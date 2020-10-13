Amazon Fire Prime Day Deals: Save Up to $70 on Tablets

Amazon Fire tablets are pretty great with many styles and sizes to choose from. For Prime Day, it’s only appropriate for Amazon to offer a substantial Prime Day deal on Fire tablets.

And so they have. Three varieties are for sale:

Fire tablets are amazing for reading books, playing games, streaming content, and more. And at those prices, they make incredible gifts for the holiday season. Save up to $70 on Fire tablets.

As always, this deal is only available to Prime members so if you don’t belong already, sign up. Also, look around at what other tablets that Amazon has to offer but clicking the button below.

Save $70 on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Save $70 on the Fire HD 10 tablet for Prime Day. It’s the largest 1080p full HD display in the Fire tablet family. a new 2.0 GHz processor and two GB of RAM make this tablet about 30% faster than past versions as well. The Fire HD 10 will keep up with you when you’re on the go with up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life.

Stream movies, watch videos, or play games with enhanced Wi-Fi features. Enjoy millions of movies, TV episodes, games, apps, eBooks, and songs. All of your streaming content apps are welcome on the Fire HD 10 as well. This tablet features a 2 MP HD camera on each side as well as USB-C and microSD slots.

Price: $79.99

Save $35 on the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

The upgraded Fire HD 8 tablet features twice the storage and is 30% faster than previous generations. It’s seriously fast and responsive to keep up with all the content viewing, music listening, and game-playing you’ll be doing. And did we mention reading books? This little tablet can do it all.

The eight-inch HD display is brilliant with a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor to keep things moving along and looking snappy. Enhanced Wi-Fi will keep you connected as well. What’s that? You want a 12-hour battery life? Okay. You got it.

Price: $54.99

Save 20% on the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

The Fire 7 is Amazon’s most popular tablet and that’s for good reason. It’s a great size for stuffing in a backpack or handbag for travel and it feels like a cross between a paperback and a novel. This version on sale for just $39.99 (!) features 16GB of storage and is durable and fast with a long battery life between charges.

This little tablet was simply designed for entertainment. With millions of movies and television programs to choose from along with games, apps, books, and music, there will never be a reason to say that you’re bored.

The Fire 7 has all of the amenities of it’s larger siblings: a 2 MP camera on each side, micro USB charging port, microSD card slot, headphone jack, and a grippy coating so you won’t easily drop your new best gadget. At just $39.99, you could afford to purchase a tablet for every deserving person on your gift-giving list.

Price: $39.99