the skin to sunlight. Try to use this once a day for the best results.
Find more Pearl Bright Dark Spot Corrector information and reviews here.
2. Admire My Skin Ultra-Potent Brightening SyrumPrice: $24.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High Quality Ingredients
- Uses Gentle Acids
- Visible Results in 4 Weeks
- Causes Temporary Darkness Before Getting Better
- Some Users Reporting It Didn't Work For Them
- Not For Sensitive Skin
Although this corrector is a product for your face, you can easily use it on your underarms. It is filled with ingredients that have proven to be effective for removing dark spots and areas. The best part is that this product contains the highest concentration levels of ingredients without needing a prescription.
This ultra-potent brightening serum contains salicylic acid, azelaic acid, lactic acid, and vitamin C. One of the most beneficial uses of salicylic acid is that this ingredient helps with the overgrowth of skin cells. Too many skin cells can cause dark spots or uneven skin texture. Azelaic acid will also help improve skin tone and texture through its anti-inflammatory properties.
Lactic acid and vitamin C help with adding extra moisture into the skin and stimulates collagen production. This product will help create brighter and lighter skin but also help it feel and look younger. You can use this product on your face, underarms, or other sensitive areas.
Find more Admire My Skin Ultra-Potent Brightening Syrum information and reviews here.
3. Bellezon Whitening CreamPrice: $8.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Best Budget-Friendly Option
- Moisturizing
- Gentle Formula
- Sells Out Frequently
- Dated Packaging
- Requires Everyday Use
This is one of the most budget-friendly products on the list, and best of all, this is the perfect travel size option you can even take on a plane. Supposedly, this product can work in under ten seconds. For best results, use this product every day after your shower for thirty days. You can use this underarm whitening cream on sensitive and private areas.
You can use this skin whitening cream on your underarms, knees, elbows, neck, bikini line, and other sensitive areas. It will help brighten your skin and help keep these areas moisturized for the softest skin ever. It is a gentle formula that will cause no nasty side effects like other bleaching creams.
One of the main ingredients in this product is hamamelis virginiana extract, also known as witch hazel. This ingredient will tighten and brighten the skin and help your skin tone appear more even. It is one of the best ingredients to add to your daily skincare routine.
Find more Bellezon Whitening Cream information and reviews here.
4. Pretty Privates Intimate Skin LightenerPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made in the USA
- Natural Formula
- No Animal Testing
- Small Bottle
- Some May Prefer a Thinner Cream
- Some Report As Ineffective For Their Skin
The Pretty Privates whitening cream is meant for sensitive areas. It is filled with natural ingredients that won’t cause any harmful side effects. This product has a light coconut scent to it that smells light and heavenly, making it easy to wear all day.
There are no parabens, no sulfates, and no harsh chemicals that could bother your skin in this intimate skin lightener. It is filled with coconut oil, kojic acid, and arbutin for skin lightening. The coconut oil ensures your skin will stay well moisturized. Kojic acid helps lighten any dark spots and helps fight against sun damage. Lastly, arbutin helps fade hyperpigmentation making it one of the best products to choose.
Pretty Privates is a super effective whitening cream for women, perfect for private areas like underarms, bikini lines, nipples, and other areas on the body. The ingredients are natural and strong, making it as good as an over-the-counter cream you would get prescribed. It can be used anywhere on the body.
Find more Pretty Privates Intimate Skin Lightener information and reviews here.
5. Inlifay Dark Spot CorrectorPrice: $16.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gentle Formula
- Hydrating
- Good for Intimate Areas
- Requires Daily Use
- Only 10 SPF
- Terrible Promotional Images
Inlifay’s moisturizing cream is also an underarm bleach making it the perfect product to buy on Amazon. You can use this on your neck, face, arms, underarms, and anywhere else that needs to be brightened and whitened. This product can also be used as a dark spot corrector for legs and other areas if required.
This whitening cream has a mixture of essential oils that help the skin get the nutrients it needs and moisture to remain soft and healthy. It is filled with natural ingredients that work together to help fight against dark spots and bleach your skin with a non-toxic formula. This formula is made for all skin types for males or females.
Two of the best ingredients in this product are niacinamide and sodium hyaluronate. Both of these ingredients work to fade hyperpigmentation, moisturize skin, and reduce dry areas. It is perfect for lightening skin and hydrating it, so it stays healthy. It is a product that was created in the USA and made for everyday use.
Find more Inlifay Dark Spot Corrector information and reviews here.
6. Medix 5.5 Vitamin C and TumericPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vegan
- Free of Chemicals
- Cruelty Free
- Not Everyone Likes the Smell
- Contains Yellow 5
- Darkens Skin Before Lightens
This not only brightens your body, but this product will also help you firm about problem areas. Medix is perfect for arms and underarms but also legs and stomach too. It is also gentle enough to use in private areas that may need lightening.
If you are focused on fixing sun damage and darker spots, this is a great product to buy from Amazon. It also smells delicious with a mix of ginger and turmeric. Still, it also has a slight apple scent in it that also carries many anti-aging properties. Medix 5.5 is a good addition to your daily routine.
Vitamin E is good for reducing sun damage that occurs during the summer. Turmeric helps bring out the skin’s natural glow, which can make it appear brighter and cleaner. It will promote even skin tone and will help rehydrate dry and damaged skin.
One of the best things about this product is that it is vegan and cruelty-free, plus it has no harsh chemicals that will irritate your skin. If you’ve been looking for an excellent underarm whitening cream, this is the best on the list.
Find more Medix 5.5 Vitamin C and Tumeric information and reviews here.
7. Bloommy Papaya Dark Spot CorrectorPrice: $20.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisturizing
- Thick Cream
- Unscented
- Some Might've Wanted a Papaya Scent
- Cream Might Be Too Thick for Some
- Takes 15 Minutes to Dry
This refreshing underarm bleaching cream is on the list because it is good for all skin types and is perfect if you are looking to lighten, refresh, and smooth out your skin. This fading cream is gentle and made in the USA.
Bloomy’s contains kojic acid, which is known to visibly lighten problem areas. This ingredient also helps defeat skin damage from the sun; it will help repair the skin. It also contains glutathione which helps your skin appear more radiant.
Bloomy’s can be used as a day or night cream and should be used for four weeks to notice a difference. Even with papaya in the product, It has no scent, making it perfect for people with sensitive noses and allergies.
If you have been looking for a good cream that will sit on your skin nicely and improve the appearance of your underarms, this is the product for you. It is a bit heavier, and it will take around 15 minutes to dry. The best way to use this is on clean and dry skin. Rub it on your underarms and make sure
8. Artboa Dark Spot CreamPrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Non-toxic
- Cruelty Free
- Natural Bleaching
- Leaves Chalky Residue
- Not Permanent
- Promotional Image is Entirely Photoshopped/Not Real Results
If you are looking for instant results, this is the underarm lightening cream for you. This cream will allow you to see results in minutes and keep those results as long as you use the cream daily. Artboa is a cream that is meant for underarms, knees, and elbows.
This cream will help with lightening and fading hyperpigmentation caused by tanning or hormones. It can even help you lighten your bikini area if you feel like it is a problem area. This cream will help you embrace your natural beauty.
Irritation is unlikely because the formula uses all-natural ingredients that work gently yet effectively. This is an excellent way to naturally bleach skin without harming your skin further. Some of the main ingredients include niacinamide for hyperpigmentation fade. As well as glycerin аnd hyаluronic acid to moisturize your skin.
Let this sit on your skin for a few minutes every day. You can use it every night and massage it in your daily routine. After just one use, you will see a glorious difference in your skin the next day.
Find more Artboa Dark Spot Cream information and reviews here.
Which Underarm Cream Is Best For Your Needs?
Which one should you choose? If you are looking for something for your private or super sensitive areas, you should opt for Pretty Privates Intimate Skin Lightener. If you are looking for instant results, go for ARTBOA Underarm Lightening Cream. Though they are aimed at different body parts, they both make wonderful underarm whitening creams you can use daily.
Does Underarm Whitening Cream Work?
Yes, they are regulated by the FDA and work by inhibiting the production of melanin (which is your natural skin pigment/coloration).
How to Use Underarm Whitening Creams
First, you're going to want to wash the area with mild soap and water, and then dry the skin. Then, put a small dab of the cream in your hand. Gently apply the cream only to the affected area (try not to get any on your normal skin, as it will then lighten that skin as well).
