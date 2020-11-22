11 Best Amazon Echo Black Friday Week Deals: Save Up to 60%

Summon Alexa to play dance music, call your best friend, get the latest weather forecast and more with one of Amazon’s Echo devices. Score your favorite Echo device at a great price with these best Black Friday Week deals on Amazon.

Will Echo Be on Sale This Black Friday?

As with previous Black Friday sales, now is the time to find your favorite Echo device on sale. The first-ever Echo from Amazon was introduced during the summer of 2015.

Since then, the lineup has grown tremendously. Not only has Amazon added new features to its existing models, it's also introduced entirely new products.

Whether you're looking for a basic and affordable speaker for your home or you're shopping for a multi-purpose device that can make calls, record videos, control your smart devices and more, you'll find it in Amazon's Echo products.

What's the Difference Between Alexa and Echo?

Echo devices have Amazon's Alexa voice service built-in, so you can listen to music, hear the news, make calls and more with just your voice.

Which Are the Best Echo Dot Black Friday 2020 Deals?

This year's Black Friday deals have arrived and include steep discounts on new and older Echo models. Whether you're looking for an Echo or Echo Dot for yourself or the kids, you'll find generous savings on your favorite Echo devices with these huge Black Friday 2020 deals.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

