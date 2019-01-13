9 Best Computers for Video Editing: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

Buying a PC for video editing is affordable and simple with our guide. These PCs run the gamut from 1080P editing machine to monstrous 4K visual effect capable tower. For the most part, one can edit 4K footage on any PC on this list, but it will be considerably smoother and more enjoyable on a more powerful machine.

Some factors to consider when purchasing a PC for video editing are what kind of footage you’re editing, how often, and whether or not you need a very powerful graphics card. For instance, if most of the time you are editing 1080P footage, it will be fine to go with a PC lower on our list. However, if you’d like to future-proof your PC for 4K footage, or you often edit this kind of footage, it will be best to opt with a model in the middle or bottom of the list. Also, if you often use applications like Adobe After Effects or other graphically intensive software, you may want to opt for something with a more powerful graphics card to ensure a smooth and fast experience.

All that out of the way, here are the best computers for video editing.