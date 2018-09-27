10 Best Camera Cases: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

Camera bags can be great for portability, but sometimes, life demands something stronger. These camera cases (with a few exceptions) have rigid exteriors, cushy interiors, and will keep your gear safe in a variety of conditions, even extreme ones. Many of the cases on this list are Pelican cases, known for their outstanding build quality, durability, water-resistance, and high-quality wheels. The other cases offer affordability, lighter weight, and while they’re not as strong, one might not need the rigidity and outstanding protection of a Pelican. Check out these cases and our favorite camera bags to get a full idea of how you can transport and protect your camera gear.

Here are the top 10 best camera cases from highest to lowest price.

1. Pelican 1660

Boasting internal dimensions of 28.20 inches x 19.66 inches x 17.63 inches, this Pelican case is enormous. This comes with good and bad. It would be unlikely to overfill this case, but for many users, it will be vastly overkill. This isn’t for anyone but users with multiple cameras, huge professional cameras, or moving something much larger like an editing computer. That said, if any of these things suit your purposes, this case will more than deliver. It boasts high-quality wheels, a wildly customizable interior, rigid plastic, and a pressurized interior that will keep one’s gear safe in a variety of situations.

Price: $299.95

Pros:

Watertight using polymer o-ring includes a pressure valve

Soft foam interior to protect gear

Legendary brand

Stainless steel reinforced padlock reinforcement

Foam can be shaped to hold a wide variety of gear

Cons:

Overkill in size and protection for some

Heavy

2. Pelican 1610

Boasting internal dimensions of 21.78 x 16.69 x 10.62, this Pelican case is slightly smaller than the above, namely, it’s not nearly as deep. Still, for many, this case will be vastly overkill and suffers from some of the same pitfalls as the above case: being heavy and overkill for many users. On the plus side, however, this case will protect one’s gear as well as the above, just not as much of it. Pelican cases are built to last, with extremely tough external rigid plastic, and soft customizable interiors. They are the industry standard for a reason.

Price: $199.95

Pros:

Pelican “Pick n’ Pluck” foam makes customization easy

Double throw latches

Rolling, steel ball-bearing wheels

Watertight case, easy to open

Very tough and durable

Cons:

One user was missing some foam

On the heavy side

3. HPRC 2550 Wheeled Case

With exterior dimensions of 10 x 14 x 22 inches, this HPRC case is praised as a great, lighter alternative to the Pelican 1510. It offers ample protection at a lower weight than most Pelican cases. That said, note that those are EXTERNAL dimensions; this case isn’t as big as some expected. It is the right size to be used as a carry-on on an airplane, however, so it is ideal for users who need to transport their goods in the air. It’s manufactured in Europe so the quality is great. It’s not quite as rigid or protective as a Pelican, but it makes up for this by being lighter and still offering a huge amount of bang per one’s buck.

Price: $164.30

Pros:

Watertight

Custom cubed foam interior

Superb build quality

High quality European manufacturing

Lighter than Pelican of similar size

Biggest case you can take as carry-on

Cons:

One user found case to be smaller than expected

Heavy

Not as good as Pelican quality

4. Condition 1 Protective Case

These huge case has external dimensions of 13.72 x 19.58 x 24.58 inches and offers a solid alternative to the Pelican dynasty. It’s praised for its comfortable molded handles, excellent value, peel and pluck foam, and lighter weight. One user found it an ideal size to carry the Yuneec Typhoon (a large drone). For the price, this case offers a lot of protection and solidity, but no wheels (unlike Pelican’s offering). For those looking to store a lot of goods or who don’t need great portability, this case offers a solid budget alternative to the above.

Price: $141.07

Pros:

Praised as great fit for Yuneec Typhoon

Comfortable molded handles

Airtight and watertight (to 3 feet)

Spring-loaded latches

Peel and pluck foam makes customization easy

Praised as having an affordable price and great features

Cons:

One user found the quality of the foam to be poor

No wheels

5. Pelican 1490 Laptop Case

With internal dimensions of 17.75 x 11.37 x 4.12, this Pelican laptop case offers one the ability to carry slim camera gear along with a small laptop in a tight-fitting, safe package. It can be brought as overhead baggage, so it’s the perfect case for taking one’s gear about the country. Praised as a great way to move a laptop, and many found the added protection to be a great stress reliever.

Price: $118.95 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Classic Pelican quality

Include pressure equalization, watertight, and double locking latches

Fits 15.7-inch laptop

Great for air travel, praised as “worth every penny”

Cons:

Some users had to buy an insert to fit their laptop (16.5″ by 11.3″)

One user had an issue with the locks

6. Pelican 1400 Case

With interior Dimensions of 11.81 x 8.87 x 5.18, this case offers users with small or medium cameras and lenses to move their gear. USers love it for holding things like small shotgun mics, mirrorless and point n’ shoot cameras, and similar devices with a small profile. It’s great for transporting things safely and boasts all the same features of larger Pelican cases such as pressure equalization and stainless steel reinforced padlocks.

Price: $68.52 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Outstanding quality

Stainless steel reinforced padlocks

Pick N’ Pluck foam for simple, easy customization of interior

Includes automatic pressure equalization valve

Single folding front handle with cushion grip

Easy roller for durability and smooth rides

Cons:

May be too small for some

7. Tough XL Hard Case

Having a total usable interior space at 14.0″ x 11.0″ x 4.0″, this tough XL case offers users a very affordable, decent hard case solution. It’s great for decent sized Nikon and Canon cameras, but may be a bit too tight for larger, full-frame DSLRs. Users love its large size and superb value. That said, one user did find the case “flimsy.” Obviously, it’s not quite a Pelican. Still, it’s considerably lighter and for some, especially those with small cameras, this case offers the perfect balance of weight, protection, and price.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Hard exterior protection

Dense interior cushioning

4 padlock rings

Praised as great value

Lighter than other similar cases

Cons:

One user found case flimsy

8. AmazonBasics Small Camera Case

With a small interior measuring 10.9″ x 7.9″ x 4.7″ this AmazonBasics case offers users a dirt-cheap option for moving their gear. Amazon can hardly keep these on the shelves (the medium model is sold out). While for many this case offers superb protection, value, and cost-effectiveness, a few users point out that it’s better for storage, not protective use. It all depends on your needs; a case this cheap will not be comparable to a Pelican, but users love this case nonetheless. If your gear is small or doesn’t need the utmost in protection, it offers one heck of a bargain.

Price: $32.99

Pros:

Pre-cut foam squares for quick customization

Includes 1 year AmazonBasics warranty

Praised as cost-effective and durable

Praised as good for small camera bodies, not full frame

One user said this case is perfect for a firearm

Cons:

One user said he wishes he had just bought a Pelican

This plastic, non-rigid sides

One user said this is only good enough for storage, not protective use

9. MegaGear Leather Case For Canon Rebel

For those with Canon Rebel cameras (t4i, t5i, t6, and similarly shaped models), this camera case provides an elegant, protective solution. It’s made of lightweight, high-quality leather and is smooth. The one thing is, the case does not include a strap, this will have to be purchased additionally. For those who have this model of camera and want it to have additional protection in a bag, this case offers a great looking solution.

Price: $32.39 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High-quality leather

Works with Rebel cameras (t4i, t5i, t6, and similarly-sized models)

Compact and durable material

Chic retro look

Cons:

No shoulder strap included

One user had an issue with the tripod shoe

Camera can still collect dust

One user had an issue with a lens larger than 50mm

10. AmazonBasics Holster Camera Case

With tight internal dimensions of 6.5″ x 5.9″ x 7.5″, this camera holster, like the one above, is great for protecting a camera within a larger bag. A few users found wielding this case around their necks to be a bit awkward, but the vast majority found it useful, affordable, and to be a great deal. It does help one’s camera be self-standing and offers a waterproof base. Its form factor should fit most DSLRs, but be sure your camera coheres with its internal dimensions before purchasing.

Price: $16.48 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Works with most zoom lens attached up to 110mm

Waterproof base protects the camera and lets it stand

Fits most DSLR cameras

Excellent value and well-built durability

Cons:

One user found shape awkward and unfitting

Some found the strap to hold case uncomfortably

Some had issues with this not keeping camera sufficiently protected

