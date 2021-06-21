Best Amazon Prime Day Electric Toothbrush Deals

The Oral-B Genius 8000 is about as high tech as a toothbrush can get and today you can get in on this technology without breaking the bank. The brush comes in five colors and certain colors are more on sale than others. Originally $179.94, the white brush is 30% off bringing the price down to $126.49 for a savings of $53.45.

The Black, Orchid, and Rose Gold, models are between 26% and 29% off.

It has all of the oscillating power you expect from an Oral-B brush but that’s where the expected stops. The Genius 8000 has Bluetooth connectivity and pairs with an app on your cell phone to track your brushing habits. It comes with a mirror mount for your phone and the app uses facial recognition to track your brushing and will indicate if you’ve spent too much time on one side. The brush can tell if you’ve brushed all your teeth. What a time to be alive, right?

There’s a colored light ring at the top of the handle that lights up red to signal that you’re brushing too hard which can be harmful to your enamel. Six modes and a simple button interface make it easy to adjust the price to your preferences.