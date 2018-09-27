10 Best Night Vision Binoculars: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Night vision can be a valuable tool for a variety of uses. Night vision scopes for hunting offer the highest possible quality. Binoculars can also be useful for hunting and other tactical sports or operations. Monoculars likewise offer users the most affordable way to see in the dark, but also have utility. In this list, we have included everything from top of the line hunting scopes to a simple barebones (but useful) IR monocular, and many night vision binoculars in between. No matter your needs, there should be a night vision tool for you.

Here are the top 10 best night vision binoculars from highest to lowest price.

1. Armasight Vampire 3X Rifle Scope

For those who need a top of the line scope, this Armasight boasts great telephoto range (105mm) and is praised as a killer product at ranges up to and above 100 yards. This is the top of the line infrared monocular. It has a well-lit reticule and mounts on a standard weaver rail. Users love it for its excellent build quality, water-resistance, and all around consistency. For those looking to hunt at night, this is a superb product.

Price: $795

Pros:

Detachable long-range rifle scope

Water and fog-resistant

Mounts to standard weaver rail

Brightly illuminated reticule

108mm f1.5 scope

Praised as a killer product for hunting at even 100+ yards

Cons:

One user had an issue with the battery life

One user found optical quality insufficient

2. Bushnell Lynx Night Vision Binoculars

For those looking to see clearly with both eyes, these Bushnell night vision binoculars have excellent optics and great build quality. With a bright built-in IR system illuminating up to 90 yards, they let one cut through darkness. Binoculars are much more comfortable to use than scopes and monocular, and Bushnell products are known for their high-quality. Users praise these binoculars as lightweight, sturdy, and effective. That said, they are not ideal for daytime use. A small percentage of users had issues with focusing and quality while the sun was out.

Price: $419

Pros:

High-quality optics with stunning quality

Weather-resistant

Built-in IR illuminator up to 90 yards

2.5x magnification

Praised as lightweight, easy to use

Cons:

A few users found quality unacceptable

One user had an issue with vision during the day, claiming image was blurry

3. Bestguarder Night Vision Binocular

For those who can settle for less optical quality than the Bushnell’s, but want to capture their night vision sights, these Bestguarder Binoculars offer excellent optics, great value, and acceptable range (1150 feet). Users found the battery life solid, and the build quality to be very decent. One user had an issue with the brightness of the IR light; this could give away one’s position in a hunting or tactical scenario. Otherwise, users love the images and footage these binoculars produce at a reasonable price. They record five megapixels photographs and 720p video.

Price: $399.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Records 5-megapixel photos and 720P videos

Weatherproof

SD card record images and videos

Long lasting li-ion battery power

Praised as great value

Range described as up to 1150 feet

Cons:

On bright IR mode, one’s location would be revealed due to glow

Not the best range

4. Firefield Night Vision Riflescope

For those who don’t need a top of the scope, the Firefield Night Vision scope is a great value. It attaches to a standard weaver mount, has built-in infrared, and still has a very competitive range of 50 yards. Users love its reticule brightness adjustment and that it uses AA batteries, for quick and easy replacement. One con that may bother some: it is a bit on the heavy side. Otherwise, this is a great affordable scope option for those who need night vision hunting abilities.

Price: $289.79

Pros:

High 3x magnification

Ergonomic design with built-in IR

Quick detach weaver mount

Customizable and incremental reticle brightness adjustment

Praised as a great alternative to more expensive scopes

AA batteries easy to replace

Cons:

50-yard effective range

One user had an issue with black dots

Heavy

5. Bestguarder Night Vision Monocular

The monocular version of the Bestguarder Binoculars offers a much lower price with many of the same features. It might not be as easy to use as its dual-eyed big brother, but beyond this, it offers similar capturing capabilities of five-megapixel photos and 720p footage. Similarly, it’s powered by AA batteries and has a great build quality. The IR illuminator also has a solid range. The biggest problem with the binocular vs the monocular is that the monocular just isn’t as comfortable. Some users found the eyecup to be too rigid; a problem not seen on the binoculars.

Price: $259.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Five-megapixel photo and 720p video recording built-in

IR illuminator has range of 1150 feet

Powered by four AA batteries

Rugged, water-resistant housing

Praised as decent value

Cons:

Optical quality is poor, not comparable to real camera

Some users had issues with quality control

Field of view is very small

Eye cup isn’t very comfortable

6. Bushnell Equinox Z Nightvision

For those who want a versatile pair of binoculars, the Bushnell Equinox Z’s have a slew of features. While they do burn batteries quick (requiring four AAs), one can use a mini-USB cable and a battery pack to keep them on all night long (Browse Amazon for top-rated battery packs).

Other features include day and nighttime use, the ability to be mounted on a pic rail or tripod. Users had some minor gripes, namely with the placement of the off/on switch and if one is farsighted, it will be difficult or impossible to sufficiently adjust the optics to allow for clear vision. Beyond this, however, users found these binoculars to be a great value.

Price: $222.33

Pros:

Tripod mounted

Operates on four AA batteries

Day or nighttime use

IR illuminates up to 500 feet

Mounts onto pic rail

Can be powered by mini-USB

Cons:

One user had an issue with the placement of the on/off button

Eyepiece not sufficiently adjustable for a few users such as those who are farsighted

On a tripod, TV out is blocked

IR glow is brighter than some users desired

7. Firefield Nightfall 2 Monocular

With great magnification, ergonomics, and a price that’s tough to beat, this is a great monocular for users looking to experiment with night vision. Users love its range and optical quality. It’s praised as an affordable price for a high quality, fun piece of gear. It uses two AA batteries and is a fun way to get started seeing in the night.

Price: $175 (42 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High magnification

Ergonomic design

Praised as a great bargain

Users pleased with range and optical quality

Crisp picture

Takes two double AA batteries

Cons:

Very small percentage of users had issues with black spots

One user had focus problems

8. Solomark Night Vision Monocular

For those who want to capture night footage at a low price, the Solomark Monocular offers great value. It allows one to take pictures and video. Most users say the quality is only acceptable, but it can be cool to save your visions of the night nonetheless. For those on a budget, it offers solid illumination (up to 100 meters), and is a great way to get started using and recording with night vision.

Price: $132.99

Pros:

Two year limited warranty

Requires 4 AA batteries

Illuminates up to 100 meters

Praised as great affordable, entry-level night vision

Cons:

Included MicroSD card is terrible

One user had an issue with the sensor cap

Photo mode is very poor quality, video mode only delivers acceptable results

9. Xgen 2.1x Digital Night Vision

Boasting better quality than the above, this Xgen monocular is great for trying night vision at a low price, but it lacks any recording ability. It’s a no-frills monocular that the vast majority of users found reliable and fun to use. A few users had issues with the lens cap, but this is easily remedied using a soft piece of cloth or similar covering. This monocular won’t blow anyone’s mind with optical quality, but if you are looking for a small gift or to test the waters, it can be a neat toy.

Price: $105.98 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Praised as great value

20mm lens

Uses three AA batteries

Decent scope at a decent price

Cons:

A small percentage of users had durability issues

Some say the lens cap doesn’t fit

10. Carson MiniAura Digital NightVision

For those who need absolutely no frills, including the classic green look of normal night vision, this Carson camera offers solid optics but everything is in black and white (no green here). While it’s by no means a professional tool, users say it’s perfect as a fun gift for kids and budding fans of tactics. It uses three AA batteries so keeping it charges is straightforward. It also allows for variable IR intensity, meaning one can have fun being stealthy if they so please.

Price: $88.42

Pros:

Black and white, simple night vision

One year limited warranty

Includes carrying pouch and wrist strap

Adjustable intensity of IR

Uses three AA batteries

Loved as a fun toy

Cons:

Some users had issues with the focus

One user bought it to aid in navigating because of “night blindness” and found it useless

