Amazon Kindle Prime Day Deals: Save Up to $75 on E-readers

Did you know that Amazon began as an online bookseller? It’s true. Their line of Kindle e-reading tablets were developed partly to provide an infinite source of reading material without the books taking up all the room in your house.

Kindles feature a clean and clear screen that displays crisp, digital text. Their current line of Kindle e-readers include the base Kindle, the Paperwhite, and the Oasis. Good news: they’re all on sale for Prime Day.

Save up to $75 on a Kindle e-reader through October 14, 2020, and when you purchase a Kindle, Amazon is throwing in $5 to use toward the purchase of books for your new tablet. What a nice surprise!

Make sure to pick yours up soon to take advantage of this great offer. This Prime Day deal is only available to Prime members so be sure to sign up if you haven’t already.

Save Up to $75 on Amazon Kindle E-readers

Save $75 on the Kindle Oasis E-reader

Like the name implies, the Kindle Oasis is designed explicitly for that time reserved just for you, whether that’s by the pool, in the tub, or on the beach. But you don’t need a water-based location to enjoy the Oasis; anywhere quiet will work just fine.

This e-reader features a crystal-clear seven-inch, 300 ppi, Paperwhite display using Amazon’s e-ink technology. The incredibly comfortable and sleek design feature page turn buttons that are ideal for one-handed reading.

This Kindle has on-board an adjustable warm light that can shift the screen shade from white to amber according to the user’s preferences. Additionally, the Oasis has an adaptive front light that automatically adjusts the brightness of your screen based on lighting conditions.

I referenced water above and now you don’t have to worry about inadvertently dipping this e-reader into the pool. This tablet is IPX8 waterproof and built to withstand splashes and outright dunks. You’re protected against immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes.

The Kindle Oasis gives control over the reading experience to you. Adjust the text size and boldness along with Kindle-exclusive fonts for maximum readability. Seamlessly switch between reading and listening on your Kindle and Kindle app without losing your place (requires Wi-Fi or free cellular connectivity).

The Oasis is available in black and white versions as well as 8GB and 32GB memory sizes. On top of that, a version without ads is an additional $20. Since you’re saving $75 on the black 8GB version for Prime Day, maybe think about trading up?

Price: $174.99

Save $75 on the Kindle Oasis

Save $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite E-reader

This Kindle Paperwhite is the thinnest and lightest yet so you can read to your heart’s content for hours without getting fatigued. Of course this e-reader features Amazon’s signature 300 ppi, glare-free Paperwhite display with laser-quality text and twice the storage of the last version. One battery charge will give you weeks of reliable power. Yes, I said weeks.

The Paperwhite is rated IPX8 waterproof so if you accidentally drop the e-reader into the tub while you’re having a spa staycation, no worries. It can survive under two meters of fresh water for up to an hour.

Everything about the Kindle Paperwhite is well designed. The sleek profile and grippy back works to keep your e-reader where you need it plus it looks amazing. It’s available in 8GB and 32GB memory sizes in case you need more room for larger content such as magazines, comics, or audiobooks. A built-in adjustable light allows for reading anywhere: indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Now with Audible, Kindle Paperwhite lets you switch seamlessly between reading and listening via Bluetooth-enabled speakers or headphones. All that and you have your choice of colors. The Black 8GB is on sale during Prime Day for $50 off. Twilight Blue, Plum, or Sage is available for just $5 more. Ad-free versions are also on sale as well.

One note: Kindle Paperwhite E-readers are very popular and right now there is a backlog of orders. Keep this in mind when you’re ordering!

Price: $79.99

Save $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite E-reader

Save $30 on the Kindle Paperwhite E-reader

This is the tablet that started it all: the Kindle. It’s come a long way since the beginning and all that evolution has brought this amazing little library for you to enjoy. The Kindle features a built-in adjustable front light for reading anywhere, indoors and outdoors, and any time of day.

This e-reader was designed for one thing: reading. It has purpose and that shines through when you use it. The glare-free touchscreen display reads like actual paper even in the sun. Stellar.

It can hold thousands of books in its 4GB storage memory and it’s no larger than a notepad. Quickly download books straight to your Kindle without a PC or Mac. Highlight passages, look up what words mean, translate and adjust the font size all without leaving the page. It’s all up to you.

The Kindle doesn’t feature email, texting, or social media. It’s just you and that (digitally) printed page. One-handed reading is a cinch because of the e-reader’s size. And the battery life is extraordinary: weeks of power instead of hours. How about that?

The Kindle is available in either black or white for just $59.99 during Prime Day. That’s a $30 savings right there. Take some of your savings and maybe treat yourself to a neat case to wrap up your new nightly routine in.

Price: $59.99

Save $30 on the Kindle E-reader

