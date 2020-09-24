8 Best Amazon Echo Prime Day Deals

Summon Alexa to play dance music, call your best friend, get the latest weather forecast and more with one of Amazon’s Echo devices. There’s still plenty of time to score your favorite Echo device at a great price with these best Amazon Prime Day deals.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save big on the Echo (2nd Generation) this Amazon Prime Day. The second-gen Echo is currently available for 50% off, which drops the price by $50. This smart speaker features Alexa so that you can simply use your voice to control your favorite music, make calls, play audibooks and more. Crisp vocals and robust bass round out the speaker’s top qualities.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get 44% off Echo Show 5, the latest version of Echo Show. The fifth edition caters to your lifestyle better than ever, thanks to features such as a compact 5.5-inch smart display and recipes that you can cook along with. This Echo device hears and delivers commands, so you can ask Alexa to show movies, TV shows and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Score 56% off the Echo Dot (3rd Gen). This popular smart speaker now features a stylish fabric design along with enhanced sound quality. You can enjoy louder and richer sound when listening to your favorite songs. With Alexa voice services, it’s easy to control your music, stream songs from services such as Amazon Music, Spotify and Sirius XM, and listen to your favorite audiobooks. If you’re looking for an even more immersive listening experience, consider adding a second speaker (or more).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can score $40 off the Echo Plus (2nd Gen). The second-gen Echo Plus features a built-in Zigbee hub, which allows you to quickly and easily control your smart home devices. The sound is also improved over the outgoing model, with Dolby play 360° audio. With Alexa voice services, you can make calls, set alarms and control other smart home devices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save 36%, or $25, off the Echo Dot Kids Edition. This kid-oriented Echo speaker has a host of kid-friendly skills, including the ability to call parent-approved friends and family members, hear favorite stories and more. The speaker comes in blue and rainbow colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Score 57% off Echo Input. You can use Echo Input to add Alexa to an external speaker, then connect via Bluetooth or audio cable. Input comes in handy for a wide range of tasks, including streaming music from popular services, setting timers and alarms and controlling compatible smart home devices. As an added bonus, its low-profile design ensures the Input won’t intrude. If you want privacy, simply hit the mic-off button.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Score $70, or 30%, off the Echo Show (2nd Gen). This Echo Show features a 10.1-inch HD screen and premium sound. You can set up compatible Zigbee devices, watch recipe videos to create culinary perfection, enjoy your favorite shows and movies and much more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Enjoy the convenience of Alexa on your home phone service. Along with a compatible device with Alexa built-in voice service, the Echo Connect lets you make any call using your landline or VoIP. You can also answer with just your voice for hands-free convenience.