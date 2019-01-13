9 Best Leather Camera Straps: The Ultimate List

An attractive camera strap can transform your camera from a neutral-looking electronic into an eye-popping fashion accessory. Needless to say, leather is a great way to do that. Leather provides a timeless look and it’s known for its durability, strength, and classy (yet rustic) look. If you’re drawn toward this appearance, a leather strap is a great way to look stylish while lugging your camera around. That said, it’s definitely not the most comfortable nor the most price efficient way to do so. If you’re not sure about leather, check out our more general list, The Top 10 Best Camera Straps.

That said, for those willing to bear some initial discomfort and the higher cost, leather camera straps are definitely unique, expressive and practical.

There are the top 9 best leather camera straps in order from highest to lowest price.