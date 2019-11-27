It’s that time of year again—while many of us are planning our epic Thanksgiving meal for tomorrow, the rest of us are already scouring the web for early Black Friday deals. And if you’re one of the latter, we’ve found an exciting deal for you this morning: Save up to 30% on Pelican Cases and Coolers!

For anyone not in the know, Pelican cases are absolutely stellar for their ability to be custom fit for whatever device or camera you want to protect. Whether you’re looking for a case to store your DJI Phantom drone or your Sony Alpha a9 mirrorless camera, you can find the perfect Pelican case to protect your favorite thing—and today is the best day to do it.

Here are the specific Pelican cases on sale for Black Friday week over at Amazon:

From now until 3AM EST Thursday, November 29th, 2019, you can pick up this Pelican 1510 case deal that drops the price by $45.94 down to just $119.95. That’s a savings of 28% off the MSRP.

This watertight, crush-proof and dust-proof Pelican case measures 19.75″x11″x7.6″ and is available in Black, Tan, and OD Green. With over 1,700 reviews on Amazon, the Pelican 1510 Case has a 4.7 out of 5.0-star rating at the time of writing this.

From now until 3AM EST Thursday, November 29th, 2019, you can snag the beefy Pelican 1730 Transport Case for just $327.57, saving you $237.11 off the MSRP or 42%.

The Pelican 1730 is a much bigger case than the 1510, measuring 37.5″x27.13″x14.37″. (See, beefy!)

It has an open cell core with a solid wall design, and despite its size and oomph, it’s still pretty lightweight. It also utilizes easy to use double-throw latches to keep the case closed and secure, protecting whatever you’re planning to store in it within.

If you’re looking for a great cooler to keep your beverages secure in 2 inches of polyurethane insulation, look no further than the incredible Pelican Elite 20 Quart Cooler.

From now until 3AM EST Thursday, November 29th, 2019, you can save big on this Pelican Elite 20 quart cooler, as Amazon has dropped the price down to $104.97—that’s 30% or $45.02 off the MSRP!

It’s available in a number of different colors, but none are cooler (pun absolutely intended) than the lime green/grey colorway (shown above).

From now until 3AM EST Thursday, November 29th, 2019, you can save big on this Pelican 1400 case, as Amazon has dropped the price down to $69.97—that’s 30% or $29.98 off the MSRP!

This is the little case that could— it’s perfect for small drones and smaller cameras. It measures 13.37″x11.62″x6″. In fact, this guy used it for his Nikon D3200 and a GoPro Hero.

