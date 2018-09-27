10 Best Photography Backdrops & Backgrounds (2018)

Picking the right gear for using photography backgrounds and backdrops is as simple as knowing what your goals are and what you need. In this list, we cover four types of gear: backdrops (with no stand), stand kits, stand kits with backdrops, and stand kits with backdrops and lighting kits. All of these will help one use backdrops effectively, but you may or may not need the most robust kits. For instance, if you have a flash unit or are shooting for an au naturale look, you may not need a lighting kit. One can also use a backdrop outside, without a stand, if you have the right setup for its (perhaps a wall or tree to hang it on).

In the end, the easiest to use kits are the ones that come fully ready to go, but one can also buy each of these elements piecemeal to satisfying results. If this interests you, you can pick out some items on this list, then supplement them with one of the best lighting kits.

All that out of the way, here’s the best photography backdrops from lowest to highest price.

1. MoHoo Cherry Blossoms (Stand not included)

For those who already own a stand and a lighting kit, this is just a simple yet effective backdrop for taking lively and attractive photos. Users love it for its durable, easy-to-wash texture, and it’s a decent size (35 square feet). It’s a great image for users taking romantic, childlike, and Spring-oriented photos.

Price: $20.26

Pros:

Praised as great background

Lightweight and durable

7 x 5 foot background

High-quality construction

On plastic, durable material

Cons:

Just an image on a background (backdrop only)

One user found the image quality poor

2. MoHoo Blue Wood (Stand not included)

This is another popular background that users enjoy. It’s a great print for photographs with a rustic yet joyful feel. Users love it for its solid construction and easy-to-clean surface. It’s fade-resistant and guaranteed to last.

Price: $20.65 (41 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fade-resistant, easy-to-wash material

Colors praised as vibrant

Great for amateur studios

Pictures look professional and background looks real

Cons:

Solely a backdrop; user must have stand separately

One user said that ironing was required to get it straightened out

3. MoHoo Colorful Brick Wall (Stand not included)

The final MoHoo backdrop on our list might be the most interesting. This colorful brick wall exudes a retro vibe or perhaps LGBTQ. Really, it’s just a plain fun background that is bound to make any subject pop. Blurred out it looks great (for those shooting with a low f-stop). Sharp, it’s interesting yet not too eye-catching. All MoHoo backgrounds are praised as high quality, easy-to-wash and being durable.

Price: $21.36

Pros:

Waterproof, durable and wrinkle-free

Colors are praised as unbelievably bright

Vinyl-ish texture, can be hand-washed

7 x 5 feet is big enough for most portraits

Cons:

Simple background; no included lights or stands

One user wanted background to be bigger

4. Neewer 5x7ft Background (Stand not included)

This is the final standalone background on our list: a Neewer White Wall. It boasts a rustic, yet classy vibe that evokes a serene yet happy and bright feeling. Or perhaps not. It’s a fairly neutral background that will respond well to objects as well as subjects in a variety of moods and tones. This is the perfect background who want something with a bit more texture than all white, but don’t want to make anything too complicated. It’s simple and elegant. The backdrop quality is excellent and users love it for its natural look, wrinkle-free appearance, and that it is easy to wash.

Price: $28.99

Pros:

Lightweight backdrop easy to hang up

Small size, but should work for most portraits

Easy to wash; just use warm water and dish sponge

Said to look natural

Doesn’t wrinkle easily

Cons:

Just a background

Can be damaged easily, if stepped on for instance

5. LimoStudio Backdrop Support System

If you like above backdrops but need a stand to hang the backgrounds on, this is about the most affordable way to do so. This LimoStudio stand allows one to hang a backdrop from 8.5″ high. The width is adjustable between five and ten feet. It’s a great starter kit and works well indoors. It can be used outdoors, but the construction isn’t amazingly well-geared for this. That said, with some sandbags and tape, it should be more than fine. For those looking to get started using backdrops in their photography, this is a great starting point.

Price: $35.89

Pros:

Described as a great value

Lightweight

Can be used outdoors with sandbags or another weight

Great for muslin and other non-heavy backgrounds

Easy to assemble

Cons:

Backdrop sags slightly in the morning

One user found it to be a bit flimsy

6. LimoStudio White Chromakey Backdrop

For those looking for a stand with a simple white backdrop included, this white chromakey (like a green screen but for different colors) backdrop is great. Users love it for its simple setup, great value, and huge coverage of 10′ x 12′. This is a great beginner kit if you’re taking elegant, fancy portraits. White is also a common background color for product shots.

Price: $46.99

Pros:

10ft x 12ft for full coverage

Praised as great value for the price

Simple and easy to set-up

Backdrops are thick and reflect light well

Cons:

One user had an issue with wrinking

On the fragile side

7. Fovitec StudioPro

If you’re looking for a portable backdrop solution, this collapsible Fovitec StudioPro offers an attractive background straight out of a K-Mart school picture in a form factor that makes it portable and easy to use. It’s clearly intended for portraits and users rave about its use for corporate headshots and similarly staid applications.

Price: $54.95 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Muslin backdrop that’s portable and collapsible

Great for corporate headshots

Two sides each with its own appearance

Sturdy with great quality

Cons:

A small percentage of users had issues with wrinkling

One user said the material was too reflective

Can be hard to collapse for short people

8. Neewer Max Height Backdrop Support System

At 11.5′ wide and 10.6′ tall, this Neewer Backdrop Support System is great for users who need a lot of vertical headroom. It’s sturdy, well-built and made out of high quality aluminum. Users love it for its light weight and flexibility in arranging a backdrop creatively.

Price: $104.99

Pros:

11.5 feet wide, 10.6 feet tall

Made out of high-quality aluminum

Sturdy and well-built

Lightweight

Flexible; can be used for creatively arranging backdrop

Cons:

No instructions

Crossbar can be a bit saggy

9. Excelvan Photography Lighting Kit

This is the first full kit on our list and it offers a ton of value. Boasting three backdrops (white, black, and green) and two softbox lights, this is a kit that will leave you completely prepared for backdrop photography. The only reason to upgrade to the kit below would be if you want more robust lighting or need larger dimensions than 5.9′ x 9.18′.

Price: $119.99

Pros:

One year warranty from manufacturer

Includes two soft box lights

Three backgrounds for a solid variety of looks

Praised as high quality, affordable lighting kit

Cons:

One user had an issue with the backdrops

For photography, backgrounds may be a bit boring or require extra work in post to change out (such as with green screen or chroma key)

10. Neewer 10ft Background Support System

For those looking for the best possible kit with all of the features one could possibly ask for, this Neewer kit includes a background support system, four bright bulbs, and two different types of light: softbox and umbrella. Users agree that it’s a great starter lighting kit and as above, it has a white, green, and black backdrop. Not only that, this kit offers an edge from the above it by being a full 10′ tall, meaning it should be able to accommodate any and all users. It’s a great way to get started using backdrops and backgrounds at a very reasonable price.

Price: $149.99

Pros:

Four bulbs for plenty of brightness and versatility

Two different types of lights: softbox and umbrella

Great as a starter lighter kit

Good variety of backdrops; can accept other backdrops for more variety

Cons:

One user said they wouldn’t work on a windy day

Some found lights to be not bright enough (800 ISO to shoot at 1/100)

