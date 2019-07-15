14 Best Prime Day Deals on Laptops

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you’re in luck, because there are tons of great Prime Day laptop deals. What follows is an up-to-date list of the best Prime Day deals on laptops, along with our unbiased reviews of each product. We will be updating this article as new deals become available, so be sure to check back if you don’t find the perfect laptop for you.
The ASUS Chromebook C223 is a great laptop for those looking for an affordable, portable option that they can use for web browsing, video watching, and other basic functions. With its 11.6 inch HD 1366×768 display and a total weight of only 2.2 pounds, the C223 is about as lightweight as can be, but it still has decent processing speed with its Intel Celeron N3350 Processor (up to 2.4GHz) and 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. The model linked here comes with 32GB of eMMC hard drive storage, which is on the light side compared to most other laptops on this list. Some users have experienced quality control issues with this laptop, and some have ut the C223 is still a great value for the price, and it’s got a great look compared to many of the other laptops in its price range.
The ASUS Chromebook C223 is currently on sale for 26% off through the end of the day Tuesday, bringing the total price well below $200.00, which is a great deal if it fits your needs. The C223 is also available in red.
The ASUS Chromebook C523NA-DH02 is another great, competitively priced Chromebook from ASUS that has a larger screen (15.6″) than the less expensive C223. Aside from the larger screen, the C523NA-DH02 is very similar to the less expensive models. It is powered by the Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor, has 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a 180-degree hinge. Impressively, the C523NA-DH02 still weighs only 3.1 pounds, which is the same as the 14-inch C423. The C523NA-DH02 also maintains the same 10-hour battery life.
The ASUS Chromebook C523NA-DH02 is on sale for 26% off, making it a great option for anyone looking for a reliable Chromebook with a larger-than-average screen.
Readers who are looking for a no-frills, ultra-affordable Chromebook should give the Lenovo Chromebook S330 some serious consideration. At 50% off, the S330 is one of the most heavily discounted laptops this Prime Day, and it’s got very similar specs compared to some of the other more expensive Chromebooks on this list. The S330 boasts a 14-inch 720p screen, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a dual-core Qualcomm processor. It also has a 10-hour battery life and weighs just a little over three pounds. Lenovo may not have the brand name of an Acer or an ASUS, but the S330 is a great option this Prime Day.
The Acer Aspire 1 is an affordable Windows laptop that puts performance over aesthetics. It isn’t as sleek as the comparably priced C423 Chromebook from ASUS, but it’s got a more powerful processor, a full HD (1920 x 1080) 14-inch widescreen display, 60GB of hard drive space (compared to 32), and runs on Windows 10 instead of Chrome OS. This increased power comes at the cost of increased weight along with shorter battery life. In fact, battery life is likely the Aspire 1’s biggest shortcoming, as it is estimated to be around 6.5 hours on average. Still, if you value internals over externals and prefer Windows over Chrome, the Acer Aspire 1 is a great entry-level laptop.
The Acer Aspire 1 is currently on sale for 20% off, putting it just below the $200 mark. At that price, the Aspire 1 is a fantastic value.
The Acer Aspire 5 is a 15.6″ 1080p laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Dual-Core Processor (up to 3.5GHz). It’s also got 4GB DDR4 memory and a 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD, which, altogether, makes this a super-fast laptop for the price. Another strong point of the Aspire 5 is its screen, which has surprisingly great contrast and brightness. Add in the Aspire 5’s attractive overall design and above-average speakers, and the Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best Windows laptops in this price range.
The Acer Aspire 5 is currently on sale for 23% off, now through the end of the day Tuesday. This product comes highly recommended for anyone looking for a basic Windows laptop that offers more than what you’ll get with the very cheapest products on this list.
The MSI GV62 8RD-276 is a fully-fledged gaming laptop that strikes a great balance between performance and affordability. It’s powered by an NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050TI 4G GDDR5 GPU, an Intel Core i7-8750H 2. 3-4. 0GHz, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and comes with 1.128TB of storage (including a 128GB SSD). It also has a sleek red and black design, including a red backlit keyboard with glowing key edges, and Nahimic 3 Digital 7. 1 Audio Enhancer for stellar audio performance.
What’s really remarkable about the MSI GV62 8RD-276, aside from its impressive specs, is the fact that it is still reasonably slim and lightweight. It weighs only 4.4 pounds and is just a little over one inch thick. All this makes the MSI GV62 8RD-276 a fantastic option for anyone looking for a reasonably priced gaming laptop.
The MSI GV62 8RD-276 is on sale for 20% off, which means you are saving $200.00 off of the normal sticker price. Anyone in the market for a gaming laptop should give it a look!
At only 0.78″ thick, the Razer Blade 15 was once the world’s smallest 15.6″ gaming laptop. This laptop’s small frame is especially remarkable considering the serious power that it has inside. The Blade 15 is powered by an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H 6-core processor, 16GB Dual-Channel DDR4 RAM, and 1.128TB of internal storage (including a 128GB SSD). The Razer Blade 15 is an incredibly impressive machine, and it’s one of the best gaming laptops on the market—period.
If that wasn’t enough, the Razer Blade 15 is currently on sale for 31% off, saving you $500.00 off of the product’s standard price. If you’ve been saving up for a gaming laptop and are ready to make an investment in one, this is an incredible opportunity to get a great product.
Another great gaming laptop available at a significant discount, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S is even thinner and less expensive than the Razer Blade 15—while staying similarly powerful. It comes with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5 GPU, an 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor, and 16GB DDR4 RAM. One important difference between the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S and the Razer Blade 15 is that the ROG Zephyrus S has a 512GB PCIe SSD, compared to the Blade 15’s 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD. This means that the ROG Sephyrus S has less storage overall but more SSD storage.
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus S is on sale for 31% off, which drops the price over $500.00. In case it wasn’t already clear, this is a complete steal. Seriously consider getting one while you still can!
The ASUS TUF Gaming FX504 is a competitively priced gaming laptop that is more than capable of handling modern AAA games at high or max settings. It’s powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H Processor (Up to 3. 9GHz) and a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU. It also comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM (less than what comes with the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S and Razer Blade 15) and a 256GB M.2 SSD. The ASUS TUF Gaming FX504 is reasonably thin at around 1 inch but is noticeably heavier than some of other gaming laptops on this list at 5.1 pounds.
The ASUS TUF Gaming FX504 is currently on sale for Prime Day at 25% off, making it the cheapest of the gaming laptops on this list. It has the same kind of processor as both the ASUS and the Razer gaming laptops at a noticeably lower price, making it a great option for those looking to game on the go without breaking the bank.
The ASUS C302CA-DHM4 Chromebook Flip is “convertible”, meaning it can be used either as a standard laptop or as a tablet. This is facilitated by the flexible 360-degree hinge and 12.5″ full-HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, which is both attractive and functional. In terms of processing power, the C302 uses an Intel Core processor, 4GB RAM, and has 64GB of internal flash storage. One of the C302’s biggest strong points is its portability: With dimensions of just 8.3 x 12 x 0.5 in and a weight of 2.65 pounds, the C302 is incredibly easy to bring with you wherever you go. And the 10-hour battery life ensures that it won’t quit on you before your day is done.
The ASUS C302CA-DHM4 Chromebook Flip is currently on sale for 20% off, bringing the price down by $100. It’s a great deal for anyone looking for a Chromebook, particularly one that is portable and has a solid touchscreen.
The Samsung Chromebook 3 is an excellent product in the $200 Chromebook range. It doesn’t have the biggest screen at 11.6″, but the overall design is aesthetically pleasing, and reviews suggest that it is perhaps the most reliable of any of the Chromebooks in its price range. It’s powered by an Intel Celeron N3060 Processor with 4GB RAM, which can more than handle basic computing tasks. It also comes with 64GB of internal storage and an 11-hour battery life, both of which are above average for products in this price range.
The Samsung Chromebook 3 is currently on sale for 36% off, which is one of the best Prime Day laptop deals. If you’re looking for a basic Chromebook that you can count on, then you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Chromebook 3.
The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 took much of what makes the Samsung Chromebook 3 great and made it even better by increasing the size of the screen and making it a 2-in-1 device that can be used as either a laptop or a tablet. The Chromebook Plus V2 also comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB of built-in memory, and a full-HD (1920 x 1080) display. Another nice feature that differentiates the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 from other convertible laptops is the included pen, which is a nice bonus that isn’t offered by some competitors.
One downside of the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is that it is a little heavy for a tablet (2.98 pounds), but this is a small gripe for an overall great product.
The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is currently on sale for 24% off, now through the end of the day Tuesday. With an average review score of 4.3 out of 5, picking up this product at two-thirds the sticker price should be tempting for anyone looking for a convertible Chromebook.
The HP Chromebook 14-db0050nr is a 14-inch Chromebook that is currently available at a huge discount: 40% off. It’s also powered by an AMD Dual-Core A4-9120, which is a good deal faster than many other products available at this discounted price. The only real downside of this product is the battery life. At an average of 8.5 hours, this is about two hours shorter than most other small Chromebooks. Still, at this price, the HP Chromebook 14-db0050nr is a steal, and I predict it will sell out fast.
The HP ENVY 13-aq0044nr is unique among the products on this list as it is neither a low-budget, no-frills laptop nor a high-end gaming machine. Instead, it is a well-rounded product with some advanced security features, suggesting it is aimed primarily at those wanting a rock-solid PC for professional use. Everything about the ENVY screams quality. It’s got a lightning-quick 8th Generation Intel(R) CoreTM i7-8565U, Dual Core Processor, a 13″ 4K display made of Gorilla Glass, 16GB DDR4 SDRAM, and a 512GB PCIe NVMeTM M.2 SSD. It also has surprisingly great battery life considering all of this processing power, with up to 12 hours and 45 minutes being the average for mixed usage. Add in the aforementioned security features, like the integrated fingerprint reader and the BIOS recovery and protection systems, and the HP ENVY 13-aq0044nr is a stellar laptop for professionals of all kinds.
The ENVY 13-aq0044nr is currently on sale for 26% off, which brings the price below $1000. Anyone looking for a top-of-the-line PC that they will be able to count on for years to come should give this laptop a serious look.