Best Amazon Prime Day Electric Toothbrush Deals

Treat your teeth right on a budget with the best Amazon Prime electric toothbrush deals of 2021. For more options head on over to my post on the best cheap electric toothbrushes.
If you’re not already an AmazonPrime member, sign up for a free trial now to take advantage of these discounts.
For more great deals in every category, check out the Heavy Prime Day Hub.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Exclusive to Prime Day, right now you can get the Oral-B GENIUS X Toothbrush at half the normal price. That’s a savings of $100 bringing the price down to $99.99. This limited edition brush is available in Midnight Black, White, and Orchid.
Imagine a smart toothbrush that knows how you’re brushing and can help you improve your style to maximize both cleaning and gum health. That’s exactly how the Oral-B GENIUS X works. Based on thousands of human brushing behaviors, it uses artificial intelligence to detect your personal habits. With a unique round brush that doesn’t overwhelm inside your mouth, you’ll enjoy the brushing experience so much that you’ll never be tempted to skip again.
While most other competitors offer just three brushing modes, the GENIUS X features six modes including Sensitive and Whitening, so you can choose exactly what works best for your needs, and switch it up whenever you desire. A two-minute timer lets you know that you’re brushing long enough as well as good enough to keep your teeth pristine and your gums healthy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now you can save $97 on the 49% off Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected and $45 off the Sonicare FlexCare Plus.
This Sonicare brush has three intensity settings controlled by the button with the plus and minus signs and it has a separate button for its three modes: clean, whitening, and deep clean.
With this, you’re able to have nine different combinations so if you like the deep clean setting but need it gentler, you can adjust it to the lowest intensity. I like that it’s intuitive and customizable.
The Flexcare Platinum Connected has a two-minute timer, quad-pacer, and pressure sensor. You can see your brushing in realtime with the Bluetooth app allowing for more thorough and efficient brushing. A charged battery should last you over two weeks of regular use.
The included hard travel case will protect your brush from being tossed around in your bag and the multi-voltage travel charger makes this one a great choice for international travelers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Oral-B Genius 8000 is about as high tech as a toothbrush can get and today you can get in on this technology without breaking the bank. The brush comes in five colors and certain colors are more on sale than others. Originally $179.94, the white brush is 30% off bringing the price down to $126.49 for a savings of $53.45.
The Black, Orchid, and Rose Gold, models are between 26% and 29% off.
It has all of the oscillating power you expect from an Oral-B brush but that’s where the expected stops. The Genius 8000 has Bluetooth connectivity and pairs with an app on your cell phone to track your brushing habits. It comes with a mirror mount for your phone and the app uses facial recognition to track your brushing and will indicate if you’ve spent too much time on one side. The brush can tell if you’ve brushed all your teeth. What a time to be alive, right?
There’s a colored light ring at the top of the handle that lights up red to signal that you’re brushing too hard which can be harmful to your enamel. Six modes and a simple button interface make it easy to adjust the price to your preferences.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price this five-pack of Oral-B FlossAction replacement brush heads has ever been offered on Amazon.
For Prime Day, it’s 39% off at $24.45 down from $39.99 so stock up while you can.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The DiamondClean Smart Sonic Toothbrush takes all the style of the DiamondClean Classic and turns it into a smart toothbrush that will help you to brush more effectively. Right now it’s 18% off bringing the price down from 329.99 to 269.99 for a discount of over $60.
You still get the trusted Sonicare 31,000 brushstrokes per minute, classy glass charging station, but the 9700 uses Bluetooth to connect to your phone. (Why no one is using the term “Bluetoothbrush” I do not know.)
After pairing with the brush and special sensor brush heads, the DiamondClean Smart is able to tell where it is in your mouth so when you brush you can see in real-time if you’ve actually brushed your entire mouth. There could easily be spots you miss without ever knowing it but this brush can solve that.
The DiamondCLean 9300 is up to 26% off right now as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Oral B Pro 1000 Oscillating Brush won’t break the bank but will break up plaque. It’s a great choice for people who want something quality and long-lasting but don’t like the feeling of sonic toothbrushes. Oral-B’s oscillating is a less intense feeling than the rapid vibration of sonic brushes and it isn’t for everyone.
Right now it’s only $39.94 for a savings of $20.05.
It has an automatic two-minute timer and quad-pacer as well as a pressure sensor that will pause the oscillations of the brush if you are pressing down too hard. There’s only one mode so while you can’t adjust the speed, it does make the brush a much simpler, no-nonsense option.
The brush has a 10-day battery based on twice-daily use but the charging base takes up so little space that it’s no problem to simply store your brush on the charger where it will always be fully charged up. Plus, I like that there are so many compatible off-brand brush head replacement options that are super cheap.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now you can save up to $51 on this chic Sonicare DiamondClean brush by Sonicare.
The Sonicare DiamondClean Classic has a unique profile that has a nicer look on your vanity than most other electric brushes. You set the brush down in the glass and it charges by being close to the charging base of the glass without touching it. With a full charge and average use, this one will last you over two weeks before needing to be plugged in again. You can keep the charging glass plugged in all the time, but over-charging the brush will wear down the longevity of the battery over time.
It has the same reliable sonic power you expect from Philips and vibrates at 31,000 brushstrokes a minute. That comes out to 516 strokes every single second. The Philips Sonicare Diamond has an automatic timer for two minutes and a quad-pacer, but doesn’t have a pressure sensor alarm.
It comes in three colors: black, white, and pink.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For PrimeM Day, Oral-B’s Sparkle & Shine electric toothbrush for kids is 20% off. That’s $10.02 off it’s regular $49.99 price.
This rechargeable brush is a great way to get your little ones on the track to good dental health for the rest of their lives. Healthy habits are formed early and this brush has a two-minute timer and a pressure sensor that lights up when they’re brushing too hard to prevent enamel damage.