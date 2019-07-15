14 Best Prime Day Deals on Laptops

The ASUS Chromebook C223 is a great laptop for those looking for an affordable, portable option that they can use for web browsing, video watching, and other basic functions. With its 11.6 inch HD 1366×768 display and a total weight of only 2.2 pounds, the C223 is about as lightweight as can be, but it still has decent processing speed with its Intel Celeron N3350 Processor (up to 2.4GHz) and 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. The model linked here comes with 32GB of eMMC hard drive storage, which is on the light side compared to most other laptops on this list. Some users have experienced quality control issues with this laptop, and some have ut the C223 is still a great value for the price, and it’s got a great look compared to many of the other laptops in its price range.

The ASUS Chromebook C223 is currently on sale for 26% off through the end of the day Tuesday, bringing the total price well below $200.00, which is a great deal if it fits your needs. The C223 is also available in red.